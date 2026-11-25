The most American way to celebrate Thanksgiving is spending time with family, going back and forth from the table or couch with multiple plates of food and watching all three games of NFL football.

Thursday's course will be the first Thanksgiving game in league history between two teams on winning streaks of five or more games when the NFC North rival Chicago Bears (8-2) and the Detroit Lions (8-2) square off. The league's midday entree will feature two of the biggest brands in football -- the Philadelphia and the Dallas Cowboys. A fun day of football will then be wrapped up with an AFC rivalry showdown between Patrick Mahomes' Kansas City Chiefs and Josh Allen's Buffalo Bills.

What stunning events could occur in each of the three games? Here's one bold prediction for all three courses on the Thanksgiving menu.

Lions intercept Caleb Williams three times

The Detroit Lions are going to intercept Chicago Bears quarterback Caleb Williams three times in Detroit on Thanksgiving. Yes, the Lions defense was a league laughingstock through the first five weeks of the season, ranking last in the NFL in both total yards allowed per game (404.4) and passing yards allowed per game (297.4).

However, they have been a top-five unit in scoring defense (14.4 points per game allowed, fourth in the NFL), total defense (248.6 total yards per game, third in the NFL) and pass defense (168.6 passing yards per game allowed) since Pro Bowl defensive back Brian Branch's return from a torn Achilles after the team's Week 6 bye. In Week 11, Detroit saw All-Pro safety Kerby Joseph return from his lingering knee injury, which made Sunday the first time he and Branch have played together this season. When Branch and Joseph played in 29 of a possible 34 games together from 2023 to 2024, they combined for 20 interceptions, the most by any teammate duo in the league in that span.

Their renewed partnership in the Lions secondary will lead to Williams tossing three interceptions on Thanksgiving.

Lions defense this season before and after Brian Branch's return from injury, NFL ranks in span Weeks 1-5 Weeks 7-11 PPG allowed 29.6 (29th) 14.4 (4th) Total YPG allowed 404.4 (Last) 248.6 (3rd) Pass YPG allowed 297.4 (Last) 168.8 (5th) Completion percentage allowed 68.1% (28th) 57.8% (5th) TD-INT allowed 14-3 (T-24th) 7-4 (14th) Passer rating allowed 106.3 (28th) 79.6 (9th) Expected points added (EPA) per dropback allowed -0.29 (29th) -0.01 (13th)

* On bye in Week 6

Dak Prescott ties career high with 5 pass TDs vs. Eagles

Dak Prescott has started 150 career games in 11 NFL seasons, and he's only thrown for five passing touchdowns in a game twice: Week 18 at the Philadelphia Eagles in 2022 and Week 10 this season against the San Francisco 49ers. Prescott will do so for a third time and his second against the Eagles on Thanksgiving.

Prescott is on fire at the moment. He became the fourth player in NFL history with 300-plus passing yards and 5-plus total touchdowns in consecutive games across Weeks 10 and 11, per CBS Sports Research. He joined Daunte Culpepper (2004), Tom Brady (2007) and Ben Roethlisberger (2014) in this exclusive club. After racking up 1,003 yards passing, 11 touchdowns and just a single interception the last three weeks, Prescott now ranks second in the league in passing yards (3,049) and second in passing touchdowns (25) while ranking eighth in touchdown-to-interception ratio (25-6) and passer rating (101.0) and fourth in expected points added (EPA) per dropback (0.21) this season.

With Eagles All-Pro cornerback Quinyon Mitchell (hamstring) hampered by injury and uncertain to suit up on Thursday, Prescott and Pro Bowl wide receivers CeeDee Lamb (1,108 receiving yards, the second most in the NFL) and George Pickens (780 receiving yards, the 11th most in the NFL) go nuclear on the fading 3-7 Eagles.

Chiefs and Bills combine for under 45 points

Mahomes and the Chiefs (8-2) versus Allen and the Bills (9-1) is the best quarterback rivalry today. Thanksgiving will be their 11th matchup, with each side having five wins. Mahomes' Chiefs are 4-0 in the playoffs, while Allen's Bills are 5-1 in the regular season, with Buffalo winning the last five regular-season matchups.

This game on Turkey Day will be just the second game in NFL history with both teams fresh off of at least three consecutive wins of three scores, along with Tom Brady's New England Patriots (8-0) versus Peyton Manning's Indianapolis Colts (7-0) in 2007, per CBS Sports Research. However, their blowout have come against suspect competition. Buffalo has won four in a row by 17-plus points while facing six backup quarterbacks in this stretch, and Kansas City has won three in a row by 21-plus points against the sagging New York Jets (3-8), Atlanta Falcons (3-7) and Arizona Cardinals (3-8). Entering Week 12, Mahomes co-leads the league in touchdown-to-interception (5.5, 22-4) along with C.J. Stroud, and Allen's 25 total touchdowns (14 passing and 11 rushing) are the third most in the league this season.

However, scoring against each other instead of teams in disarray will be a lot more difficult, with the Chiefs having the NFL's No. 2 scoring defense (16.3 points per game allowed) and the Bills having the NFL's No. 9 scoring defense (20.8 points per game allowed. That will lead to both sides combining to score under 45 points, meaning this matchup of Mahomes vs. Allen won't be any more high-scoring than 24-20.