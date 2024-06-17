For the first time ever, this season HBO's "Hard Knocks" will follow an entire division. The AFC North will have the spotlight this season and follow the Pittsburgh Steelers, Baltimore Ravens, Cincinnati Bengals and Cleveland Browns during their respective training camps.

One head coach who will be featured in the "Hard Knocks" has stated that he is not the biggest fan of the program.

Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said he doesn't tune into the show and doesn't think it is an accurate depiction of what goes on at team facilities.

"I never watch that show," Harbaugh said, via the "Adam Jones Podcast." "I have never watched it. I mean, I'm not saying I don't see a clip or two here. Someone will say 'Did you see Hard Knocks last night and they'll show me a clip and I'm just like, [blinks in disbelief]."

He continued, explaining that he thinks people change when they are put on television.

"I just think it's just not real," Harbaugh said. "People think it's real, but it's not real. Everything is put-on. I mean, anybody, you're gonna put a microphone and a camera in your face, people aren't the same."

Speaking last week, before the NFL announced that the Ravens would be part of it this year, Harbaugh said he wouldn't mind if his team was chosen. He gave some insight into what he would tell his players if they were on the show.

"If they wanna bring 'Hard Knocks' in here, it wouldn't bother me one bit, just because I'll tell our guys, 'Here's what we're going to do: we're just going to be us,'" Harbaugh said. "We're going to say what we say, we're going to do what we do, we're going to handle it the way we're going to handle it because we've got nothing to be ashamed of and we're not trying to put on a show or an act for anybody."

Now he has the chance to put that advice in practice.

He added that while he wouldn't mind being on the show, he did feel that "Hard Knocks" would be a "distraction" based on the nature of the show.

"You've got a camera in your face!" Harbaugh said. "There's always going to be some acting that's going to go on in that scenario."

Whether on TV or not, Harbaugh's goal is to make sure his team is putting in their best work with each practice.

"I just want our guys to get the most out of the day and become the best team they can be," he said.

When "Hard Knocks" debuted in 2001, the Ravens were chosen for the first season. Harbaugh became Baltimore's head coach in 2008.