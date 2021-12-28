The Miami Dolphins continued their recent surge on Monday night by defeating an out-manned Saints squad 20-3 in New Orleans. With their seventh straight win, the Dolphins got one step closer to becoming the first team in NFL history to make the playoffs after a 1-7 start.

While more history may be awaiting them, the Dolphins made some on Monday night by becoming the first team in NFL history to have a seven-game losing streak and a seven-game winning streak in the same season, per ESPN. After a Week 1 win over the Patriots, the Dolphins lost seven straight games before reeling off seven straight wins to get to 8-7 with two weeks left in the regular season. By virtue of Monday's win, the Dolphins would be the seventh and final AFC playoff seed if the postseason started this weekend.

How did the Dolphins get here? Their defense has been lights out, as the unit has allowed 17 or fewer points in six of their seven games during the winning streak. Led by Jerome Baker, Pro Bowler Xavien Howard, Emmanuel Ogbah and rookie Jaelan Phillips, the unit has forced 14 turnovers during their winning streak while holding six of their opponents to under 300 total yards. Miami's defense scored the game's first points on Monday night on Nik Needham's pick-six on the Saints' third play from scrimmage. They also recorded eight sacks of Saints quarterback Ian Book.

Defense has fueled Miami's winning streak, but the Dolphins' offense hasn't been too shabby, either. The Dolphins have gotten steady play from quarterback Tua Tagovailoa, who has rebounded after suffering a painful rib injury in Miami's Week 2 loss to Buffalo. Over his past four starts, Tagovailoa has twice as many touchdown passes (8) as interceptions (4). The second-year quarterback has shown remarkable accuracy as he is completing 70.1% of his throws.

"I think the guys spent a lot of time outside of the building with each other," Tagovailoa told ESPN's Laura Rutledge when asked about the Dolphins' turnaround. "And I think that's what's brought us closer within the team meeting room, individual meetings, to get on the same page and do things that we want to do."

Tagovailoa has benefited by the addition of rookie receiver and former college teammate Jaylen Waddle, who leads the team with 96 receptions for 941 yards and five touchdowns. Waddle caught 10 passes on Monday night that included a one-yard score that essentially put the game out of reach.

"I think Waddle has brought a lot," Tagovailoa said of Waddle's impact on Miami's offense. "You can see that when they do try to cover Waddle that he opens up other guys as well. I would say that he has a lot to do with the game plan, but we've got to have a game plan when they do decide to cover him."

The Dolphins have some work to do if they are going to make the playoffs for the first time since 2016. They'll head to Nashville to face the 10-5 Titans this Sunday before closing out the regular season with a home game against the Patriots, who are vying to make the playoffs after a one-year absence.