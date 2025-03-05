The 2025 NFL offseason is just about in full swing. Tuesday marked the franchise tag deadline, which saw several teams prevent top free agents from reaching the open market. And now all eyes are turned to the upcoming negotiating window, when all 32 teams are permitted to pursue veterans with expiring contracts. After that, starting at 4 p.m. ET on March 12, signings and trades can become official.

Plenty of clubs will be looking to make a splash by acquiring talent from around the league. Just as many will be working hard to retain their own playmakers. It's why some already used the franchise tag to extend contract talks with big names, or at least temporarily halt them from heading elsewhere. And it's why we've taken stock of the top internal free agents for each team, identifying the most valuable veterans currently on track to become available.

Below, you'll find one key free agent that each club can least afford to lose once league-wide negotiating kicks off on March 10, including plenty of Pro Bowl starters who could command top dollar:

OL Evan Brown: The former journeyman center became a steady 17-game starter at guard in 2024, and possessing quality offensive linemen is much easier peached than practiced.

C Drew Dalman: Their top offseason need may well be edge rusher, but a bigger priority might be securing the emergent anchor of their sturdy line, who was limited to nine games due to injury in 2024.

OT Ronnie Stanley: You could make a case for fellow lineman Patrick Mekari here, considering the latter plays multiple spots. At his peak, though, Stanley is still one of the game's top blind-side blockers.

NFL free agency 2025: Biggest moves that could impact remainder of the offseason Tyler Sullivan

RB Ty Johnson: Veteran cornerback Rasul Douglas is the bigger name, but this year's free agent crop is full of proven cover men. Johnson is an underrated change-of-pace counterpart to James Cook.

CB Michael Jackson: The former Seattle Seahawks prospect actually fared reasonably well as a full-timer in 2024, logging 17 pass breakups. The Panthers just aren't set to lose a lot of difference-makers.

OL Teven Jenkins: The former tackle was much better as an interior starter, and while the Bears need to fortify their trenches regardless of his future, his versatility would be missed if he cashes in elsewhere.

WR Tee Higgins: Feisty slot corner Mike Hilton is arguably just as important considering their dearth of secondary standouts, but without Higgins, the Bengals have been overly dependent on Ja'Marr Chase.

OT Jedrick Wills: In all honesty, the Browns could let Wills walk and be fine, because the veteran has struggled to stay healthy for years. Still, replacing a proven left tackle is often easier said than done.

DL Osa Odighizuwa: The Cowboys agree that the ascending interior starter was priority No. 1 for this offseason, striking an $80 million extension with the big man hours ahead of the franchise tag deadline.

LB Cody Barton: This speaks more to the Broncos' free agent class than, say, Barton's irreplaceable role on Vance Joseph's defense. Still, the one-year rental starred as something of a ballhawk in 2024.

OG Kevin Zeitler: Can the Lions survive if they let an aging interior blocker walk? Sure. But protecting Jared Goff is paramount, and Zeitler is about as sturdy as they come at the guard position.

C Josh Myers: Some would argue the Packers' front is buoyed by other starters like Elgton Jenkins and Zach Tom. Yet Myers has been the durable rock of the group since before Jordan Love's takeover.

WR Stefon Diggs: The Texans reached the playoffs in 2024 despite Diggs missing half the year with a torn ACL, but barely. Yes, they could look elsewhere, but C.J. Stroud needs some secondary weapons.

OG Will Fries: The Colts' top priority might be adding legitimate competition for Anthony Richardson, but investing in the trenches is never a bad idea. And Fries has been promisingly physical when healthy.

OG Brandon Scherff: No one will fault the Jaguars if they opt to move on from a 33-year-old guard who's likely on the decline, but keeping the ailing Trevor Lawrence upright is of the utmost importance.

OG Trey Smith: If the Chiefs were going to do anything this offseason, it was going to involve shoring up Patrick Mahomes' front. Tagging Smith ensures Kansas City will at least keep one top blocker in tow.

S Tre'von Moehrig: The Raiders could use a little of everything, but Moehrig's been a reliable do-it-all leader for the back end of the defense. Keeping him could offset other expected losses in the secondary.

OLB Khalil Mack: Their top priority shouldn't necessarily be a 34-year-old pass rusher. But with Joey Bosa's future also uncertain, they need someone to get after opposing quarterbacks. And he can do it.

LB Christian Rozeboom: With left tackle Alaric Jackson re-signed to protect Matthew Stafford, the Rams might pivot now to the defense, where Rozeboom finished strong as part of an imposing young unit.

S Jevon Holland: His reliability may not always match his sheer talent, but Holland's playmaking ability would be missed if he signs elsewhere, following in the footsteps of top 2024 safety Xavier McKinney.

CB Byron Murphy Jr.: Is quarterback more important? Yes. But with J.J. McCarthy in tow, Sam Darnold isn't nearly as valuable to Minnesota as Murphy, whose ball-hawking helped headline Brian Flores' unit.

DL Deatrich Wise Jr.: To be frank, the Patriots could let their entire free agent class exit and probably be fine; they're rebuilding, after all. Wise has at least been a steady, respected hand off the edge, though.

CB Paulson Adebo: Retaining Chase Young would give them some much-needed long-term promise off the edge. Adebo is arguably just as important as an experienced 25-year-old cover man.

OLB Azeez Ojulari: Their investment in Brian Burns and Kayvon Thibodeaux means Ojulari doesn't necessarily demand high priority, but you can never have enough quality pass-rushing prospects.

LB Jamien Sherwood: It's rebuilding time for New York, with aging offensive starters like Aaron Rodgers and Allen Lazard on the way out. Sherwood was a bright spot on the other side as a tackle machine.

LB Zack Baun: It'd be nice to retain both Mekhi Becton and Milton Williams, two trench starters for the Super Bowl run. But Baun was easily the club's top defensive difference-maker in his 2024 breakout.

QB Justin Fields: They've got in-house replacements for left tackle Dan Moore Jr., whereas they've got no obvious or enticing succession plan at quarterback, should both Fields and Russell Wilson depart.

CB Charvarius Ward: It's a tough draw between Ward, Aaron Banks and Dre Greenlaw. The former has been an All-Pro-caliber cover man when at full speed, however. And they don't have other top corners.

LB Ernest Jones IV: On one hand, coach Mike Macdonald might be able to conjure solid stuff from any competent linebacker. Yet Jones was a sideline-to-sideline playmaker after arriving via trade.

WR Chris Godwin: Re-signing Ben Bredeson, a new cog of the offensive line, might be the smarter longer-term play. But Godwin leaving would put plenty of pressure on Jalen McMillan to keep rising.

WR Nick Westbrook-Ikhine: As with other rebuilding squads, they don't have an abundance of "must-keep" free agents. Westbrook-Ikhine has at least flashed big-play ability at an aging wideout spot.

WR Dyami Brown: Bobby Wagner is a leader on defense, and Zach Ertz is Mr. Reliable at tight end. Both are aging, however. It might be smarter to re-up Brown as a speed complement to Deebo Samuel.