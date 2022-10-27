Taylor Heinicke might not be the best quarterback in the NFL, but you could certainly argue that he's better than any other quarterback in the league at celebrating wins.

The Commanders QB, who made his first start of the season in a surprising Week 7 win over the Packers, revealed this week that he celebrates each one of his victories by purchasing a new pair of Jordans.

"Every time we get the win, when I'm in the training room the next day I always buy myself a pair of [Jordans]," Heinicke said, via ESPN.com.

The best part of Heinicke's tradition might not even be the fact that he buys himself shoes, but the fact that he gets them made in the colors of the team he just beat.

"I'll probably buy myself green and yellow Js," Heinicke said after Washington's 23-21 win over Green Bay.

Sure enough, Heinicke ended up getting a pair of green and yellow Jordans this week. First, he shared a picture of the new shoes on Monday.

Two days later, when Heinicke showed up to his weekly press conference, he was actually WEARING the shoes, and as you can see below, he was definitely doing his best to show them off.

Although Jordans can be expensive, Heinicke probably isn't too worried about their price and that's because he has a nice bonus written into his contract that's tied to whether Washington wins. For every game where Heinicke plays at least 60% of the snaps and leads the team to win, he gets a $125,000 bonus added to his paycheck.

After the Commanders traded for Carson Wentz in March, it didn't look like Heinicke was going to get a chance to earn very much of that bonus money. However, with Wentz now on injured reserve, Heinicke will almost certainly be the starter for at least three more games, and if he keeps winning, the Commanders might just end up letting him keep the job.

The green and yellow pair he just bought might end up being his favorite ones, because no one expected the Commanders to beat the Packers. Heinicke got his first start of the season against Green Bay although he looked rusty in the first half, he quickly figured things out during a second half where he went 13 of 16 for 162 yards and a touchdown.

With the Commanders now getting set to play the Colts on Sunday, there's a chance that Heinicke could be showing up to next week's press conference with a new blue and white pair of Jordans. If the Commanders can beat the Colts and run the table with Heinicke under center, he could end up adding 10 more pairs of shoes to his burgeoning collection of Jordans.