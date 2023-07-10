If there's any NFL player out there who seems to have a pretty good idea of which teams might turn into a Super Bowl contender this year, it's definitely Ndamukong Suh.

After going through his first nine seasons without winning a playoff game, Suh started to get more selective about who he was signing with and that decision has definitely paid off over the past few years. The five-time Pro Bowler has played for three teams over the past five seasons and ALL THREE TEAMS have made it to the Super Bowl at least once.

The run started in 2018 with the Rams, and then two years later, Suh won a Super Bowl with the Buccaneers. He then followed that up with another Super Bowl appearance last year after he signed with the Eagles.

Suh is a free agent this year who's looking to play for a winner and based on his recent track record, he'll likely end up signing with a team that has a serious chance of making the Super Bowl.

Although we don't know which team Suh will eventually sign with, we do know one that he likely WON'T be signing with and that's the New York Jets. During a visit to "The Rich Eisen Show" earlier this offseason, Suh was asked if he thought the addition of Aaron Rodgers would make the Jets a Super Bowl contender and he answered with one word: NO.

"Do I believe they will be a Super Bowl contender [with Rodgers]? No," Suh said.

Suh thinks Rodgers is one of the five toughest quarterbacks in the NFL, but he doesn't think the four-time MVP will be leading New York to the Super Bowl.

"I think Aaron Rodgers is amazing and I think he is a great quarterback," Suh said. "But there are a lot of things that have to transpire to be able to become Super Bowl contenders. I understand that they have an elite defense, but I'm not sure where their overall offense is right now, and adding just one particular piece, it's a little bit different."

Suh does have a history of beefing with Rodgers, but this doesn't seem related to that. Suh's biggest concern with the Jets seems to be their offense, and right now, if the Jets offense has one big question mark, it's their offensive line. Rodgers will be going from a unit in Green Bay that was the third-best at pass-blocking last season to a Jets unit that was the third-worst, according to PFF. Back in June, we took a look at why the O-line could end up being Rodgers' kryptonite this year and you can check that out here.

As for Suh, he knows it's possible to win with a new quarterback because he did it with Tom Brady in Tampa Bay in 2020. However, he doesn't think Rodgers will be able to work that same type of magic in the Big Apple.

"I actually had the experience to be able to through something similar in Tampa, Florida with the Bucs," Suh said. "Tom came there, but i was there the yeaer prior and I was able to see the entire team and was built on the defensive side of the ball and what was built on the offensive side of the ball, and now, plugging and playing and putting in that elite quarterback, it made more sense to be able to reach the Super Bowl."

Suh also pointed out that the Buccaneers had the advantage of playing in a much easier division in 2020, something the Jets won't have.

"That division is very, very difficult. I don't even think they'll be the top team in that division," Suh said.

Although Suh doesn't think the Jets are a Super Bowl contender, Robert Saleh definitely doesn't agree with that assessment. Back in May, the Jets coach said his team was one of the "six or eight" teams that actually have a chance to take home the Lombardi Trophy this year.

"My opinion, I think 32 teams -- 32 coaches -- stand in front of their teams every year and talk about winning a championship," Saleh told reporters Tuesday, "and then realistically, there's maybe six or eight teams that have an actual chance to do it. And I do think we are one of those teams. But none of it matters unless we take care of (business) today."

As for Suh, who has already said he likely won't sign with anyone until after training camp, he has one pretty simple condition for what he's looking for in a new team.

"I want to win," Suh told Eisen. "All options are on the table."

Well, not all options. It seems like the Jets are off the table.

Last season, Suh waited until November to sign with the Eagles, so even if he does sign, it might not be anytime soon. That being said, you'll definitely want to make a note of where he ends up since he's had such a keen eye for spotting Super Bowl contenders over the past five years.