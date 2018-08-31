One NFL team is reportedly planning to play a 2019 preseason game in Hawaii

The state of Hawaii hasn't hosted an NFL game in nearly two years, but that's something that could change as soon as next preseason.

According to the Honolulu Star-Advertiser, the Rams have completed a deal with the Hawaii Tourism Authority that would allow the team to play a preseason game in Honolulu next season. The game would be played at Aloha Stadium, which last hosted an NFL game on Jan. 31, 2016 when the Pro Bowl was held there.

The reason the Rams are willing to fly six hours to play a preseason game is because the team's goal is to turn everyone in Hawaii into a Rams fan, according to Jason Griffiths, the team's vice president for partnerships.

"We want this to be Rams' Country again," Griffiths said this week.

Although the Star-Advertiser reported the game as a done deal, at least one report has suggested that the Rams' trip to Hawaii isn't set in stone yet, nor is an opponent. According to the Orange County Register, the deal hasn't been finalized and "several steps remain before it could be a reality."

If the game does go down, it would mark the first time 43 years that Hawaii has hosted an NFL preseason game. Although the state has regularly hosted the Pro Bowl, the last preseason game to be played in the Rainbow State came back in 1976, when the 49ers beat the Chargers 17-16.

The Rams have turned into the NFL's version of Carmen San Diego over the past two years and that's because they're basically traveling everywhere. After playing a regular season game in London in 2017, the team will be playing a game in Mexico City this year, and then possibly a game in Hawaii in 2019. Being a Rams fan isn't cheap.