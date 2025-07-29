Welcome to the Tuesday edition of the Pick Six newsletter!

With Super Bowl LX right around the corner, we're going to take a look at the best preseason Super Bowl bets that you can make right now. And I know what you're thinking, "Breech, you're dumb. The Super Bowl is NOT right around the corner, it's actually 194 days away." OK, when you put it like that, I guess it's not right around the corner, but we're still going to take a look at the best value bets you can make right now.

We've also got some more training camp takeaways coming at you today, so let's get to the rundown.

1. Training camp takeaways: Shemar Stewart grades his own performance, Anthony Richardson's big day

Welcome to your daily edition of training camp takeaways. Let's take a run around the league to see what's gone down over the past 24 hours.

Anthony Richardson emerges. One of the more high-profile quarterback battles throughout the NFL this summer resides in Indianapolis, where Richardson is duking it out with free agent signee Daniel Jones. On Monday, Richardson won the day in what was Indianapolis' first full-padded practice. Mike Chappell of CBS4 Indy noted that Richardson completed all six of his pass attempts in team sessions, while Jones completed three of four. Moreover, Dominic Miranda of WTHR added that Richardson looked "confident, comfortable, and accurate," while also layering some throws. -- Tyler Sullivan

Stewart missed the first three practices of training camp due to his contract situation, but he was out there Monday in the team's first full practice with full pads on. Stewart made several big plays, including two big pass breakups, but he also jumped offsides when Joe Burrow got him with a hard count. Overall, Stewart said he would give himself a C+ for his performance, "I would say I'd give me a C+. I did mess up on some things. There were some plays I left on the table for sure." -- John Breech Justin Fields returns. Fields had the entire Jets fanbase holding its collective breath after leaving practice last week with a foot injury. It was later revealed to be a minor toe injury. On Monday, the veteran was back on the field and participating in team drills for the first time since dislocating a toe in his right foot, albeit in a limited fashion. -- Tyler Sullivan

Sullivan's got a few more takeaways, and you can check those out here.

2. Who will win Super Bowl 60? Best and worst value bets to make right now

If there is one thing I've learned during my time at CBS Sports, it's that there is no one who loves gambling on the NFL more than R.J. White, and the best part is that he's actually good at it. White is one of the gambling gurus over at SportsLine, and earlier this week, he ranked all 32 teams based on their betting value to win the Super Bowl.

Let's take a look at his best value bet and his worst value bet:

Best value bet to win Super Bowl 60: 49ers (+2000). Their schedule sets up well with their last-place finish, giving them as good a chance at sweeping their 11 non-division matchups as any team could have, provided they can stay healthier this year. They lost many key contributors from last year's underperforming defense but brought the excellent Robert Saleh back in to run the unit. Considering how difficult the Eagles' non-divisional schedule is, I expect the 49ers to win the No. 1 seed, which sets them up to be one of the favorites by the time we get to January.

Their schedule sets up well with their last-place finish, giving them as good a chance at sweeping their 11 non-division matchups as any team could have, provided they can stay healthier this year. They lost many key contributors from last year's underperforming defense but brought the excellent Robert Saleh back in to run the unit. Considering how difficult the Eagles' non-divisional schedule is, I expect the 49ers to win the No. 1 seed, which sets them up to be one of the favorites by the time we get to January. Worst value bet: Browns (+30000). If Joe Flacco doesn't win the job -- and let's be honest, it makes more sense for the Browns to evaluate young quarterbacks this year heading into a big decision in the 2026 NFL Draft -- the Browns stand a good chance at being the league's worst team as they face a brutal schedule.

Last July, R.J. had the Lions and Eagles as his best value bets to win Super Bowl LIX and he ended up cashing his win when Philadelphia took home the Lombardi trophy. This year's Super Bowl is being played at the 49ers' home stadium, so if R.J.'s bet turns out to be right, then we could see an NFL team playing a Super Bowl in their home stadium for the third time in five years.

3. The 10 biggest question marks that could decide the 2025 NFL season

There are a lot of question marks going into the 2025 NFL season. For instance, will Justin Fields be any good in New York?

Tyler Sullivan decided to take a look at the BIGGEST question marks based on how big of an impact they could have on the 2025 season. Let's check out the top three on his list:

1. Will the Bengals defense be any good? A year ago, the Bengals allowed 25.5 points per game, which ranked in the bottom third in the NFL. They were also third-worst in red zone efficiency as opposing offenses found the end zone on 67.9% of their trips into the red area. ... If the Bengals can simply become an average defense, it could completely change the vibe around the organization, possibly as high as them being in the Super Bowl conversation.

2. Can Justin Fields be good in New York? I might be in the minority, but I loved the decision to sign Justin Fields for the Jets. At two years, $40 million, it's a low-risk move to see whether or not the former first-round pick can become the latest veteran quarterback to enjoy a late breakout like Geno Smith, Baker Mayfield, and Sam Darnold before him. If he does follow in those footsteps, the Jets could be the surprise team of 2025.

3. How will Aaron Rodgers look in Pittsburgh? What kind of version of Rodgers is Pittsburgh getting? Is it the one that is coming off a 2024 season where he tallied career-worst marks in yards per attempt (6.7) and passer rating (90.5)? Or is it a more invigorated Rodgers, who is looking to go out with a bang in what could be his final season in the NFL?

Sullivan came up with a total of 10 questions and you can check those out here.

4. Rookies who could win a starting job in training camp

There are several rookies around the league who could end up starting in Week 1, but before that happens, they're going to have to win a training camp battle for their starting spot. Josh Edwards decided to take a look at several rookies who are locked in a camp battle right now:

Round 1, 32nd overall: OT Josh Simmons (Chiefs). Early in training camp, Simmons has been not only available, but impressive. Although a competition in title with Jaylon Moore, Simmons could have this one wrapped up sooner rather than later.

Early in training camp, Simmons has been not only available, but impressive. Although a competition in title with Jaylon Moore, Simmons could have this one wrapped up sooner rather than later. Round 2, 48th overall: OT Aireontae Ersery (Texans). From my personal evaluation of the player, Ersery was regarded as more of a project rather than one capable of stepping in to make immediate contributions, but training camp reviews have been positive thus far. The Minnesota product has already been receiving first-team repetitions in a competition with veteran Cam Robinson.

From my personal evaluation of the player, Ersery was regarded as more of a project rather than one capable of stepping in to make immediate contributions, but training camp reviews have been positive thus far. The Minnesota product has already been receiving first-team repetitions in a competition with veteran Cam Robinson. Round 2, 61st overall: CB Trey Amos (Commanders). The presumption is that Mike Sainristil will start in the slot and Marshon Lattimore will start on the boundary, which leaves Amos and veteran Jonathan Jones to compete for the remaining spot. Amos has been the early talk of training camp, but the preseason is yet to play out.

The biggest name on the list is probably Simmons. If the first-round pick does win the job, he'll have a lot of pressure on him this season since he'll be protecting Patrick Mahomes' blindside. Check out all the rookies competing for starting jobs, here.

5. NYC gunman was targeting NFL headquarters in Monday night shooting

Four people were killed Monday after a gunman opened fire at 345 Park Ave., which is the building in New York where NFL headquarters is located.

Here's what you need to know about the shooting:

Shooter was apparently targeting NFL HQ. The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, was specifically targeting the NFL when he showed up to 345 Park Ave, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Tamura believe he was suffering from CTE, according to a note that authorities found in his pocket. "He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank." Tamura died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

The shooter, identified as 27-year-old Shane Tamura, was specifically targeting the NFL when he showed up to 345 Park Ave, according to New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Tamura believe he was suffering from CTE, according to a note that authorities found in his pocket. "He seemed to have blamed the NFL," the mayor said. "The NFL headquarters was located in the building, and he mistakenly went up the wrong elevator bank." Tamura died from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. An NFL employee was shot. Tamura killed four people, including an off-duty NYC police officer. An NFL employee, identified as Craig Clementi, was also struck in the shooting. Clementi was hit in the back by a bullet that apparently ricocheted before hitting him, according to The Athletic.

Tamura killed four people, including an off-duty NYC police officer. An NFL employee, identified as Craig Clementi, was also struck in the shooting. Clementi was hit in the back by a bullet that apparently ricocheted before hitting him, according to The Athletic. Roger Goodell sent out a memo on Monday night. "NFL staff are at the hospital and we are supporting his family," Goodell said of Clementi. "We believe that all of our employees are otherwise safe and accounted for, and the building has nearly been cleared." Goodell also noted that there would be an "increased security presence" in the coming days and weeks.

For the latest details on the shooting, you can read our full story here.

6. Extra points: Deion Sanders had cancerous tumor removed

It's been a busy 24 hours the NFL, and since it's nearly impossible to keep track of everything that happened, I went ahead and put together a roundup for you.