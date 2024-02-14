One person is dead and at least 22 were injured after shots were fired near the Kansas City Chiefs' Super Bowl parade on Wednesday, Kansas City Police Police Chief Stacey Graves said in a press conference. Shots were fired west of Union Station near the garage. Graves initially said that officials did not believe any victims were children, but Chief Ross Grundyson later said they cannot confirm the exact ages of the patients being treated.

Kansas City police said they have taken three individuals into custody for more investigation into what led to the incident. "I'm angry at what happened today," Graves said.

As soon as the rally concluded, shots were fired at the west side of Union Station. Officers immediately responded and worked to clear the station itself. Everyone has since been released from inside the station, but it is still an active scene. There is no imminent threat to the public, but the scene is active for investigation.

"We are truly saddened by the senseless act of violence that occurred outside of Union Station at the conclusion of today's parade and rally," the Chiefs said in a statement. "Our hearts go out to the victims, their families, and all of Kansas City. We are in close communication with the Mayor's office as well as the Kansas City Police Department. At this time, we have confirmed that all of our players, coaches, staff and their families are safe and accounted for. We thank the local law enforcement officers and first responders who were on-scene to assist."

The Kanas City Police Department released a statement on the situation (via CBS News):

"At the conclusion of the rally there were shots fired west of Union Station near the garage and several people were struck. There have been 2 armed people detained for more investigation. We need people to exit the area as quickly and safely as possible and avoid the parking garage in order to facilitate treatment of shooting victims. Many of you have footage of many officers securing union station, they are working to provide for the safety of everyone inside union station and expedite care of those injured."

Police said that multiple people were needing reunification and they set up "child reunification stations."

They asked any witnesses of the shooting to go to the "southwest corner of Pershing and Main."

This is a developing story. CBS Sports will update this story when more information is confirmed.