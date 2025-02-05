NEW ORLEANS -- The Kansas City Chiefs will be looking to make NFL history on Super Bowl Sunday. If they can beat the Philadelphia Eagles, that will make the Chiefs the first team in league history to win three Super Bowls in a row.

Although it's an unprecedented team feat, the three-peat has actually been accomplished before by a player. That's right: Since the first Super Bowl was played in January 1967, there has been exactly ONE player who has managed to win three Super Bowls in a row, and that player is Ken Norton Jr.

The former NFL linebacker played in the NFL for 13 years and during the early 1990s, Norton had the wildest postseason run in league history. Here's a look at how he did:

1992: Cowboys beat Bills in Super Bowl XXVII

1993: Cowboys beat Bills in Super Bowl XXVIII

1994: 49ers beat Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX

Norton started his career in Dallas after the Cowboys selected him as a second-round pick in the 1988 NFL Draft. Although the Cowboys were terrible during his first two seasons with the team, Jimmy Johnson quickly got them turned around and they were in the Super Bowl by 1992. Not only did they trounce the Bills 52-17 in Super Bowl XXVII, but they returned the next year and beat up on Buffalo again in a 30-13 win.

After the 1993 season, Norton moved on to San Francisco and he was right back in the big game while playing for a 49ers team that destroyed the Chargers 49-26 in Super Bowl XXIX. That's three Super Bowl wins by an average 25 points per game, which is about as dominant as it gets.

Norton's unbelievable run ended in 1995 when the 49ers got knocked out of the playoffs by the Green Bay Packers in a 27-17 divisional-round loss. Norton ended up playing in the NFL until retiring in 2000.

He actually ended up winning another Super Bowl ring as a member of Seattle's coaching staff after the Seahawks won Super Bowl XLVIII with a dominant 43-8 win over the Denver Broncos. Th 58-year-old Norton also won a national championship as an assistant coach at USC in 2004.

If he's going to add another Super Bowl ring to his résumé anytime soon, it's going to come in Washington where Norton is currently the linebackers coach for the Commanders.

If the Chiefs win on Sunday, Patrick Mahomes, Travis Kelce and 27 other players will join Norton on the list of people who have pulled off a three-peat.

One player who deserves honorable mention in the three-peat department is Russ Hochstein. The former NFL offensive lineman played for the Buccaneers in 2002, but got cut in October, just three months before Tampa Bay would go on to win the Super Bowl. He then ended up with the Patriots and won a ring in both 2003 and 2004, so he played for three Super Bowl-winning teams in a row, but he wasn't around for the Bucs' win over the Raiders in Super Bowl XXXVII, so he only got two rings in that span.