In a matter of days, NFL teams must trim rosters down to the 53-man active limit carried through the regular season. As teams strategize how many spots to devote to each position group, they will analyze the rosters of other teams and determine if it makes sense for them to make additions via trade or waiver claims.

Last year, there were 21 trades made in August. There were an additional 31 players claimed during the first week of the 2025 waiver system. Players waived as part of final roster cuts are exposed to the waiver wire, which is in order, from worst to best, of last season's win-loss records. If a team believes a player of interest would be claimed prior to its position in the waiver line, then it behooves that team to explore acquiring that player via trade. Just Tuesday, the Giants sent reserve offensive lineman Joshua Ezeudu to the Chiefs in exchange for draft compensation.

Earlier this week, I explored the position groups that could be targeted by opposing teams. It is a good starting point in identifying which players may be of interest to your favorite team. The exercise is not necessarily each team's biggest need but rather one bottom-of-the-roster hole each team could still patch ahead of the regular season.

AFC North

Cincinnati Bengals: Linebacker

Rookie linebackers Demetrius Knight Jr. and Barrett Carter were thrown in to the fire last season. They really struggled at times, but the hope is that benefits the team long term. Depth behind those two players is a bit muddy. Oren Burks played some snaps for them last season, but that is about the extent of it.

Cornerback had also been a consideration but some of the young players have come along this summer.

Cleveland Browns: Edge rusher

The Browns have been exploring the idea of adding another edge rusher even before Alex Wright succumbed to a season-ending injury. They have experimented with defensive tackle Mike Hall Jr. playing on the end, but it sounds as though that was born out of necessity rather than strategy. Bringing in another pass rusher would allow Hall to remain on the inside.

Cornerback is another area the team would consider.

Baltimore Ravens: Wide receiver

Baltimore may be hard-pressed to find six wide receivers to keep on the active 53-man roster and the recent arrest Rashod Bateman only complicates the numbers. The NFL is slow to make any judgments, but that situation is certainly worth monitoring.

Pittsburgh Steelers: Tight end

A year removed from wondering what Pittsburgh is going to do with Jonnu Smith, Darnell Washington and Pat Freiermuth, the team now finds itself in a position to add at the position. The latter two tight ends remain on the roster, but depth features Robert Tonyan, Jaheim Bell, Lake Mcree and Lance Mason. The team could bring in help at that position.

AFC South

Indianapolis Colts: Wide receiver

Indianapolis' three-wide sets right now would likely feature Alec Pierce, Keenan Allen and Josh Downs. The signing of Allen allows Ashton Dulin to slide back as a key reserve who contributes on special teams, but Nick Westbrook-Ikhine is the only other established receiver on the roster.

Jacksonville Jaguars: Linebacker

Jacksonville was content allowing Devin Lloyd to walk in free agency in favor of Ventrell Miller. The team still has Foyesade Oluokun and Dennis Gardeck, as well as last year's draft pick Jack Kiser.

Defensive line is another area if they are not comfortable with Ruke Orhorhoro.

Houston Texans: Cornerback

Houston has a deep, talented roster, so the options did not jump off the page. Linebacker and cornerback were on the short list. A case could be made for either needing another body, but neither is a dire situation.

Tennessee Titans: Cornerback

Tennessee invested heavily in the cornerback room in free agency, but depth remains a concern. If either Alontae Taylor or Cor'Dale Flott go down to injury, the situation gets hairy very quickly.

Trying to find the best nine or 10 offensive linemen is an exercise to make one's stomach churn as well.

AFC East



Buffalo Bills: Linebacker

Cornerback and linebacker were the two positions that stood out as potentially needing more depth. Special teams viability is incredibly important to those bottom-of-the-roster spots, so an appetite to fulfill that role must be met.

It would not be surprising if the team put in a waiver claim on a tight end either.

Miami Dolphins: Offensive line

Miami's starting offensive line is young, but there are reasons for optimism. The depth is concerning. Most teams are dealing with that problem this time of year.

Wide receiver lacks any proven commodities, but the franchise is likely more inclined to embrace the youth movement and see what they get out of the group.

New York Jets: Linebacker

New York may receive diminished returns from starting linebackers Demario Davis and Jamien Sherwood. The depth is not overwhelming either. They sit high in the waiver claim order, which is determined by last season's win-loss records, so may not be compelled to trade for a player. They also do not want to leverage future resources for the present in the event they need to make a move up in the 2027 NFL Draft.

New England Patriots: Cornerback

New England has a strong collection of starters with Christian Gonzalez, Carlton Davis III and Marcus Jones. An injury could call Kindle Vildor, Charles Woods or fifth-round pick Karon Prunty into action. Head coach Mike Vrabel is regarded as capable of elevating the talent with which he has to work, but may be inclined to explore other possibilities.

Defensive line and linebacker are a few other positions to address.

AFC West

Denver Broncos: Linebacker

Seventh-round pick Red Murdock headlines the depth behind starters Justin Strnad and Alex Singleton. The position has been somewhat of an afterthought in Denver for years, so filling that area of the roster has not been a priority.

Similar to the situation with Ravens wide receiver Rashod Bateman, the NFL may not render any form of punishment to Jonathon Cooper stemming from an arrest in June, but that would be an area of weakness if that were to change.

Los Angeles Chargers: Interior offensive line

Los Angeles' rotation is largely set with cornerback or linebacker being the two areas of interest. The Chargers have always been able to squeeze every drop of juice from the orange on defense, but the overall talent falls short in relation to other teams. Linebacker Denzel Perryman turns 34 years old during the season, so if he slows down, then the need is magnified.

Kansas City Chiefs: Safety

Offensive line would have been the choice, but the team already traded for Joshua Ezeudu of the Giants. Depth is relatively good across the roster, but safety is one area the Chiefs may play within the margins. Safety Bryan Cook was one of the team's notable departures from last season's roster.

Las Vegas Raiders: Linebacker

Las Vegas brought in former Georgia teammates Nakobe Dean and Quay Walker to solve the long-standing problem at linebacker. Depth beyond those two is relatively unproven and could be addressed.

Tight end is another area to monitor.

NFC North

Chicago Bears: Secondary

The secondary has been decimated by injury this summer. Safety Coby Bryant will miss an extended period of time and Kyler Gordon, Elijah Hicks and Jaylon Jones have all been watching practice from the sideline.

Having said all of that, head coach Ben Johnson may just decide to add another tight end.

Detroit Lions: Running back

Running back and cornerback were both positions that require attention as Detroit is inching toward roster cutdown day. There is no NFL production behind Jahmyr Gibbs and Isiah Pacheco.

The Lions' secondary is littered with slot-type defenders, but lacks those capable of occupying the boundary at a serviceable level. The Terrion Arnold development was unforeseen and disappointing, but the team should have already been considering additions.

Green Bay Packers: Tight end

Tucker Kraft has returned from an injury, but Luke Musgrave remains on the physically unable to perform (PUP) list. Josh Whyle is still in the fold, but the depth chart gets thin shortly thereafter. Green Bay utilized 2+ tight ends on 35.6% of its snaps last season, according to TruMedia; No. 15 in the NFL. One would think that number would have been higher had Kraft not been limited to eight games.

Minnesota Vikings: Edge rusher

Upon trading Jonathan Greenard, the Vikings created a bit of a puzzle block at the position. Andrew Van Ginkel has performed well for the NFC franchise and it is time for former first-round pick Dallas Turner to deliver on the investment in him, but it is essentially undrafted free agents galore behind those two players.

NFC South

Tampa Bay Buccaneers: Safety

There is not an element of Tampa Bay's team that requires immediate attention. The Buccaneers could bring in competition at safety behind Tykee Smith and Antoine Winfield Jr. Miles Killebrew and Ifeatu Melifonwu are among those competing for remaining roster spots.

Atlanta Falcons: Wide receiver

Even the most diehard fan would have a difficult time coming up with Atlanta's second-string receivers right now. Drake London is the belle of the ball, but Jahan Dotson and Olamide Zaccheaus are the only others who have had more than a cup of tea in the NFL. The hope is that third-round pick Zachariah Branch will progressively take on more this season.

The avoidable and unavoidable circumstances of last year's first-round selections, Jalon Walker and James Pearce Jr., have the edge rusher position firmly in the crosshairs as well. The latter will miss the first eight games while Walker was lost for the season. The early-season hopes and dreams of Atlanta's pass rush are in the hopes of Samson Ebukam, Za'Darius Smith and Azeez Ojulari.

Carolina Panthers: Linebacker

Will linebacker Trevin Wallace live up to his potential this season alongside veteran Devin Lloyd? Claudin Cherelus and Bam Martin-Scott played some snaps for them last season and Jackson Kuwatch should provide assistance on special teams, but the team may want to go in another direction.

New Orleans Saints: Offensive line

The Saints fortified their offensive line through the signing of veteran offensive guard David Edwards. However, the second team has very little meaningful playing time under its belt. Tyler Shough's protection could fall apart quickly in the event of an injury.

NFC East

Washington Commanders: Offensive line

Left tackle Laremy Tunsil was lost for the season and center Tyler Biadasz's replacement, Nick Allegretti, has been dealing with a nagging lower-body injury. Those losses eat into the overall depth and unfortunately that is the reality of Washington's present-day situation.

Dallas Cowboys: Linebacker

There are not any positions in desperate need of help, but running back and linebacker stand out as potentially being in need of another body. Special teams contributions will weigh heavily in any decision made with those two roles. The emergence of rookie linebacker Jaishawn Barham has really aided that unit.

Philadelphia Eagles: Secondary

Safety is a more likely addition than cornerback but neither should be ruled out. The team traded safety Sydney Brown and Reed Blankenship signed with Houston in free agency. Cornerback should not be disregarded either. Riq Woolen should bring accountability opposite Quinyon Mitchell, but the team felt the need to invest in the position because they were underwhelmed last year.

The lackluster reviews regarding rookie tight end Eli Stowers could lead to an addition there as well.

New York Giants: Defensive line

The defensive line was a need for New York even before the Dexter Lawrence trade. The move only exacerbated the issue. The Giants signed every veteran available and crossed their fingers Darius Alexander would take the next step in his professional career. The franchise would probably take a flyer on a talented young discarded defensive tackle though.

NFC West

San Francisco 49ers: Tight end

San Francisco's injury report seemingly grows by the day; whether or not you buy into the substation's influence on that is a personal choice. If soon-to-be 33-year-old George Kittle misses any time this season, then the 49ers are left with some combination of Jake Tonges, Luke Farrell and others. The team utilized the third-lowest rate of 2+ tight ends last season, according to TruMedia.

Arizona Cardinals: Secondary

Arizona's secondary has been saddled with injuries in recent years, but there are some talented, young players among the group when healthy. First-year head coach Mike LaFleur could get by with the roster assembled, but may take advantage of the team's position in the waiver order.

Los Angeles Rams: Linebacker

The Rams have consistently shown that they would rather invest resources in just about every other area of the roster rather than linebacker. Special teams will factor heavily in remaining roster decisions and the opportunity to get younger in that role could incite them to make a move.

The offensive line was a consideration, but Sean McVay has been able to mitigate that unit's impact through the scheme.

Seattle Seahawks: Safety

The secondary could be a point of emphasis for the defending Super Bowl champions. They may consider help at linebacker as well. If they are going to bring in a player from another team, they may need to consider trading given their position in the waiver order.

If Tory Horton is going to miss some time, then wide receiver is another possible addition.