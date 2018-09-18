One ridiculous statistic shows just how well the Rams' offseason moves are working out
Cornerbacks Marcus Peters and Aqib Talib have been fantastic through two weeks
This offseason, the Los Angeles Rams went all-in on building the best team possible. They traded draft picks for star-caliber players, signed high-priced free agents, and gave star defensive lineman Aaron Donald what was then the largest contract for a defensive player in NFL history.
The spree began with two trades for high-profile cornerbacks, giving the defensive backfield an instant upgrade to elite status. The first was a deal for former Chiefs cornerback Marcus Peters, who leads the NFL in interceptions since he entered the league. The second was a move for former Broncos cornerback Aqib Talib, who has been one of the NFL's top corners for a good, long while but whose contract the Broncos no longer wanted to pay.
Through two weeks of the 2018 season, it's safe to say those two deals are working out splendidly for the Rams. Here's why:
Thirty. Seven. Yards. Combined. Through. Two. Weeks.
WHAT?
Let's just say if Peters and Talib combine to allow just 296 passing yards throughout the entire season, the Rams are going to be really damn good. Granted, they already look really damn good, having beaten the Raiders and Cardinals by a combined 54 points, giving them the NFL's best point differential by three full touchdowns.
Things are about to get considerably more difficult, however, as the Rams have games against the Chargers, Vikings, Seahawks (twice), Broncos, 49ers, Packers, Saints, and Chiefs over the next nine weeks before taking their bye in Week 12. If Peters and Talib keep up this level of play between now and then, the Rams will look like arguably the top Super Bowl contender in the league.
