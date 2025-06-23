The 2025 NFL season is drawing nearer by the day, and the clearest evidence is that spring programming is now officially in the rear view. Besides the extreme heat that marked summer's takeover across the United States, the penultimate weekend of June also brought the true end of minicamp season, with all 32 teams now gearing up for training camp in July.

There's still a lot to be decided before real games begin in September, with a number of teams set to play host to key position battles over the course of the summer and preseason; clubs like the Cleveland Browns and Indianapolis Colts don't even have the most important spot -- quarterback -- anywhere close to finalized. Yet several rounds of organized team activities (OTAs) and minicamp practices have shed plenty of light on the construction of most squads going into the new year.

With that in mind, here are some top takeaways regarding each of the NFC's 16 teams after initial offseason activities, rounding up the most notable local reports to come out of camps and workouts:

Marvin Harrison Jr. is primed for a leap. The Cardinals poured lots of resources into Jonathan Gannon's defensive front via the draft and free agency, but this team's trajectory could be determined most by Kyler Murray. And Harrison, his top perimeter weapon, showed off an eye-popping physique ahead of his second NFL season. He's a not-so-quiet candidate for monster numbers out wide.

Kirk Cousins is truly here to stay ... for now. The page was turned to Michael Penix Jr. months ago, and yet Cousins, the big-money prize at quarterback last offseason, remains in place as the No. 2 under center. All signs point to that remaining the case into the season, with Cousins himself all but admitting there are no clear paths to him starting elsewhere. Hopefully Penix's first full campaign as the top dog isn't affected by the veteran's lingering presence.

Bryce Young is embracing more authority. The former No. 1 overall draft pick was noticeably more at ease to close his second NFL season, showcasing a level of confidence rarely seen in his hapless 2023 debut. The quarterback was even more comfortable flexing his personality to open this offseason, flashing a "defiance" that sparked in-practice jawing with cornerback Jaycee Horn and some hearty endorsements from head coach Dave Canales.

Ben Johnson is tightening the ship. Few analysts have spared the Bears praise for their active offseason, in which Caleb Williams got a trio of fresh blockers, plus more playmaking help in rookie wideout Luther Burden III. But Johnson, the new man in charge, made bigger headlines for cracking down on the body language of Williams and No. 1 wideout DJ Moore. This guy's here to instill a winning presentation, even if the wins don't immediately follow.

Ranking the top 10 NFL offseasons: Bears and Patriots among teams who set themselves up for success Josh Edwards

They're in it to win it now. Jerry Jones still has Micah Parsons to pay, but the Cowboys almost always come through when it comes to forking over top dollar; they just do it at their pace. In the meantime, Jones successfully reinvigorated fans' hopes for an immediate playoff push by giving CeeDee Lamb a legitimate, if volatile, running mate in ex-Pittsburgh Steelers star George Pickens.

Aidan Hutchinson is back. The Lions have been an NFC heavyweight for a few years now, but their defense took a big blow when Hutchinson suffered a serious leg injury last October, robbing the star pass rusher of 2024's final 12 games. Fortunately, the former first-rounder was fully cleared for action this spring, then hit the ground running off the edge in OTAs. He's a potential NFL Comeback Player of the Year candidate for a club otherwise known for its offense.

They're taking a big swing at cornerback. Despite last-minute hopes of reconciliation, the Packers cut ties with one of their most accomplished defenders when they released Jaire Alexander in June, letting the former All-Pro take his durability concerns to Baltimore. Now all eyes are on newcomer Nate Hobbs, another injury-prone veteran, to lead the way among cover men, with Carrington Valentine also slated for an uptick in starting responsibilities.





Davante Adams is elevating the receiver room. While Cooper Kupp was a beloved workhorse for the Rams when healthy, Adams' entry has fellow wideout Puka Nacua singing the former Packers great's praises: "I wish I could have the exact same skill set as Davante Adams," he said recently, underscoring the excitement around Matthew Stafford firing to an even more well-rounded group.

Kevin O'Connell is easing J.J. McCarthy into his new role. Positioned as the present and future of a playoff-caliber roster, McCarthy was noticeably more conservative in some of his spring work than, say, gunslinging backup Sam Howell. But that's primarily evidence of O'Connell exercising patience with the 22-year-old quarterback, who missed his entire rookie year following knee surgery. Internal expectations are still high for the youngster.

The Kellen Moore era may begin slowly. Take, for example, the new coach's general unwillingness to entertain a veteran addition to a quarterback room now headlined by second-round rookie Tyler Shough. Even with holdovers like Alvin Kamara, Chris Olave and Cameron Jordan in tow, New Orleans appears content taking its lumps, at least under center, as the new staff settles into town.

Jaxson Dart is closer to playing than expected. When New York moved up to spend a first-round pick on the Ole Miss quarterback in April, plenty anticipated Dart sitting most, if not all, of his 2025 rookie season behind both Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston. But Dart flashed his dual-threat upside as the No. 2 this spring, and now word is it's only a matter of time before coach Brian Daboll, apparently one of Dart's biggest fans, turns to the first-year passer altogether.





Vic Fangio's defense is going to look different. This may have been obvious the minute free agency began, when Super Bowl champions like Josh Sweat, Milton Williams and C.J. Gardner-Johnson headed elsewhere. But both youngsters (i.e. Jalyx Hunt, Andrew Mukuba) and newcomers (i.e. Azeez Ojulari) are set for major roles at each level of the unit.

The defense has an identity again. The big story of the 49ers' offseason may have been Brock Purdy finally cashing in as the face of Kyle Shanahan's offense, which may be headlined out wide by the emergent Ricky Pearsall due to injuries and cost-cutting moves elsewhere. Yet Robert Saleh's return as defensive coordinator has already brought a renewed sense of "violence" on that side of the ball, even with heavy hitters like Dre Greenlaw no longer on the roster.

Sam Darnold is definitively "the guy." The ex-Vikings starter admitted recently that he "laid an egg" with the rest of Minnesota's offense to close his otherwise promising 2024 season, but he's had full-throated support from his new staff since inking a big deal in free agency. Head coach Mike Macdonald quickly dismissed questions about Darnold's job security atop the quarterback depth chart.

Emeka Egbuka is positioned for a splashy debut. Tampa's somewhat surprising first-round addition to the wide receiver room could pay off in a hurry, with quarterback Baker Mayfield highlighting the rookie's early impact and trustworthiness. Even with Mike Evans and Chris Godwin in tow, the Ohio State product already projects as one of Mayfield's favorite targets.





Terry McLaurin isn't a happy camper ... yet. We say "yet" because it seems almost unfathomable the Commanders won't find a way to appease their top wide receiver, who also parlayed a minicamp holdout into a new deal back in 2022. McLaurin may be seeking top-10 receiver money, but Washington is in win-now mode with Jayden Daniels under center, as evidenced by the club's addition of both Deebo Samuel and Laremy Tunsil to start the offseason.