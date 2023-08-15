Hello everyone, and happy Tuesday. Another "Hard Knocks" is coming soon, but in the meantime, we've got other Jets news, along with plenty more around the NFL. John Breech is taking the day to recruit reinforcements for the Bengals offensive line, so you've got me, Cody Benjamin, to deliver all the latest from around the league.

We've got NFC East predictions, Dalvin Cook news, major injury updates and more:

1. Today's show: NFC East, NFC West win totals, predictions, preview

Katie Mox, Will Brinson and Emory Hunt teamed up on the latest "Pick Six NFL Podcast" to assess some of the spiciest contenders in the NFC, including the reigning conference champions. Some highlights:

Brinson likens the Giants to the Bills during the early days of Sean McDermott and Josh Allen, suggesting further strides are coming, but Hunt isn't a believer, arguing New York only upgraded "twos and threes" on offense this offseason.

Hunt is just as skeptical of the 49ers, noting that while the run game and defense should propel them to 10 wins, he doesn't trust Brock Purdy and believes many people are overlooking his near-interceptions of 2022.

Brinson is wary of betting the Over on the Eagles at 11.5 wins, arguing that "everything coalesced for them last year" and it's fair to expect regression on the injury or schedule front.

2. One thing we learned about every team in Week 1 of preseason

With a full week of preseason games in the books, we've got takeaways from all 32 teams' first exhibition action. You can find observations on every squad right here, but here's a sneak peek at a couple clubs who had uneven quarterback results:

Green Bay Packers: The young QB room could be a lot better than expected. Jordan Love was always gonna enter 2023 as a high-upside unknown, but he showcased elite touch on a TD pass against the Bengals. Rookie reserve Sean Clifford was even more surprising, rebounding from two picks with athletic gunslinging against Cincinnati backups.

Houston Texans: Tank Dell could be their go-to weapon. Rookie QB C.J. Stroud struggled in limited reps against the Patriots, but Dell's electricity out wide should offset some of the concern. He easily offers the most juice of anyone at his position on Houston's roster.

Indianapolis Colts: The Anthony Richardson roller coaster is confirmed. The Florida product entered as a raw passer with elite athletic traits, and that was very apparent against the Bills, with the rookie QB slinging an ugly pick but also showing off an effortlessly strong arm.

3. Dalvin Cook signs with the Jets

The wait is over. More than two months after his release from the Vikings, the Pro Bowl running back signed a one-year deal with the Jets on Monday, joining Aaron Rodgers on New York's all-star offense. Cook had entertained interest from the rival Dolphins and Patriots, but now he'll headline Gang Green's backfield in front of a rehabbing Breece Hall. Cook's deal is for $7 million, per NFL Media, with an additional $1.6 million available in incentives, making him the seventh-highest-paid RB in 2023.

4. Cowboys updates: Zack Martin back, Ezekiel Elliott to Patriots

A couple of Cowboys icons found clarity for the 2023 season late Monday:

The 32-year-old Martin, the All-Pro guard who'd been holding out of training camp while seeking a raise, has reportedly reached an agreement

The 28-year-old Elliott, who was released in March after seven years as Dallas' featured running back, is signing a one-year deal

5. Injury updates: Dobbins to return, Taylor still on PUP, more news

With a few weeks until the start of the regular season, we've got more developments on the injury front:

6. Extra points: Richardson tabbed QB1, former NFL RB dies