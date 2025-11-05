Nine weeks of the 2025 NFL season are in the books, which means we're officially at the halfway point of the regular season calendar. And the first half of the year has produced plenty of drama, from expected contenders weathering bumps to remain Super Bowl hopefuls to other clubs coming out of the woodwork with firepower.

Take the Indianapolis Colts, for example. Not many had Shane Steichen's squad pegged for such a dominant run atop the AFC South, with Daniel Jones producing some of the most efficient passing marks of early 2025. On the flip side, few anticipated the Cincinnati Bengals dropping six of their first nine matchups, and even fewer could've envisioned Joe Flacco -- the rival Cleveland Browns' Opening Day starter -- quarterbacking the team in November.

Which players and teams are due to surprise us next, both for better and worse? Only time will tell.

As we march forward into Week 10 and beyond, anticipating the home stretch of the 2025 season, and then the ultimate battle to reach Super Bowl LX, here's one thing we learned about each team at the midway point:

Kyler Murray might have worn out his welcome. The former No. 1 overall pick remained erratic to start the year, and then Jacoby Brissett operated the offense with far more authority as an injury replacement. Already there are whispers Arizona is preparing for an offseason split from Murray, and it's not hard to see why.

Raheem Morris is grasping for straws. Accusing the Patriots of illegal snap-count "clapping"? Maybe it has merit. Or maybe it's a shield for the Falcons' inability to pair young playmakers and sturdier defense with smart decision-making. Including his previous interim stint atop the staff, Morris is now 15-21 running this franchise.

Lamar Jackson might yet save the season. This probably says more about the AFC North than it does the Ravens, who stumbled to a 1-5 start with an injury-ravaged defense. Jackson also didn't always enjoy the cleanest protection before his own absence. But he remains a miracle-maker when active. Stealing the North is possible.

They might be the AFC's most complete operation (again). Sean McDermott's defense has turned a corner thanks to Joey Bosa's push and Maxwell Hairston's coverage. James Cook has broken loose to give Josh Allen tremendous ground support. Even without premier playmakers out wide, they're bound for another deep run.

Rico Dowdle is the hammer that Dave Canales needed. Bryce Young is still showcasing late-game poise, albeit with mixed overall results, but the Panthers' offense has been surprisingly scrappy in a tight NFC South mostly due to the emergence of Dowdle, the ex-Dallas Cowboys ball carrier who's looked like the total package.

Ben Johnson has the locker room energized. Chicago certainly hasn't been a perfect, or even mostly buttoned-up, operation with a still-jumpy Caleb Williams at the controls. But there's no denying the jump in player buy-in under Johnson's laser-focused approach. His creativity has often unlocked fresh talent like Kyle Monangai.

No level of quarterback play can save them. We saw it in 2024 with Joe Burrow, and we're seeing it again in 2025 with Joe Flacco as the emergency fill-in: Cincinnati can air it out with the best of them, feeding Ja'Marr Chase and Tee Higgins for home runs. But none of it matters if the defensive strategy and discipline is lacking.

They're only eyeing the future (or just generally directionless). It's not often you deal your Opening Day starting quarterback to a needy division rival. Weeks later, coach Kevin Stefanski ceding play-calling duties for a second straight year underscores the out-of-answers posture. Is ownership really sticking with this regime?

Jerry Jones is reaching to fill the Micah Parsons hole. New coach Brian Schottenheimer has mostly overseen splashy production from Dak Prescott and Co., with Dallas registering as a top-five scoring offense. But the "D" was so bad to start 2025 that Jones gave up premium draft capital for Quinnen Williams to man the front.

RJ Harvey might be Sean Payton's new secret weapon. Or not-so-secret, if his usage continues to increase. The rookie running back has quickly emerged as a top-flight pass catching option for Bo Nix, expanding Denver's explosiveness. Throw in the Broncos' still-stingy defense, and maybe this is a real AFC West challenger.

Dan Campbell is just fine without his coordinators. Ben Johnson and Aaron Glenn, that is. The Lions aren't flawless as they work through injuries on the offensive front and defensive secondary. But their offense still hums as a balanced attack, they still rank among the NFL's most aggressive, and another playoff push awaits.

They will live and die by Jordan Love's arm. Most of the time, Love demonstrates exquisite downfield touch as the big-play leader of Matt LaFleur's offense. But every now and then, the cannon gets a little too loose. The gunslinger may be under more pressure to make magic now that tight end Tucker Kraft is sidelined, too.

They're still too dependent on DeMeco Ryans' defense. That unit helped carry a discouraged and unprotected C.J. Stroud in 2024. It's been mostly more of the same in 2025, with Stroud now hurt amid an uneven performance as the face of an injury-marred lineup. This feels like yet another scrappy, if unspectacular, wild-card spoiler.

Jonathan Taylor is their true engine. On an MVP pace for the first half of the year, Taylor was finally halted in an unusually quiet day against the Steelers, and his offensive counterpart, the surprisingly sharp Daniel Jones, finally hit his own wall as a result. Shane Steichen's attack can be very efficient, but it all starts with the rushing lanes.

Liam Coen isn't fixing the sloppiness, but he's scraping past it. The new coach has yet to turn Trevor Lawrence and the Jags' offense into a well-oiled machine, or at least a unit averse to steady drops and miscommunications. What he has done, however, is instill a never-say-die mentality across both sides of the ball.

Patrick Mahomes is pressing. It was very apparent to open the year, before Rashee Rice's return out wide, when No. 15 leaned almost exclusively on desperate scrambles to keep Andy Reid's attack moving. Mahomes has still been solid as a whole, but he's also still battling protection uncertainties, leading to some unwise deep shots.

They're stuck in the past. There are lots of accomplished names in the Raiders' building, from Pete Carroll atop the staff to Geno Smith under center to former All-Pros like Jamal Adams on defense. Except none of them have translated to a cohesive, let alone inspiring, product. Minority owner Tom Brady may be eyeing swift changes.

Jim Harbaugh may need Justin Herbert to play hero. Harbaugh didn't design the Bolts to function this way, dedicating top resources to the trenches and running backfield. But now Herbert's O-line is decimated by injuries, leaving the physically gifted Herbert to do a lot more work out of structure, both with his arm and legs.

Matthew Stafford found the Fountain of Youth. We were genuinely concerned about the 37-year-old gunslinger's durability entering 2025; remember his long summer absence due to lingering back problems? He's turned around and slung it with the same precision that marked his title-winning debut for Los Angeles.

The ship has all but sailed on their current foundation. Chris Grier's exit as general manager was the first sign. But coach Mike McDaniel surely isn't safe depending on how 2025 finishes. And Tua Tagovailoa is suddenly no longer just a medical concern; he's a turnover waiting to happen. They could be in for a massive makeover.

Everything (still) hinges on J.J. McCarthy. Minnesota made individually sensible quarterback decisions in the offseason, only to have its bet on the unproven man go south in a hurry, to the point Carson Wentz was added and quickly driven to the ground as a last-gasp fill-in. Still, J.J. plays with a winner's zeal. Can he keep climbing?

New England Patriots

Drake Maye is, in fact, "the guy." His rookie year was promising, if uneven. His sophomore start? Out of this world. With beautiful downfield touch and natural mobility that aids New England's improved line, Maye has elevated just about every playmaker -- especially the mid-tier ones -- in the Patriots' lineup. He's MVP material.

This year was always about getting to 2026. No one will say that in the locker room. Especially not new coach Kellen Moore. But how else are we to explain their ho-hum approach under center, riding Spencer Rattler for as long as possible before throwing rookie Tyler Shough into the fire? A grander rebuild is surely in order before long.

They may finally have a quarterback ... and now need everything else. Jaxson Dart has been nothing if not resilient as a rookie starter, giving Brian Daboll's attack a gung-ho leader. But "attack" is a strong word for a unit that lost top playmakers Malik Nabers and Cam Skattebo to injury, and now struggles mightily to support No. 6.

They are in it for the long haul. We can't totally fault new coach Aaron Glenn for failing to squeeze production out of a trial-run quarterback setup. We can, however, say his general manager, Darren Mougey, is ready for more overhaul, selling both Sauce Gardner and Quinnen Williams to add three first-rounders over the next two years.

Howie Roseman is all in on patching up the defense. With Jalen Hurts running the well-stocked offense, the Eagles will always be competitive. But the notoriously aggressive general manager went above and beyond scouring for Band-Aids to apply to Vic Fangio's unit, adding Jalean Phillips and Jaire Alexander among others.

Aaron Rodgers is doing his part. At 41 years old, on a one-year "sendoff deal," A-Rod has done plenty to stabilize a long-sluggish Steelers attack, even when his weaponry doesn't hold up its end of the bargain. As long as Mike Tomlin's defense shows up when it must (as it did in Week 9), this should be a feisty late-year team.

Kyle Shanahan may have another quarterback conundrum. Or not, if Brock Purdy just can't shake the toe injury that's lingered all year and Mac Jones is required to keep playing point guard. Purdy still offers more off-script upside, but Jones' growing track record as a plug-and-play pocket passer has kept this group afloat.

They are the new NFC West frontrunners. The 49ers may have the resume, but Seattle has the total package: Sam Darnold's been a revelation as a locked-and-loaded gunslinger for his second straight new team, and Mike Macdonald's defense packs a punch at every level. If the trenches can stay healthy, this is a sleeper contender.

Baker Mayfield may need his strongest finish yet. The former journeyman has been exceptionally gritty as the face of the Bucs, saving his feistiest play for big spots, but his supporting cast has taken a slew of huge hits, with key vets like Bucky Irving, Mike Evans and several starting linemen going down. The NFC South might still be his.

No team is in a more dire state. The Browns are the Browns, sure, but the Titans added a No. 1 pick at quarterback in Cam Ward. Yet Ward is already better known for slamming Tennessee's own stability (or lack thereof) than consistently completing passes. They're on track for another new coach-general manager pairing.

They bet on "old guys" and lost. Washington spent big bucks on aging and/or injury-prone help for young star Jayden Daniels, from Terry McLaurin and Deebo Samuel to Von Miller and Jonathan Jones on the other side of the ball. The result? Dan Quinn's defense is routinely shredded, and Daniels is hurt after trying to overcome it all.