Week 16 in the NFL was certainly one of the weirder ones of the year. Perhaps that had something to do with the Christmas holiday.

The Pittsburgh Steelers got back in the playoff race with a huge win over the Cincinnati Bengals, while the Seattle Seahawks had another fourth-quarter comeback to snatch the No. 7 seed in the NFC playoff race. The Baltimore Ravens crushed the San Francisco 49ers and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers did the same against the Jacksonville Jaguars.

No one seems to want to win the AFC South or the final AFC wild-card spot. As the new year approaches, here's what we learned about every team in Week 16.

The pass game still needs some work: Perhaps Kyler Murray is still coming back from his knee injury (he's only played six games), as the pass offense looks out of sync. Murray completed just 10 of 17 passes for 85 yards and a touchdown in the first half, averaging just 5.0 yards per attempt. In six games, Murray has provided stability to the offense completing 62.3% of his passes with six touchdowns and four interceptions (81.9 rating) -- but the production could be better going forward. The Cardinals are averaging 20.7 points in Murray's six starts.

They got what they needed from Taylor Heinicke: In a move that the Falcons had to make to salvage their season, Heinicke gave Atlanta a significantly better performance than anything from his first two starts prior to the bye week. He went 16 of 22 for 171 yards with a touchdown and no interceptions (110.2 rating) in the first half, scoring on three of five possessions. Heinicke's play in the first half allowed the Falcons to establish the run later, as they had 124 rushing yards and 5.9 yards per carry in the second half -- preserving the dominant victory. No turnovers from Heinicke was the biggest factor (even though he did fumble once). This is all they can ask for from Heinicke.

Defense makes a 'best unit in NFL' statement: No teams could beat the 49ers when Christian McCaffrey, Deebo Samuel, and Trent Williams all started, as San Francisco entered the game 18-0. The Ravens defense allowed 19 points, knocked Brock Purdy out of the game, had five interceptions with 32 pressures, and recorded four sacks. This was against a 49ers offense that averaged 36.5 points over the past four games. Baltimore allows the fewest points per game (16.3) in the NFL, fewest points per possession (1.33), and third-fewest yards per possession (26.1). Monday's performance was a statement.

Josh Allen is facing the blitz more: Teams have been blitzing Allen more over the past two games than any point this season, receiving a blitz rate over 50% in each of the past two games (per Next Gen Stats). Allen has a 100.3 rating against the blitz this year, but is only 9 of 19 for 98 yards with an interception over the past two games -- a 41.1 rating. Allen is only 5 of 14 against pressure during that stretch, but has two touchdowns to no interceptions and a 105.4 rating. The results are mixed, but Allen is seeing more pressure in the home stretch of the year. Something to monitor.

Bryce Young continues his strong fourth-quarter play: Young had a game-winning drive in the fourth quarter the week prior and almost pulled it off again against the Packers. Young was 13 of 17 for 177 yards and two touchdowns and no interceptions for a 148.4 passer rating, both touchdown throws to D.J. Chark as the Panthers scored 14 points in the final quarter to erase a 14-point deficit. Young has a passer rating of 140.0 in the fourth quarter over the past two weeks, a sign of his improved ability to perform late in games.

Khalil Herbert looked like his 2022 self: Herbert earned his first start since Week 12 and immensely benefitted from getting snaps with Justin Fields again, rushing 20 times for 112 yards and a touchdown -- averaging 5.6 yards per carry. The Bears rushed for 250 yards as Herbert showcased the speed that led him to the No. 1 running back role prior to the season. The ankle injury slowed Herbert down, but he looked fully recovered Sunday. Fields also benefitted with 97 yards rushing, having the pressure off him in the ground game thanks to Herbert.

Ja'Marr Chase's absence was too much to overcome: The Bengals had their errors on offense throughout Saturday's loss, but not having Chase was just too much to overcome. Cincinnati went 0 of 3 in the red zone and 0 of 2 on fourth down despite averaging 6.0 yards per play. Jake Browning struggled without Chase, throwing three interceptions despite hitting 10 different receivers. The Bengals didn't score in the first half, turning the ball over twice and having a turnover on downs in the red zone. Perhaps Chase being on the field helps Browning make better decisions, or the offense gets off to a faster start.

Amari Cooper has a record day: Joe Flacco has elevated the passing game, and Cooper was the biggest recipient with a franchise-record 265 receiving yards in Sunday's win. Cooper had 11 catches and averaged 24.1 yards per catch while scoring two touchdowns. Since Flacco became the quarterback, Cooper leads the league in receiving yards (485) and scored three touchdowns. His 618 air yards on targets are also the most in the NFL. Cooper has 72 catches for 1,250 yards and five touchdowns this season, but has been a top-five receiver with Flacco at quarterback.

They still struggle to beat good teams on the road: Dallas didn't play well enough to win Sunday, yet a few missed opportunities cost the Cowboys a massive win in Miami. The reality with the Cowboys is they have a -6 point differential on the road and are 0-4 against teams on the road that currently possess a winning record. That doesn't bode well for the playoffs with a team that's currently the No. 5 seed and a loss away from taking themselves out of the NFC East race. The Cowboys will be facing winning teams throughout the playoffs, so an early playoff exit (or earlier than expected) may be coming.

Jerry Jeudy doesn't step up with Courtland Sutton out: The Broncos were dealt a tough blow when Sutton left the game in the first half with a head injury. Jeudy had an opportunity for more targets with Sutton out, but didn't have a catch until the fourth quarter. Jeudy did finish with three catches for 44 yards, a microcosm of a season that has resulted in zero 100-yard games and one receiving touchdown. Jeudy hasn't lived up to the expectations of a first-round pick in Denver this year after having a good year in 2022 with worse quarterback play.

Defense has significantly improved over past two games: The Lions defense has been maligned in recent weeks, but have actually turned the corner over the past two games (allowing 20.5 points per game). The run defense has been excellent in allowing only 50.0 rushing yards per game over the last two games, including just 17 on Sunday (1.5 yards per carry). The Vikings became one dimensional as a result, picking off Nick Mullens four times despite allowing 411 yards. The defense allowed 139 yards on the final four possessions with two interceptions, allowing the offense to erase a 21-17 deficit. The unit has been playing a key role in the Lions being tied for the best record in the NFC in recent weeks.

The defense continues to be a major concern: The Panthers offense hasn't scored 20-plus points since Week 5, yet the Packers defense allowed them to score 30 points, rack up 394 yards and average 6.3 yards per play. This is the same defense that let Baker Mayfield torch them for four touchdowns the week before. Green Bay has allowed 32 points per game and 423 yards per game over the last two games -- both bottom four in the NFL. The Packers are having problems getting offenses off the field, a problem for a team in a playoff hunt.

Running game affected by C.J. Stroud's absence: The Texans need Stroud back in the worst way, as the entire offense has been plagued by his absence. Houston rushed for just 72 yards in the blowout loss to Cleveland, having just 16 carries (4.5 yards per carry). With no Stroud throwing the football, the run game hasn't been respected over the past two weeks has Houston is averaging 110 yards per game. Case Keenum was awful Sunday and was replaced by Davis Mills late, but Devin Singletary and the running backs can't get going with poor quarterback play. Stroud needs to come back soon.

Offensive line did Gardner Minshew no favors: Minshew had a poor afternoon (20 of 37, interception, 58.5 rating), but his numbers were also affected by an offensive line that had him making quick decisions. The Falcons had six sacks and 11 quarterback hits in the win, as the Colts offensive line allowed 15 pressures. Minshew was 6 of 12 against the blitz for 84 yards and an interception (38.2 rating), showcasing his struggles when he wasn't protected. Minshew wasn't good, but neither was the offensive line.

The Trevor Lawrence injuries have really piled up: Lawrence left Sunday's game with a shoulder injury, the third major injury he's faced this season. He's battling a high-ankle sprain that has affected his performance, this after coming off a knee injury earlier in the season. Lawrence hasn't looked right in weeks, and the offensive line hasn't done a good job of keeping him upright. In the three full games since suffering the ankle sprain, Lawrence has completed 57.4% of his passes with five touchdowns and five interceptions with a 71.5 rating -- and three fumbles lost. Too many giveaways have occurred as a result of injury.

The inconsistent offense is getting to Patrick Mahomes: This has been trending in that direction in recent weeks, but the problems came full circle for Mahomes in Monday's loss. Mahomes was pressured on 22 dropbacks and went 5 of 13 for 31 yards with a touchdown (72.3 rating), also having a dropped interception. The Chiefs offensive line gave up 18 pressures and had Mahomes scrambling for his life, adding to his frustration. Receivers can't get open and the turnovers are piling up, as Mahomes played a significant role in both the Raiders' defensive touchdowns. Mahomes is trying to do way too much, but he may not have a choice.

Antonio Pierce deserves the head coaching job: The Raiders put up their best performance of the season in Monday's win over the Chiefs, as the defense scored 14 points, recorded four sacks and had 33 pressures. The Raiders defense has turned the season around, as they rank first in points allowed per game (15.3) and 13th in yards allowed per game (327.0). They are the first team with multiple defensive touchdowns in consecutive games since the 2021 Bears and have five on the year, the most this century. The team plays hard under Pierce and are in every game. They just need to get the offense figured out, which Pierce should get the chance to do this offseason as the permanent head coach.

Cameron Dicker has a Pro Bowl case: The Chargers social media team made a campaign video this past week to get Dicker into the Pro Bowl, and he may be one of the team's representatives in Orlando. Dicker hit all five of his field goal attempts Saturday, three of which went for 45-plus yards. He hit a 53-yard field goal to give the Chargers the lead with 5:26 left as well. Dicker has the most 50-plus yard field goals in a season in Chargers history, and is 11 of 12 from 40-plus yards on the season. He's 24 of 25 on the year (96%), fifth in the league. The AFC has some good kickers, but Dicker deserves some Pro Bowl consideration.

The offense is red hot: The Rams offense might be the best in the NFL over the past five games, averaging 32.4 points per game and 433.8 yards per game. They're third in the NFL in scoring offense and second in yards per game. Matthew Stafford has completed 66.9% of his passes for 1,388 yards with 14 touchdowns to one interception for a 114.2 passer rating. Kyren Williams has 601 rushing yards and averaging 5.4 yards per catch while Puka Nacua has 27 catches for 430 yards during this five-game stretch. The Rams offense will be dangerous in the playoffs if they keep this up.

The winning record narrative is over: The Dolphins finally beat a team with a winning record with their win over the Cowboys on Sunday, a performance that showed Miami was ready to take the next step as a franchise. The game-winning possession in the final minutes demonstrated that, as Tua Tagovailoa went 4 of 5 for 31 yards on the drive, including a third-down completion to Tyreek Hill that set up a chip-shot field goal for Jason Sanders. Miami was already a contender in the AFC, but now the Dolphins got that monkey off their back of not beating a team with a winning record.

Quarterback turnovers are costing this team: Nick Mullens has added a passing game to the Vikings offense again, which was missing in the absence of Kirk Cousins. While Mullens threw for 411 yards, he also threw four interceptions -- giving him six interceptions in the last two games (both losses). In the Vikings' last four losses, Mullens and Joshua Dobbs have turned the ball over a combined total of 12 times -- while also recording five fumbles. No matter who's at quarterback, Mullens and Dobbs turn the ball over way too much for the Vikings to win games.

Christian Barmore terrorizes Denver's offensive line: This is an indicator of the Patriots defensive line beating up the Broncos in the trenches, but Barmore had a career-high three sacks in a game where the Patriots held the Broncos to just 276 yards of offense. Barmore also had eight tackles, four quarterback hits and a forced fumble. Barmore made the most of his five pressures, too, getting to the quarterback every time he was in the backfield. The Patriots have two linchpins on the defensive line with Matt Judon and Josh Uche. They have a third on the rise with Barmore.

One-dimensional offense with Alvin Kamara shut down: The Saints had a game plan to go to Chris Olave in this game, but the offense was stalled as Kamara had his worst game of the year. Kamara finished with nine carries for 19 yards and five catches for 16 yards, a season-low 35 yards from scrimmage. With Kamara shut down, the Saints threw the ball 42 times and ran it on only 18 plays. The offense had just seven points in the fourth quarter thanks to the Rams shutting down Kamara.

Tommy DeVito mania may be over: The Giants made the decision to bench DeVito for the second half of Monday's loss, after the rookie undrafted free agent 9 of 16 for 55 yards as the offense put up only three points. The Giants had just 101 yards and the offensive line allowed five pressures (holding their own against the Eagles pass rush) as DeVito looked overmatched. Tyrod Taylor came in and played better, completing 7 of 16 passes for 133 yards with a touchdown and an interception, as the touchdown was a long deep pass to Darius Slayton. The Giants were able to move the ball with Taylor, so me may get the start next week.

Breece Hall was rookie Breece Hall again: The Jets rode Hall's legs to victory Sunday, as Hall finished with 20 carries for 95 yards and two touchdowns while finishing with 12 catches for 96 yards. Hall finished with 32 touches for 191 yards -- an average of 6.0 yards per touch. He finished with more rushing yards Sunday than he did over the last four games combined while also having 21 catches for 188 yards over the past three games. The Jets are getting the 2022 version of Hall, who was on his way towards winning rookie of the year before his torn ACL. That's a great sign for 2024.

They ran the ball better: Fans have been clamoring for the Eagles to "run the ball" in the second half of Monday's win over the Giants, and the running backs delivered. The running backs had 13 carries for 88 yards in the fourth quarter, over half of the 170 yards the Eagles earned on the ground. D'Andre Swift averaged 4.6 yards per carry (92 yards) and Kenneth Gainwell averaged 6.8 yards per carry (41 yards). Swift and Gainwell combined for 133 rushing yards and averaged 5.1 yards per carry. No matter the opponent, this is the production the Eagles need from their running backs.

Mason Rudolph got the most out of George Pickens: Kenny Pickett and Mitchell Trubisky couldn't get a consistent effort from Pickens, who was under intense scrutiny for his performance throughout the year. Pickens lived up to his immense potential in Saturday's win, catching four passes for 195 yards and two touchdowns -- one an 86-yard catch and the other a 66-yard reception. Pickets only had more than 60 receiving yards once since October, but for the season has 1,005 receiving yards and is averaging 18.0 yards per catch. Rudolph was the quarterback who helped Pickens have his career game, more of a case for him to start next week.

Not built to play from behind: The same can be said for a lot of NFL teams, but this is especially true of the 49ers. San Francisco was down four points at halftime (a half in which Brock Purdy three interceptions) and the wheels fell off. The 49ers allowed 17 points in the third quarter and never were a threat to come back. Kyle Shanahan-coached teams are 0-28 when trailing by seven-plus points entering the fourth quarter, and Brock Purdy has a 61.3 passer rating when trailing in the fourth quarter and overtime, 29th in the NFL. This is a team that thrives on building early leads and then pounding opponents.

They keep coming back, no matter who is the quarterback: The Seahawks got a game-winning touchdown drive from Geno Smith in Sunday's win over the Titans. Smith was 7 of 10 for 57 yards and a touchdown on the game-winning drive, throwing the winning pass with 57 seconds left and making history in the process. The Seahawks became the second team in NFL history to have a different quarterback with a game-winning pass touchdown in the final minute of back-to-back games -- the first team since the 1999 Dolphins to accomplish the feat. These wins have Seattle back in the playoff picture and may extend the Seahawks' season.

Dave Canales has revived Baker Mayfield: What Mayfield has done the last two weeks has been Pro Bowl worthy, a small sample size of how productive he has been all season. Mayfield has completed 64.8% of his passes for 3,598 yards with 26 touchdowns to eight interceptions for a 96.2 passer rating -- and this is the 49th-highest paid quarterback in the NFL! Mayfield has completed 76.3% of his passes for 664 yards with six touchdowns to zero interceptions and a 141.2 passer rating over the past two weeks as his maturation in Canales' offense has come full circle. The Buccaneers found their long-term quarterback.

Offensive line did Ryan Tannehill no favors: This isn't exonerating Tannehill's performance (18 of 26 for 152 yards, 84.1 rating), but he was under duress throughout the afternoon in the loss to the Seahawks. When facing pressure, Tannehill was 3 of 6 for 22 yards and averaged 3.7 yards per attempt -- taking six sacks in the process (two of which were on the Titans' final possession). The Titans allowed nine pressures and eight quarterback hits in the loss, not exactly helping a quarterback who hasn't started since Week 6. Tannehill's days as a starter are numbered, but his blockers could have helped him more up front.

Is the Sam Howell era over?: For the second straight week, Ron Rivera benched Howell in favor for Jacoby Brissett -- and Brissett was better than the starting quarterback. Howell was 6 of 22 for 56 yards with two interceptions and a 1.8 passer rating -- an atrocious performance for a player making his 16th start. Brissett entered the game and went 10 of 13 for 100 yards and a touchdown (123.9 rating) as the Commanders scored three consecutive touchdowns once Brissett entered. Brissett was 18 of 23 for 224 yards and three touchdowns with a 146.8 rating in his limited action. The Commanders offense is better when Brissett is in.