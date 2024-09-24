Three weeks of 2024 NFL football are in the books, and already we've enjoyed all kinds of surprises on the gridiron, from the Minnesota Vikings and Pittsburgh Steelers boasting surprisingly spotless records to the once-vaunted Cincinnati Bengals failing to log a single victory.

Here's one thing we learned about each team during Week 3 of the 2024 campaign:

The offensive line is a concern. Kyler Murray once again had some downfield darts to Marvin Harrison Jr., but 13 points isn't gonna cut it against Detroit. The lack of push up front left them without much of a run game.

They've got mettle. Kirk Cousins certainly requires more protection than he got late against the Chiefs, but he once again threatened a comeback, and Raheem Morris' defense has proven very rangy on the back end.

Running the rock is key. Lamar Jackson once again made up for a lot with his legs, but the team up with Derrick Henry finally paid off as well against Dallas, preventing Baltimore from squandering another big-time lead.

Josh Allen is your MVP favorite, by a long shot. New receiving corps? No problem. The big dual threat QB looks as good as ever, fresh off yet another prime-time showcase in which he shredded the Jaguars.

Andy Dalton still has it. And by "it," we mean more-than-competent passing skills. His vision was an apparent upgrade on Bryce Young, unlocking Diontae Johnson and finally getting this team a "W" against Las Vegas.

The Caleb Williams show is still unfolding at a slow rate. It's clear the rookie gunslinger is gaining some ground, but his ball control and pocket presence are still very scattershot, hence the loss to the mercurial Colts.

The defense is a liability. Cam Taylor-Britt has made some recent headlines for his trash talk, but he and the rest of Cincy's unit failed mightily to hold up against rookie Jayden Daniels in prime time.

Deshaun Watson has no chance against the blitz. He did hit Amari Cooper for a few scores against the Giants, but otherwise, New York got home aplenty, wreaking havoc against an increasingly battered offensive line.

Brandon Aubrey is their MVP. Dak Prescott put forth a valiant final-quarter effort against Baltimore, but is anyone more trustworthy on this loaded roster right now than the kicker? His range genuinely seems limitless.

Sean Payton still has Todd Bowles' number. The Buccaneers have been good, but Denver came alive on both sides of the ball to pull off the upset, with Bo Nix in particular looking noticeably more comfortable in this one.

Ground and pound is their best identity. Jared Goff hasn't been nearly as efficient/dynamic through the air, but David Montgomery and Jahmyr Gibbs exploded when they were most needed against Arizona.

Malik Willis really just needed a competent system. The ex-Titans prospect turned in yet another confident, multipurpose showing in relief of Jordan Love, proving a seamless fit for Matt LaFleur's designs in victory.

They need to shore up the front. C.J. Stroud certainly wasn't perfect, despite his red-hot resume, but steady pressure against Minnesota was a contributing factor. It also prevented Houston from establishing any run game.

This is Jonathan Taylor's team. Anthony Richardson takes the snaps, and he showcased his cannon once again against the Bears, but Taylor's fluid running saved the day. They'd be wise to keep leaning on him.

The entire setup is a trainwreck. Doug Pederson isn't inspiring confidence as a play-caller. Trevor Lawrence can't stop slinging the ball into trouble. The entire operation was further exposed in an ugly loss to Buffalo.

Rashee Rice is a bona fide No. 1. It's been trending that way, but after a 12-catch showcase against Atlanta, he leads the NFL in yards after catch and broken tackles. Patrick Mahomes can trust him anywhere on the field.

They've got a somewhat combustible setup. How else do you frame coach Antonio Pierce suggesting after a situationally ugly loss to Carolina that some of his own players made "business decisions" down the stretch?

Injuries could be their swift downfall. Justin Herbert has struggled to stay healthy early in his first year under Jim Harbaugh, and now other stars like Rashawn Slater and Joe Alt are banged up from playing Pittsburgh.

Kyren Williams can still be a centerpiece. The young back was huge for Sean McVay's offense when healthy in 2023, and he came alive to supplement a makeshift receiving corps around Matthew Stafford against Arizona.

Mike McDaniel is hurting for answers. And that goes beyond quarterback, where both Tua Tagovailoa and Skylar Thompson are now hurt. To be fair, where can you turn when the banged-up O-line is a sieve?

No more games: They are for real. A week after upsetting the 49ers, they manhandled C.J. Stroud and the Texans. Brian Flores' defense is so physical and versatile, and Sam Darnold is dealing with elite authority.

It may be time for Drake Maye. The kid probably doesn't deserve to play behind such a porous line, but does Jerod Mayo have a choice? The rookie's athleticism could at least buy time behind their shoddy front.

The Klint Kubiak offense has a limit, after all. Looking unstoppable for two weeks, Derek Carr and Co. settled for minimal gains against a tough Philadelphia defense, failing to capitalize on basically any short-field opportunity.

The front seven is the heart of the team. Brian Burns made his presence felt as a wrecking ball against Cleveland, as did Dexter Lawrence. On a big day for splashy rookie Malik Nabers, the "D" was even better.

Aaron Rodgers is close to all the way back. If he isn't already. While Robert Saleh's defense showed up to stifle New England, the veteran quarterback stole the spotlight with seamless distribution of the ball.

Saquon Barkley deserves extra flowers in Philly. The ex-Giants star was once again a critical home run hitter against New Orleans, though Vic Fangio's defense was equally responsible for stealing a hard-fought "W."

This is Justin Fields' job to lose. How can it not be now? The Steelers are surprisingly 3-0 mostly due to their defense, but the ex-Bears quarterback has done everything Mike Tomlin, Arthur Smith and Co. have asked so far.

They need a breather. The Vikings took a toll on them in Week 2, and then the Rams wouldn't stop running, wearing down their typically stingy "D" for another upset loss. Kyle Shanahan's offense will be just fine.

The run game and defense are here to stay. Whether with Kenneth Walker III or Zach Charbonnet, they can tote the rock. And Mike Macdonald's "D" was once again all over the place against the Dolphins.

They haven't fully abandoned conservative tendencies. Poor protection plagued them against Denver, but so did an apparent unwillingness to try Broncos corner Patrick Surtain II -- or anyone deep -- in coverage.

The offense is still a haywire act. The coaching staff is different, but the product looks the same. Will Levis has an ultra-talented arm, but his ball security is iffy, and the protection up front is somehow even worse.

Jayden Daniels is already making strides. Mostly confined to exciting scrambles his first two weeks, the LSU product finally aired it out with great success against Cincinnati, proving he's a true Rookie of the Year candidate.