Only one team reportedly called Tampa police about Reuben Foster and it wasn't the Redskins

The Redskins decided Tuesday to stick their foot in the fire and really create some controversy, becoming the only team to put a waiver claim in on released linebacker Reuben Foster. Foster was arrested on domestic violence charges in Tampa, Florida, before San Francisco's game Sunday -- at the team hotel the night before the game no less -- and released just hours before the 49ers played the Buccaneers.

Washington claimed him off waivers and reportedly was the only team to put in a waiver claim for the former first-round pick out of Alabama. The decision drew widespread criticism, especially when Washington released a statement claiming Foster would have to prove himself and be cleared through the legal process before he appeared on the football field for the Redskins. The Redskins also said they checked with Foster's old teammates from Alabama who vouched for him.

Turns out the Redskins might not have done their full due diligence. According to a report from A.J. Perez of USA Today, there was only one team that called Tampa police about Foster's arrest.

That team? The Philadelphia Eagles.

What's interesting there is the Eagles have a higher waiver claim than the Redskins based on their record. In other words, whatever the Eagles found out from the Tampa police might have led them to decide a waiver claim wasn't the prudent move. The Redskins put in a claim, apparently, without checking with police and instead relying on what they heard from former teammates of Foster. It feels a little shortsighted.

Adding to the concern of Washington's claim is a report from Les Carpenter and Kareem Copeland of the Washington Post, in which we find out that it was Redskins president Bruce Allen who "masterminded" the claim of Foster. The same source who told the Post about Allen making the claim happen said "the front office was far from unanimous about the idea."

Foster is not on the Redskins roster right now, having been placed on the commissioner's exempt list, which is usually reserved for players who are dealing with pending legal issues.

Such issues are not a new thing for Foster. He was sent home early from the combine, an ignominious start to a career if there ever was one. Things got much worse. Foster was arrested for possession of marijuana -- he would plead no contest and be put on probation.

Then Foster would be arrested after an alleged domestic violence incident involving the same woman from the current matter. That arrest and subsequent trial took a wild turn, with Foster's girlfriend offering explosive testimony and then claiming she made everything up in order to get money from Foster. The charges would be dismissed, but Foster was suspended two games to start the season by the NFL.

There is a very good chance Foster faces legal issues moving forward and an even better chance Foster faces additional discipline from the NFL.

Washington did not make clear how long its internal investigation will last, but did say Foster would need to pass through the legal process and any NFL discipline before he would get to step on the field.

"Let me be clear, Reuben will have to go through numerous steps including the full legal process, an investigation and potential discipline from the NFL, as well as meetings with counselors associated with the team before he will ever have the opportunity to wear the burgundy and gold as a player," Redskins vice president of personnel Doug Williams said in a statement.

Unfortunately for Washington, such a statement isn't going to simply shush all questions about the Redskins decision. Especially with rumors about them mishandling the addition of Foster running rampant.