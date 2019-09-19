Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, best strategy for Week 3, 2019

As we enter Week 3 of the 2019 NFL season, the Green Bay Packers look like they could be serious title contenders now that they've got a dynamic defense to pair with an Aaron Rodgers-led offense. The Packers are 2-0 on the season and 2-0 in the NFC North through the first two weeks of the season. Green Bay has allowed just 9.5-points per game thus far this season, which ranks second in the league. The Packers topped the Minnesota Vikings at home in defensive battle last week, delighting anybody who took them in their NFL survivor pools in Week 2. This week, the Packers are 8-point favorites over the Denver Broncos at Lambeau Field, making them an intriguing pick for NFL survivor pool players who've yet to pick Green Bay. However, there are still a couple teams who are much larger favorites this week that could make more sense as NFL knockout pool picks. Of course, the big favorites aren't always a lock, as evidenced by the Panthers losing as 6.5-point favorites just last week. So before you make your Week 3 NFL survivor picks, be sure to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception. On straight-up picks, it ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model advanced with the Eagles and Ravens the first two weeks, and now it's revealing its optimal survivor pool picks for Week 3.

This week, we can tell you the model's not going with the Minnesota Vikings, even though they're 8-point favorites over the Oakland Raiders at home.

Both teams are coming off disappointing defeats to division rivals in Week 2. The Raiders jumped out to an early 10-0 lead over the Kansas City Chiefs only to see Patrick Mahomes finish with 443 yards passing and four touchdowns in a 28-10 Kansas City victory. Meanwhile, Minnesota got behind at Green Bay early and was never able to gain momentum, even with Dalvin Cook rushing for 154 yards and a touchdown.

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins has struggled early this season, made evident by his extremely poor performance against the Packers that saw him complete just 43.8 percent of his passes. And Oakland's defense has been sensational against the run through its first two games, allowing opponents just 2.8 yards per carry. That means the Raiders will likely stack the box to avoid big plays from Cook, which will force Cousins into beating them with his arm. Plus, the Raiders are 10-4 in their last 14 games against the Vikings.

Minnesota beats Oakland in 72 percent of the computer model's simulations, but there are still plenty of better options before selecting the Vikings in your Week 3 survivor pool.

Is the model backing Dallas, New England, Philly or another team? You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL survivor picks.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 3 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.