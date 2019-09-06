Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks for Week 1, 2019

The NFL season kicked off on Thursday night with one of the most historic rivalries in football, as the Green Bay Packers beat the Chicago Bears at Soldier Field. It was a low-scoring, 10-3 defensive struggle, with both teams looking rusty. Anyone who picked Chicago with one of their first NFL survivor pool picks is already done for the season. With the remaining 30 teams in the mix in Week 1, which should you target, and which should you fade? Should your optimal Week 1 NFL knockout pool picks involve picking the Philadelphia Eagles, the only double-digit favorite? What about the Seahawks, who are laying 9.5 at home against the Bengals? What NFL survivor picks will let you move on to Week 2? Before making your NFL Week 1 knockout picks, you'll want to see the results from the SportsLine Projection Model, which has simulated the entire NFL season 10,000 times.

That strategy has helped the model become an authority at NFL survivor pool picks, which calls for picking one team to win each week, but never picking the same one twice. It's not how much you win by in a survivor pool. Simply, it's about picking a winner and moving on, and sometimes saving the biggest favorite for a future week.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception four years ago. It nailed its top-rated NFL picks in 2018-19, finishing the season on a sizzling 16-6 run. For the year, it went 30-15 on all top-rated picks (20-8 against the spread), extending its two-year run to a strong 78-49.

The model ranked inside the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year on straight-up NFL picks and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players three years running. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it's revealing the optimal survivor pool pick for Week 1 of the NFL's 100th season. We can tell you the model is not going with the Chargers, even though they're nearly touchdown favorites at home against the Colts.

The Colts received shocking news just days before the start of the regular season when quarterback Andrew Luck announced his retirement. Indianapolis figured to be a team that could legitimately compete for the Lombardi Trophy after winning 10 of its last 12 games last season. Despite the loss, quarterback Jacoby Brissett was a capable starter in 2017 when Luck missed the entire season. In fact, a motivated Colts team may be in position to pull off the outright upset on the road with Marlon Mack, T.Y. Hilton and Eric Ebron rallying around Brissett.

Plus, the Chargers have had an off-field distraction of their own throughout the preseason with running back Melvin Gordon making headlines regarding his holdout. And it's also a well-known fact that the Chargers' home field advantage is one of the worst in the league given the small size of their 30,000-seat soccer stadium.

The Chargers win just 54 percent of the computer model's simulations, so you may want to look elsewhere for your Week 1 football pool picks. Plus, the model is saving L.A. for a future week.

