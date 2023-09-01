Success in NFL survivor pools is all about strategically plotting your way through the NFL schedule. You only have to pick one winner each week, but because you only get to use each team once, you have to look ahead. At the same time, if you try to finesse your NFL survivor pool picks, you'll be knocked out of the competition early. The Week 1 NFL schedule is loaded with difficult decisions as you make your NFL survivor picks, with 11 games featuring NFL spreads of 4.5 points or fewer. Should you take the Ravens (-10) as the week's only double-digit favorites over the Texans or do you avoid the obvious choice and hope for an upset in your NFL knockout pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 1 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,000 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2023 NFL season on an incredible 163-113 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season. It is also on a 17-6 roll on top-rated NFL picks since Week 7 of last season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Now, it has turned its attention to the latest Week 1 NFL odds and locked in its Week 1 survivor pool pick. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 1 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 1 of the 2023 NFL season, the model is shying away from the San Francisco 49ers, even though they're coming off a 13-4 season and are favored over a Steelers team that went 9-8 and missed the playoffs. San Francisco has one of the best rosters in the NFL, but Heinz Field is always a difficult place to play. Plus, the 2.5-point spread is tied for third-smallest on the Week 1 NFL schedule.

Brock Purdy will be in the lineup after offseason elbow surgery and that's a relief for 49ers fans. However, he didn't have a full training camp to get into the flow of the offense and it's important not to forget that Purdy only has seven starts under his belt in the regular season and playoffs combined.

Meanwhile, Kenny Pickett had 12 starts in during his rookie season and has had an entire training camp to establish himself as the leader of this Pittsburgh offense. The Steelers won six of their last seven games last year and figure to be in postseason contention in 2023 if Pickett can take a step forward. That's all the more reason to avoid betting against Pittsburgh and to save San Francisco for later in the year. See which team to pick here.

Instead, the model is backing a team that closed out last season with back-to-back wins and has had plenty of success against its Week 1 opponent.

