The Indianapolis Colts were one of the popular NFL survivor pool picks a week ago. Depending on league settings, anyone who selected them needed a 17-point comeback in the fourth quarter and a fruitless overtime period to survive with a tie. Now, the Colts head to Jacksonville for another AFC South matchup and are four-point favorites in the Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Until the Colts get some of the issues that nearly led to an upset loss to the Texans squared away, you'll likely want to avoid them in your NFL knockout pool picks. After shocking performances by both several teams in Week 1, who should you back as you make your Week 2 NFL football pool picks? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), even though they are favorites over the New Orleans Saints (1-0). Tampa Bay is coming off a convincing 19-3 win over the Cowboys in Week 1, but Dallas spent a large portion of that game with a second-string quarterback after Dak Prescott broke his thumb.

Meanwhile, Tampa Bay's offense didn't look explosive, opting to run the ball 33 times while dropping back to pass just 29 times. Now, they'll take on a Saints squad that got a thrilling late win over the Falcons when Will Lutz hit a 51-yard field goal with less than 20 seconds left in the game. New Orleans allowed just 6.5 yards per pass attempt in the win over Atlanta and will try to make life similarly difficult on Tom Brady. That's why the model only has the Buccaneers winning in less than 60 percent of simulations, making them a less-than-convincing NFL survivor pick. See which team to pick here.

How to make Week 2 NFL survivor pool picks

