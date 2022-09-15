Many NFL survivor pool picks were upended in Week 1 after the Seahawks, Bears, Giants and Steelers all won outright as underdogs. The Indianapolis Colts, meanwhile, tied the Texans, and most survivor pools count that the same as a loss in this format. For those who hit their first NFL survivor picks of the season, it's on to Week 2 of the NFL schedule, and there are intriguing games to evaluate for your NFL knockout pool picks. The latest Week 2 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook lists the Packers (-10), Bills (-10) and Rams (-10.5) as double-digit favorites, but where should you turn for your Week 2 NFL survivor strategy? Before finalizing any Week 2 NFL survivor picks, see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up over $7,500 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception. The model enters the 2022 NFL season on an incredible 139-98 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past six years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94% of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

Top Week 2 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 2 of the 2022 NFL season, the model is shying away from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (1-0), even though they are favorites over the New Orleans Saints (1-0). The Bucs are a tempting team to consider after they cruised past the Cowboys in Week 1. The Saints, meanwhile, looked shaky in a 27-26 win over the Falcons. Recent history, however, suggests that you shouldn't trust the Bucs in this spot.

New Orleans has won seven of the last eight against Tampa Bay, and the Saints have been one of the only teams that seemingly can solve Tom Brady. They've forced 11 turnovers against the Bucs in the past four head-to-head games, and Buccaneers wide receiver Chris Godwin (hamstring) is looking extremely iffy for this one. SportsLine's model is projecting a win for the Bucs, but there are far safer options during the Week 2 NFL schedule, making the Bucs a team to steer clear of in survivor pool formats. See which team to pick here.

