If there were any concern regarding Dak Prescott's health coming into the 2021 NFL schedule, the 28-year-old has erased it. Prescott has led the Cowboys to three straight victories after nearly guiding them to a season-opening win over the Tampa Bay Buccaneers and is one of only four quarterbacks with double-digit touchdown passes through four games (10). Prescott will aim for another strong performance as Dallas is a seven-point favorite against the NFC East-rival New York Giants in the latest Week 5 NFL odds from Caesars Sportsbook. Many will jump on them with their NFL survivor pool picks.

Other favorites that could attract attention for NFL knockout pool picks include the Tampa Bay Buccaneers (-10 against the Miami Dolphins), New England Patriots (-9 against the Houston Texans) and Minnesota Vikings (-7.5 against the Detroit Lions). Before making any Week 5 NFL survivor picks, you need to see which team the red-hot SportsLine Projection Model just went all-in on.

The model, which simulates every NFL game 10,000 times, is up almost $7,900 for $100 players on top-rated NFL picks since its inception six-plus years ago. It went a sizzling 24-14 on top-rated NFL picks last season, returning more than $800. The model also enters Week 5 of the 2021 season on an incredible 124-82 run on top-rated NFL picks that dates back to the 2017 season.

The model also ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch four of the past five years on straight-up NFL picks and beat more than 94 percent of CBS Sports Football Pick'em players four times during that span. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model can be used to find the best values in the survivor pool format. The team winning the most model simulations each week is a perfect 4-0 after the Bills (87 percent) easily dispatched the Texans, joining the 49ers in Week 1 (75 percent), the Buccaneers in Week 2 (79 percent) and both the Cardinals and Ravens in Week 3 (79 percent) as winners for survivor contestants who used those teams over the first four weeks. You can only see who the model is backing this week at SportsLine.

Top Week 5 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 5, the model is shying away from the Kansas City Chiefs against the Buffalo Bills in a rematch of last year's AFC Championship Game. The Chiefs are second in total offense (427.5 yards) and tied for second-most points per game (33.5). They lead the league with 14 touchdowns through the air, but they'll face their toughest test of the season thus far when they line up against Buffalo's stout defense.

The Bills lead the NFL in total defense (216.8 yards) and also rank first against the pass (148.8). They are surrendering a league-low 11 points per contest and are one of only four teams that have given up just one rushing touchdown through four games. Even though the Chiefs are fifth in passing offense (297.3 yards), the Bills are too dangerous for the model's projections this week.

How to make Week 5 NFL survivor pool picks

Instead, the model is backing a team that has been playing extremely well defensively. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 6, it also will put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which surprising team is a must-back in your Week 5 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 5, all from the advanced computer model that consistently crushes the NFL, and find out.