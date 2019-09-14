Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 2, 2019

Antonio Brown makes his debut for the New England Patriots on Sunday when he heads to South Florida for a meeting with the Miami Dolphins. The Patriots are whopping 18.5-point road favorites, one of the largest NFL spreads ever. The Baltimore Ravens, who destroyed the Dolphins 59-10 in Week 1 led by the arm of quarterback Lamar Jackson, host the Arizona Cardinals as nearly two-touchdown favorites. The Houston Texans, coming off a heartbreaking Monday Night Football loss to Drew Brees and the New Orleans Saints, and the Kansas City Chiefs, even without injured wideout Tyreek Hill, are also big favorites. But when it comes to picking just one of those teams to win, it's not as easy as it sounds. There is a method to determining which of the possible NFL survivor pool picks to enter each week, and the SportsLine Projection Model has the tools to help you out. The model simulates every game of every season 10,000 times, laying out the optimal NFL knockout pool picks. Before locking in any NFL Week 2 survivor picks, you'll want to see what the model has to say.

Being patient has helped the model become an authority at NFL survivor pool strategy, which calls for picking one team to win each week, but never picking the same one twice. It's not how much you win by in a survivor pool. Simply, it's about picking a winner and moving on, and sometimes saving the biggest favorite for a future week.

Now, it's revealing the optimal football survivor pool picks for Week 2 of the NFL's 100th season. This week, we can tell you it's not going with the Patriots, even though they're massive road favorites against the Dolphins. If the spread moves to -20, it would be just the third time this decade a team has been favored by such a margin.

No team looked as overwhelmed as the Dolphins in their Week 1 drubbing at the hands of the Ravens. It went so poorly that some players have reportedly asked to be traded.

However, there are several red flags involving the Patriots this week. The Dolphins have won the last two meetings against their AFC East rivals, including last year's wild 34-33 finish. Miami has taken five of the last six home games versus New England by an average of a touchdown.

When it comes to picking a winner straight-up, SportsLine's advanced computer model agrees the Patriots will get the road win despite Miami's recent track record. New England comes out on top in a huge 88 percent of the model's simulations, but the model is saving Tom Brady and company for a future week.

