Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 3, 2019

New England welcomes the undermanned Jets to Foxborough, Mass., this week as a historic 22.5-point favorite, but that's not the only monster spread on the NFL Week 3 schedule. Dallas is laying 21 to the visiting Dolphins, who have been outscored 102-10 the first two weeks. Three other teams are laying at least a touchdown: Green Bay (-8) against visiting Denver, Minnesota (-8) against visiting Oakland; and Philadelphia (-7) against visiting Detroit. But when it comes to picking just one of those teams to win, so you can advance in your NFL Survivor Pool, it's not as easy as it sounds. There's a method to determining which of the possible NFL knockout pool picks to enter each week, and the SportsLine Projection Model knows what it is. The model already simulated every game of the entire season 10,000 times, so before locking in any NFL Week 3 survivor picks, you'll want to see what it has to say.

This model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks since its inception. On straight-up picks, it ranked inside the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch.com for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model advanced with the Eagles and Ravens the first two weeks, and now it's revealing its optimal survivor pool picks for Week 3.

We can tell you it's not going with the seemingly unbeatable Patriots, even though they're favored by over three touchdowns against the Luke Falk-led Jets. New York is without starting quarterback Sam Darnold (mono) and backup Trevor Siemian (ankle), forcing coach Adam Gase to go with 2018 sixth-round pick Luke Falk. He completed 20-of-25 passes for 198 yards with no touchdowns in Monday's 23-3 home loss to Cleveland. New England wins an astounding 91 percent of simulations, but the model is saving the Patriots for a future week.

The Packers are another team many knockout pool players are considering this week. Green Bay is dominant at home in September, and Denver is the only team that's never won a regular-season game at Lambeau Field (0-4). Hosting the 0-2 Broncos at 1 p.m. ET, the Packers are looking to win their first two home games for the sixth time in seven seasons. They held off Minnesota 21-16 last week and are eyeing a 3-0 start thanks to a significantly improved defense.

But is the model taking Green Bay, or is the optimal play Minnesota, Dallas, Philly or another team? You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL survivor picks.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 3 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 3, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.