Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 4, 2019

NFL underdogs barked loudly last week, as the Giants, Jaguars, Saints, Lions, Panthers and Texans all won outright. Those wins wrecked several players' survivor pools in just the season's third week. As players assess the NFL Week 4 schedule and lock in their NFL survivor pool picks, they're undoubtedly considering teams like the Chargers (at Miami), Rams (vs. Tampa Bay), Colts (vs. Oakland), Patriots (at Buffalo) and Ravens (vs. Cleveland). All are favored by at least a touchdown, but who can you trust with your Week 4 NFL football pool picks? And what NFL survivor strategy sets you up for future success? With so many possibilities and the upcoming NFL schedule to consider, you'll want to see what the proven computer model at SportsLine has to say before you make your Week 4 NFL survivor picks.

Since its inception, this model is up over $7,000 for $100 players on its top-rated NFL picks. On straight-up picks, it ranked in the top 10 on NFLPickWatch for the third straight year and beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season. Anyone who has followed it is way up.

The model advanced with the Eagles, Ravens and Cowboys the first three weeks, and now it's revealing its optimal NFL knockout picks for Week 4.

We can tell you the model is not going with the 3-0 Los Angeles Rams, even though they're massive 9.5-point favorites over the 1-2 Buccaneers. Tampa Bay lost 32-31 to the Giants last Sunday when Matt Gay missed a 34-yard field goal as time expired. Gay also missed two PATs, though he did convert four field goals. The Buccaneers could very well be 2-1, while the Rams looked far from dominant in their 20-13 win at Cleveland on Sunday night. It took a goal-line stand in the final minute for L.A. to escape with the win.

Under new coach Bruce Arians, the Buccaneers look improved, and they can play with anyone if quarterback Jameis Winston limits his turnovers. The Rams are legitimate Super Bowl contenders and they're winning 78 percent of the model's simulations this week. But there are better options before selecting the Rams in your Week 4 survivor pool.

There's a team that's winning just as often, and it's the top play this week for your NFL football pools. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL survivor picks.

So which team is a must-back in your Week 4 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.