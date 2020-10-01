A whopping seven teams are favored by 6.5 points or more on the Week 4 NFL odds board at William Hill, creating plenty of opportunities for your NFL survivor pool picks. In the survivor format, you pick one team to win straight-up each week but you cannot use the same team twice. Survivor players naturally will gravitate toward the Ravens and Rams this week, with each laying 13 points. Baltimore visits Washington, while the Rams host the winless Giants, but who can you trust with your NFL knockout pool picks?

Are there lesser favorites you should consider with your NFL predictions? Picking one of those, like the Buccaneers (-7.5 versus the Chargers) or 49ers (-7 versus the Eagles), enables you to save the Ravens and Rams for future use. Before making any Week 4 NFL survivor picks, see what NFL guru Mike Tierney has to say.

SportsLine's all-time No. 1 NFL expert, Tierney excels both straight-up and against the spread. Anyone who has followed his NFL picks is up more than $4,000.

Last year, Tierney went 161-94-1 on straight-up NFL picks, beating the vast majority of experts on NFLPickWatch. A renowned sportswriter who's reported from seven Super Bowls, Tierney is an authority on the survivor pool format.

In Week 1 -- when hundreds of thousands of Survivor players blew their entire season by picking the Colts, Eagles or 49ers -- Tierney rolled with the Ravens over the Browns. The result: Baltimore 38, Cleveland 6. In Week 2, Tierney advanced with the Steelers (over the Broncos), and in Week 3 he cruised with the Colts demolishing the Jets. In fact, Tierney warned readers to avoid Arizona in Week 3 and sure enough, the Cards got upset at home by a Lions team that entered on an 11-game skid.

He has studied the entire regular-season schedule, plotting out which team he plans to take each week. You can only see his optimal survivor pool strategy over at SportsLine.

Top Week 4 NFL survivor pool predictions

For Week 4, Tierney is not going with the surging Buccaneers, even though they're favored by more than a touchdown against the 1-2 Chargers. Buccaneers Pro Bowl wideout Chris Godwin could sit out due to a hamstring injury, and the Chargers are better than their 1-2 record, Tierney says.

Rookie quarterback Justin Herbert is completing 69.5 percent of his throws and has a 90.5 passer rating, so it's possible he has success in Tampa. Tierney is saving the Buccaneers for a later week, potentially Week 8 when they visit the Giants.

How to make Week 4 NFL survivor pool picks

There's a much better option, Tierney says. He has a confident pick on a team he says will cruise to a convincing Week 4 win. Picking this team not only will get you to Week 5, Tierney says, it will put you in the optimal position to go deep in your NFL survivor pool. The time to pick this team is now, and you can only see the play over at SportsLine.

Which team is a must-back in your Week 4 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 4, all from the No. 1 expert who crushes the NFL year-in and year-out, and find out.