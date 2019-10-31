Optimal NFL football knockout, survivor pool picks, strategy for Week 9, 2019
SportsLine's advanced computer model just locked in the optimal NFL survivor pool picks for Week 9.
The tried-and-true NFL survivor pool strategy this season, picking against winless Cincinnati and Miami, might not work so well in Week 9. The Bengals are off, while the Dolphins host the 1-6 Jets in a game New York can't take for granted. Jets quarterback Sam Darnold, who's thrown five touchdowns against eight interceptions, sprained his thumb in last week's two-touchdown loss at Jacksonville. So who can you trust with your NFL survivor pool picks? And which NFL knockout picks will send you packing? SportsLine's proven computer model simulated the entire NFL schedule 10,000 times and generated the optimal Week 9 NFL picks and survivor strategy.
This model went 11-2 straight-up in Week 8 and has ranked in the Top 10 on NFLPickWatch for three years running on straight-up NFL picks. Additionally, it beat over 96 percent of CBS Sports office pool players last season.
For NFL Week 9, we can tell you the model is not going with the Bills, even though they're winning more than 70 percent of simulations against the visiting Redskins. The Bills' supposedly stout defense just gave up 371 yards in a 31-13 loss to the Eagles, who arrived in Buffalo on a two-game skid. The Bills gave up 218 rushing yards and 5.3 yards per carry, a concerning stat given Washington's commitment to the run under interim coach Bill Callahan.
If not for Case Keenum's concussion last week at Minnesota, Washington might have been in position to pull the monumental upset. Adrian Peterson rushed for 76 yards on 14 carries in the 19-9 loss, and you can bet the Redskins will lean on their ground game in Buffalo. Moreover, Keenum (nine touchdown passes, four interceptions) should be back to lead the offense, sending unprepared rookie Dwayne Haskins back to the bench.
There's another team winning just as often that the model loves for your NFL knockout picks this week. Picking this team also sets you up for the rest of the season. You need to see who it is before locking in any NFL survivor picks.
So which team is a must-back in your Week 9 survivor pool? Visit SportsLine now to see which team carries you to victory in Week 9, all from the proven computer model that's ranked in the top 10 in straight-up picks three years running.
Pick Six Newsletter
Get the day's big stories + fun stuff you love like mock drafts, picks and power rankings.
Thanks for signing up!
Keep an eye on your inbox for the latest sports news.
Sorry!
There was an error processing your subscription.
Join our Free $1,000,000 Parlay Challenge
-
49ers at Cardinals: Preview, prediction
San Francisco looks to extend its undefeated start to the season in Glendale under the bright...
-
Haskins excited for next opportunity
Haskins is ready to put his first start on film
-
49ers vs. Cardinals odds, expert picks
Zack Cimini has his finger on the pulse of Kyler Murray and the Arizona Cardinals.
-
Race for No. 1: Jets-Dolphins massive
The Dolphins are about to play another game against one of the NFL's other cellar dweller
-
Anthony Chickillo returns to Steelers
Chickillo is eligible to practice and play for the Steelers
-
NFL Week 9 odds, picks
CBS NFL writer Jordan Dajani gives his picks for Week 9 of the 2019 NFL season
-
NFL Trade Deadline: Rumors, updates
Rumors and analysis from Tuesday's NFL trade deadline
-
Dolphins vs. Steelers live updates
It wasn't pretty, but the Steelers mounted a big comeback to beat the winless Dolphins