The Washington Commanders are in the process of being sold to a group led by Philadelphia 76ers and New Jersey Devils co-owner Josh Harris. As a result of Daniel Snyder's time as the Commanders owner coming to a close, one local minor league baseball team is taking it as an opportunity to troll Snyder.

The Bowie Baysox, the Double-A affiliate of the Baltimore Orioles that play in Bowie, Md., are offering all fans that are wearing Commanders apparel $10 off of box seats for Thursday's game. As if that wasn't enough, all fans that are named "Josh" or "Harris" receive a free general admission ticket to the game.

Harris' group includes Los Angeles Lakers legend Magic Johnson, so anyone wearing a Johnson jersey can also receive free admission to the contest.

"Longtime fans of the Washington franchise are celebrating the news of a sale of the team," Baysox General Manager Brian Shallcross said (via MiLB.com). "And we just want to provide a light-hearted opportunity for Commanders fans to come out and enjoy a fun night at the ballpark as we commemorate this moment of transition."

As if the promotions were incredible enough, the Baysox are having a free "going away cake" to celebrate Snyder selling the Commanders.

Snyder's time in Washington featured 14 losing seasons and just one postseason victory as well as several off-the-field legal issues in 24 seasons as the franchise owner.