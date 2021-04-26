The Kansas City Chiefs traded a large amount of draft capital in order to land Orlando Brown Jr. from the Baltimore Ravens, making sure he's their franchise left tackle for years to come. Brown, playing out the final year of his rookie deal, feels the same way as the organization.

"I want to be here for a long time, I do and I'm going to make sure I take care of my part and that's handling my business on the football field," Brown said in a conference call with reporters Monday. "I know a little bit about the system. I look forward to learning a lot more but I'm just excited to be in the system, to have the opportunity to really showcase my talents. They do a lot of different things here than what we did in Baltimore just schematically, so I'm really looking forward to that."

The Chiefs traded their 2021 first-round pick (31st overall), third-round pick (94th overall) and a fourth-round pick (136th overall), along with a 2022 fifth-round pick in exchange for Brown, a second-round pick in 2021 (58th overall) and a sixth-round pick in 2022. Brown has cemented a reputation as one of the best tackles in the game being just one of four offensive tackles selected to the Pro Bowl in each of the last two seasons -- joining David Bakhtiari, Terron Armstead and Laremy Tunsil.

While Brown primarily played right tackle in Baltimore, he didn't allow a single sack or quarterback hit in 389 pass-blocking snaps at left tackle with the Ravens last season filling in for Ronnie Stanley. Brown has also committed just two holding penalties over the last two seasons.

Brown will join an offensive line that includes Joe Thuney (left guard), Austin Blythe (center), Laurent Duvernay-Tardif (right guard), and Kyle Long (right tackle) -- a revamped unit Kansas City's front office built in order to protect franchise quarterback Patrick Mahomes and get the Chiefs their second Super Bowl title in three years.

"It's just an incredible organization top to bottom," Brown said. "It's a bunch of great people. As I said offensively, it's a ton of talent obviously with the number of Pro Bowlers and All-Pros that they have here with Pat [Mahomes], Travis Kelce and Joe Thuney now, guys like me and Tyreek [Hill] and I'm really looking forward to getting out there and competing each and every day, competing on game days with these guys and just really going out there and giving it my all.

"I think that I fit in really well here, I look forward to meeting everybody."