Orlando Scandrick reportedly staying in NFC East, going from Cowboys to Redskins

Less than 48 hours after being released by Dallas, Orlando Scandrick has already found a new team to play for, and it's a team the Cowboys are very familiar with.

According to NFL.com, Scandrick has agreed to terms on a two-year deal with the Redskins that's worth up a maximum of $10 million. If Scandrick is out for revenge he's definitely going to be able to get it, because the move means that he'll now get to face his old team at least two times in 2018.

The Cowboys cut ties with Scandrick on Saturday in a move that wasn't really all that surprising. The Cowboys have basically been revamping their secondary since the beginning of last season when Barry Church, J.J. Wilcox, Morris Claiborne, and Brandon Carr all left in free agency.

After spending 10 years with the Cowboys, Scandrick seemed to understand that he probably wouldn't be returning for an 11th season when he was asked about his future in Dallas back in December.

"The young players here, Jourdan (Lewis), Chido (Awuzie), A.B. (Anthony Brown), Xavier (Woods), Byron (Jones), Jeff (Heath), they're playing well together right now," Scandrick said, via the team's official website. "They're going to continue to grow and continue to get better, and I'm not at the point in my career where I'm willing to just be an inactive guy or a guy that's not a part of what's going on and can't help the team win."

When Scandrick's healthy, he's been a serviceable corner, but the problem for the 31-year-old is that he hasn't been able to stay healthy over the past few years. From 2015 to 2017 with the Cowboys, Scandrick missed 25 out of the 48 regular-season games that Dallas played in. In 2017 alone, Scandrick missed the final four games of the season due to a back injury.

For the Redskins, Scandrick will add some much-needed depth for a team that's lost multiple defensive backs over the past two months. Not only did the Redskins decide to let Bashaud Breeland walk in free agency, but they also traded away Kendall Fuller in the deal that brought Alex Smith to Washington.