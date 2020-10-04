The NFL felt the fury of COVID-19 leading up to Week 4. It first started with an outbreak within the Tennessee Titans organization that forced the league to postpone and reschedule their contest with the Pittsburgh Steelers to later on in the season. Two more positive tests (one personnel member and one player) have popped up on Sunday, according to CBS Sports' NFL Insider Jason La Canfora, bringing the total number of positive tests for the Titans to 18.

However, Saturday saw another string of positive tests beyond the Titans -- most notable was Patriots quarterback Cam Newton. This, coupled with Chiefs practice squad quarterback Jordan Ta'amu also testing positive, forced the league to postpone Kansas City's matchup with the Patriots from Sunday to possibly Monday or Tuesday.

All that said, the good news for the league is that there have been no additional positive tests elsewhere in the NFL, per Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, giving the green light to a large majority of Sunday's contests. That include's the Vikings Week 4 matchup with the Houston Texans. Minnesota was on high alert throughout the week as it relates to COVID-19 after they played the Tennessee Titans in Week 3.

There was a brief scare around the New Orleans Saints after fullback Michael Burton originally tested positive on Saturday. He was re-tested early on Sunday and those results came back negative along with a rapid test. With that false-positive cleared up, the Saints will be able to play the Lions as scheduled in Detroit. Burton will also play.

As it relates to both the Patriots and Chiefs, so far so good. According to Albert Breer of the MMQB, Kansas City's tests from Saturday all came back clear. Meanwhile, all of New England's tests on Sunday morning -- following the negative tests on Saturday -- have come back negative for the second-straight day, as reported by Adam Schefter of ESPN. If all continues to go in this positive direction, the Patriots and Chiefs should be able to get a game in over the next day or so.

Tennessee, however, is currently in the deepest water as it relates to the coronavirus as their Week 5 matchup with the Bills is now in serious doubt. With these latest positive tests, the soonest they could open the facility would be by Wednesday. That would only happen if they were able to go 48 hours without another positive test appearing. The Titans are set to play Buffalo next Sunday.