If there was any team that could have used a victory, it was the Cincinnati Bengals. Led by 40-year-old quarterback Joe Flacco, the Bengals rallied in the final two minutes to upset the Pittsburgh Steelers to kick off Week 7.

Flacco threw for three touchdowns in the Bengals' 33-31 victory, leading a game-winning drive that was capped off by an Evan McPhearson 36-yard field goal with seven seconds remaining. This battle between 40-yard-old Flacco and 41-year-old Aaron Rodgers was epic, as Rodgers threw for four touchdowns in the loss -- including a go-ahead touchdown pass with 2:21 left.

The Bengals are back in the AFC North race at 3-4, while the Steelers fell to 4-2. This was a classic AFC North battle that had all the trimmings, and a legendary performance by Flacco, who won a game with his sixth different team.

The "Thursday Night Football" games have been bangers all season long, full of overreactions to exciting finishes. Which overreactions from the Bengals win over the Steelers are actually overreactions and which are reality?

Joe Flacco saved the Bengals season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Did the Bengals need that win or what? Cincinnati was starting at a 2-4 record after the Bengals lost to the Packers on Sunday, the first game Joe Flacco was the starting quarterback. Flacco was on the team for less than a week when he was asked to start, and needed time to get his feet wet. Even though the Bengals lost that game, they had some optimism they could move the ball offensively with Flacco.

Not only did the Bengals get a good performance from Flacco, they got the performance of the year. The 40-year-old Flacco went 31 of 47 for 342 yards with three touchdowns and zero interceptions for a 108.6 passer rating, including 3 of 3 for 61 yards on the game-winning drive to upset the Steelers.

The Bengals looked like an offense that was finally able to go downfield with Flacco, using Ja'Marr Chase to the best of his ability (Chase got 23 targets) and Tee Higgins had premium usage as well (10 targets).

The AFC North is certainly up for grabs with Flacco and the Bengals offense clicking like this. The sky is the limit if Flacco can get protected and the Bengals can get the ball downfield.

Joe Flacco saved Zac Taylor's job

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Taylor shouldn't have been on the hot seat with Joe Burrow out, but his record without Burrow since the 2020 season is 6-12 (the year Burrow was drafted). Overall, Taylor is 8-26 without Burrow. Taylor got the Bengals' job in 2019.

Without Burrow, Taylor was an easy target. The Bengals could have moved on from Taylor after the season if they continued to struggle without Burrow, even though Jake Browning immensely struggled to move the offense.

This is why the Bengals traded for Flacco, as Taylor needed a quarterback to provide stability to his offense. Burrow was able to move the chains consistently, going 8 of 11 for 105 yards with a touchdown and zero interceptions -- a 132.8 passer rating. He was able to get the ball to Chase, having a 103.7 passer rating targeting Chase and a 125.4 rating targeting Higgins.

Taylor finally was able to have a quarterback that can run his offense -- and win some games. This victory over the Steelers took Taylor off the hot seat, as the Bengals are formidable again.

Joe Flacco was the best quarterback on the Browns

Overreaction or reality: Reality

This is more of an indictment of the Browns as an offense than Flacco, who immensely struggled in Cleveland. Flacco did win the Browns' starting job in training camp, as Kenny Pickett, Dillon Gabriel and Shedeur Sanders had injuries. The Browns had no choice but to ride with Flacco, but asking him to lead that offense was a tough task.

Flacco completed just 58.1% of his passes for 815 yards with two touchdowns and six interceptions for a 60.3 passer rating. While Flacco looked his age, there wasn't much to work with in Cleveland. Gabriel is going through the same issues, and he's got just two starts under his belt.

The Browns benched Flacco to play the rookies, but Flacco showed when he has good pass catchers -- one being arguably the best receiver in football in Ja'Marr Chase -- he can still play the position at a high level. If the Browns had better personnel on offense, Flacco would likely still be starting in Cleveland.

Steelers' loss will bring them back to field in AFC North

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

If the Steelers wanted to run away with the AFC North, beating the Bengals would have been paramount. Pittsburgh had an opportunity to have a four-game lead in the loss column in the division, but couldn't get it done.

Instead the Steelers are 4-2 and the Bengals are in second place in the division at 3-4. The Baltimore Ravens are getting Lamar Jackson back this week, so they can see if they can make a run following Pittsburgh's loss. The Steelers schedule gets tougher too, facing the Packers (3-1-1), Colts (5-1), and and Chargers (4-2) over the next three games.

Could the Steelers fall back to the pack? Absolutely, but Aaron Rodgers is playing well and the offense is moving the ball. The defense needs to patch up some communication issues, but the Steelers can use the mini-bye to correct that.

The next three weeks will determine how good the Steelers truly are. Was Thursday's loss a temporary setback, or a sign of things to come?

Aaron Rodgers will reconsider retirement following season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Rodgers has stated he believed this season would be his last in the NFL, hence why he signed a one-year deal with the Steelers. He's walked back that statement -- sort of -- yet it is believed Rodgers could still go through with his retirement decision.

Should he? Rodgers is playing well in his first season in Pittsburgh, completing 68.6% of his passes for 1,270 yards with 14 touchdowns to five interceptions -- a 105.0 passer rating. He's on pace to throw for 3,598 yards and 40 touchdowns. Not bad for a 41-year-old quarterback.

Rodgers has proven he can still play, but does he want to continue testing the fountain of youth and try to play at a high level for another seaosn? This depends on how well he plays down the stretch and how far the Steelers can go in the playoffs, giving Rodgers another opportunity to win another Super Bowl.

It's too early to tell if Rodgers will reconsider retirement, but plans change.