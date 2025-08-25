The NFL preseason has come to a close as teams are starting to kick things into high gear for the regular season. Even with the Philadelphia Eagles hosting the Dallas Cowboys in just 10 days, there still are some issues with contending teams that remain unsolved.

The Cowboys don't appear to be ending this contract drama with Micah Parsons -- yet. Terry McLaurin hasn't ended his hold-in with the Washington Commanders, and who knows if the Cincinnati Bengals will actually trade Trey Hendrickson? While those storylines are still ongoing, the other contenders have gaping holes that could prevent them from winning it all (see the defending Super Bowl champions).

What about the rookies looking to make an impact, especially in a rookie class that lacked premier quarterback play and an abundance of difference makers heading into the draft? How about the teams that appear to have bleak 2025 seasons ahead?

This preseason told us something, even though nothing really happened. The overreactions tell the story, but which ones have actual merit with the regular season beginning in less than two weeks?

Cowboys keeping the Micah Parsons drama ongoing because they're not Super Bowl contender

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Where do the Cowboys stand in the hierarchy of the NFL? Are they a Super Bowl contender in the NFC? Are they as good as the Eagles, Lions, Commanders, Rams, and the 49ers? The answer to all these questions are probably no.

Then why are the Cowboys in the headlines all the time for a team that appears to be a playoff team at best? The "America's Team" moniker has something to do with it, but the Cowboys are in the headlines -- this time -- because of this Micah Parsons standoff.

Parsons should be signed by now. He's a generational player and one of the true game changers in the league. The Cowboys can't win without Parsons, and it's foolish owner Jerry Jones hasn't signed him by now. But this is Jones' game, wait until the last minute to sign Parsons in order to keep the news flowing around his football team.

Parsons will sign, but will the Cowboys be the Super Bowl contender Jones claims his team to be? Probably not, which is why they have to dominate the headlines in August. Deep down, Jones may know his team won't be relevant come December and January so he has to keep the Cowboys newsworthy now -- before it becomes too late.

Dallas will draw eyeballs because it's the Cowboys, but don't expect this team to be a Super Bowl contender based on how this Parsons situation is dragging on. This should have been done a long time ago, but it's not good for business to have no news going on with this franchise.

Whatever picture needs to be painted regarding Sanders' preseason is up for interpretation, but Sanders is currently the fourth-best quarterback on the Browns' roster. He needs development and ample time to become a good quarterback in this league, regardless of talent level.

Sanders didn't play well in the final preseason game, no matter the situation. He's going to make the Browns roster, but it would be wise for Cleveland to allow him to learn on the film room this year instead of on the field.

Joe Flacco is the starter for Week 1, but he's unlikely to last there all season. Kenny Pickett will likely get a start at some point, but it's fair to wonder which rookie quarterback is going to get the call to start this season. Gabriel was the better quarterback the final two weeks of the preseason, taking advantage of the oblique injury Sanders suffered earlier this month.

Based on how Gabriel improved and his third-round pick status (yes, it does matter) he'll get the call to start over Sanders this season. While it doesn't look optimistic Sanders will start a game this year, that could be beneficial over his long-term development.

Travis Hunter should play strictly one position this year

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Jaguars gave up a ton of draft capital for Hunter because he can play both wide receiver and cornerback, two positions he's very good at. The question does beg to be asked. Would Hunter be better served playing either wide reciever or cornerback, just one position where he could be elite at?

Hunter is a very good wide receiver, but he could be one of the best in the game if he strictly played there. The same can be said with cornerback, but isn't that the point of having a player like Hunter -- who can play both positions at a high level?

So why is this topic being brought up with the preseason coming to a close? Hunter has an upper body injury that has sidelined him through the final week of the preseason, and the Jaguars are being cautious with him.

Does Hunter get hurt if he's not playing both positions? It's the NFL, injuries happen. but it's fair to ponder if there is a lot to ask of Hunter playing both positions at a high level (even if he can do it).

For Hunter's long-term health, it's better to have him play one position and have him on the field. This won't be the case in 2025, especially with a rebuilding Jaguars team looking for an identity. Hunter makes two positions better on a team that needs help in both areas.

Eagles will trade for premier pass rusher before start of season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Eagles certainly need help in the pass rushing department. Nolan Smith and Jalyx Hunt are good, young players, who continue to develop and are going to play an integral role in the edge rushing room this year. Smith and Hunt aren't what the Eagles should be concerned about if they are healthy.

What happens if one of Smith or Hunt has to miss time? The Eagles have Josh Uche or Azeez Ojulari to play significant snaps, which isn't enough to provide a consistent pass rush. Uche had a good training camp, but Ojulari struggled this summer. Ojulari will make the team based on the lack of depth at the position.

The Eagles need to add a difference maker in the pass rush if they want to win the Super Bowl this year. They won the Super Bowl last season because of the pass rush. This current group they have possessions some question marks.

Will they add a difference maker like Trey Hendrickson? Don't count out Eagles general manager Howie Roseman, but the Eagles may just add another starter or better depth piece to help this unit out. Philadelphia likely doesn't want to give up the draft capital AND pay Hendrickson, based on the youth movement it had on defense this offseason.

Jaxson Dart will start for Giants prior to Week 6

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Giants appear to have made a few wise moves this offseason in getting their franchise back to where they want it to be. New York isn't winning the Super Bowl this year, but adding Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston gave the quarterback room two veteran presences.

Then the Giants traded up into the first round to select Jaxson Dart, which looks like a good pick based on the preseason. Dart is certainly their quarterback of the future, and showcased his talents this preseason with his command of the offense and big arm.

Do the Giants ramp up their plans regarding Dart and star him sooner than expected? They would be wise not to given Wilson is going to be the starting quarterback to open the season (along with their brutal schedule). The Giants play the Commanders, Cowboys, Chiefs, and Chargers to open the year -- three of those four teams made the playoffs last season. Then the Ginats play the Saints, Eagles, Broncos, and Eagles.

Could that Saints game be a prime date for Dart to start based on his summer? Possibly, but New York should rush this quarterback with six of their first eight games being against playoff teams from last season -- along with their offensive line still being amongst the worst in the NFL.

This is a better Giants team than in years past, but there's no reason to rush Dart with Wilson and Winston around. This is a brutal schedule in the first half, and it doesn't get any easier in November (49ers, Bears, Packers, and Lions). The Giants need to be patient with Dart and can give him a chance to succeed later in the year.

There's no reason to play Dart as early as possible, no matter the struggles in the early going.