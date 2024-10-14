The NFC North certainly flexed its muscles in Week 6 of the NFL season, with all three teams playing having convincing victories and showcasing why they are the best division in the NFL. The NFC North is the first division since realignment in 2002 with all four teams each having at least four wins through six weeks -- each having an opportunity to make the playoffs.

In the NFC North is Caleb Williams, who is the first rookie quarterback selected No. 1 overall to win four of his first six career starts in the common-draft era (since 1967). Williams threw four touchdown passes against the Jaguars in his signature performance of his young career, showcasing how good the NFC North is with Chicago competing for the division title.

There are plenty of NFC North overreactions in Week 6, along with the rest of the Sunday slate. Which ones are overreactions and which ones are reality?

Mike McCarthy will get fired during the bye week

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Cowboys certainly don't look like Super Bowl contenders through five games, sporting a 3-3 record and getting demolished by the Lions at home Sunday. Dallas had its largest home loss (38 points) in a game under Jerry Jones (as he bought the team in 1989), certainly an embarrassment on the owner's 82nd birthday.

Dallas is ill-prepared for games. The Cowboys have been outscored 110-35 in the first half and allowed 14 touchdowns on 19 first-half drives (excluding kneel downs) and have allowed 13.8 yards per pass attempt in the first 30 minutes of games. The offense has been poor and the defense has been atrocious (Mike Zimmer was McCarthy's hire for defensive coordinator). Dallas has allowed 39.7 points per game at home.

Dak Prescott threw two interceptions and had a 42.2 rating, while the Cowboys offense has averaged 17.7 points. That's not ideal with the high-priced contracts of Prescott and CeeDee Lamb.

Even with the bad football, the Cowboys are still in the playoff hunt at 3-3 and not even close to being out of the NFC East race. A bye week could be a time to fire McCarthy, but it's too early to make that change. The Cowboys don't look good, but they still have a chance.

Bears will make playoffs in Caleb Williams' rookie season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Bears are 4-2 through the first six games, but how they have played recently is paramount. They have scored 5+ offensive touchdowns in consecutive games for the first time since 1956 and scored 35+ points in back-to-back games for the first time since 2013. Yes, the Bears are an offensive juggernaut of late with Williams -- who was the first Bears rookie quarterback to throw four touchdown passes in a game since Cade McNown in 1999.

Why can't the Bears make the playoffs? Has anyone checked the NFC North lately? The NFC North has the best record by any division though Week 6 since the 1970 merger. It's the only division since the merger featuring every team with 4+ wins through Week 6. Something will have to give at some point.

The Bears will have to play their division at some point. They have all six games against the NFC North to go, so it's fair to reserve judgment. The three teams they have beaten over their three-game win streak are also a combined 3-14.

Jared Goff is on greatest two-game stint for any QB in NFL history

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Jared Goff was nearly perfect in Sunday's blowout win over the Cowboys, finishing 18 of 25 for 315 yards with three touchdowns in the 47-9 win. Goff finished with a 153.8 passer rating, giving him a 157.5 passer rating over his last two games -- the best passer rating in a two-game stretch in NFL history (minimum 40 attempts).

Goff is 36 of 43 for 607 yards with five touchdowns and zero interceptions, averaging 14.1 yards per attempt. Goff has the same number of 30+ yards completions as incompletions (7) during that stretch. The Lions also have back-to-back 40+ games for the first time since 1962 as a result.

This is the best we've ever seen a quarterback over a two-game stretch -- statistically.

This is the best rookie QB class ever

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Forget about Bo Nix for a second. This rookie quarterback class is very impressive. Caleb Williams and Jayden Daniels have their respective teams at 4-2. Williams is the fourth rookie since 1970 with 4+ passing touchdowns and 50+ rushing yards in a game (Deshaun Watson, Robert Griffin III, Troy Aikman) while Daniels is the first player in NFL history with a 75% completion rate, 1,400 passing yards, and 300 rushing yards in a six-game span. Daniels is also the first player in NFL history with 1,400 passing yards and 300 rushing yards in his first six career games.

Drake Maye made his first career start on Sunday and threw for more touchdown passes (3) than the Patriots did in their first five games (2). Maye is the first quarterback since at least 1950 with 3+ passing touchdowns to lead his team in rushing in his first career start.

The top three picks have made an instant impact as rookies. They are carrying this rookie quarterback class to levels never seen before.

Nick Sirianni is in a no-win situation with Eagles fans

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Sirianni decided to clap back at some fans who chastised him for in-game decision-making in Sunday's victory over the Browns, a game which the Eagles only won by one score. The Eagles coach has an act where he fires back at opponents' fans and can taunt the opponent from time to time.

When the Eagles were consistently winning, the fans were OK with the act. Now, it's tiring.

The Eagles are 4-8 in their last 12 games, off to a 3-2 start on the heels of last season's collapse. They didn't look dominant in Sunday's win and still have plenty to clean up over the next few weeks. The coach is one of the least popular figures in Philadelphia, especially when the team is struggling. Sirianni would be wise to tone down the act until the Eagles win some meaningful games again.

Firing back after a win over the Browns is petty at this point.

Derrick Henry is having greatest season for any RB in his 30s

Overreaction or reality: Reality

What Henry is doing isn't defeating "Father Time," but the Ravens running back is certainly pushing the clock back. Henry had 132 rushing yards and two touchdowns in Sunday's win over the Commanders, giving him 704 rushing yards and nine touchdowns over his first six games.

For those counting, Henry is on pace for 1,995 rushing yards this season. That would be the most rushing yards in a season for any running back 30 or over. He's also on pace for 26 rushing touchdowns, which would be the second-most rushing touchdowns for any player 30 or over (Priest Holmes had 27 in 2003).

Tiki Barber had 1,860 yards in a 16-game season and Curtis Martin had 1,697. Even with the extra game, Henry is on pace to shatter those numbers. If this pace continues, Henry will set a new standard for running backs in their 30s.