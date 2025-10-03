Football on Thursday nights has not disappointed this season, especially when it comes to NFC West teams. One week after an NFC West clash between the Seattle Seahawks and Arizona Cardinals went to overtime, the San Francisco 49ers held off the Los Angeles Rams in an overtime thriller of their own.

Kyren Williams was stopped on a fourth-and-1 at the 49ers' 1-yard line in overtime to seal the win for San Francisco. Marques Sigle and Deommodore Lenoir combined to make that sensational game-ending tackle on a night that the 49ers were without Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Juwan Jennings, Ricky Pearsall, Brandon Aiyuk, and Nick Bosa.

The 49ers improve to 4-1 and take over the NFC West lead (the Seahawks play later in Week 5) while the Rams fall to 3-2. There are plenty of overreactions to digest from this one. Which are really overreactions and which of them are reality?

Rams lost NFC West thanks to Kyren Williams' fumble

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There will be plenty of opportunities for the Rams to win a division that likely won't be decided until the final week of the regular season, especially given that Matthew Stafford is the quarterback in Los Angeles. But let's talk about Williams' fumble at the 1-yard line.

The Rams were trailing 23-20 with 1:07 left and had a first-and-goal at the 3-yard line. Williams got the ball and tried to get into the end zone, but he had the ball punched out and the 49ers recovered the fumble. The giveaway cost the Rams' the lead and the opportunity to win the contest in regulation, changing the entire trajectory of the game.

Even with Williams' blunder, the Rams still earned another possession in the final minute and forced overtime after a Joshua Karty field goal. The defense held the 49ers to three points on their overtime possession, so a touchdown by Stafford and the offense would have won the game for Los Angeles.

But the offense couldn't get a yard in overtime on fourth-and-1 at the 49ers' 11, passing on a field goal opportunity that would've tied the game with 3:41 left. Williams couldn't get the yard as the offensive line didn't give him enough of a hole for the required gain.

The Rams didn't lose the division because of that Williams fumble, and they still had plenty of opportunities after that to win the game. They also have only played one division game so far, but those late blunders cost them.

There were plenty of miscues to go around.

Mac Jones should start for the 49ers for another month

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The 49ers rushed Brock Purdy back too soon, as he aggravated the turf toe injury that sidelined him for two weeks. While it's unclear how long Purdy will be out this time around, Jones has shined filling in for Purdy. He finished 33 of 49 for 342 yards with two touchdowns to zero interceptions for a 100.9 passer rating in the win -- thriving on a short week.

The 49ers are 3-0 in Jones' starts this seaosn, as Jones has completed 66.7% of his passes for 905 yards with six touchdowns to an interception (99.1 rating). Jones has managed the game and protected the football, which is all the 49ers can ask. He's okay on throws of 10+ air yards and third and fourth down, but the 49ers aren't putting too much on his plate -- which is working for an offense down several starters.

This doesn't mean Purdy should get benched, but the 49ers shouldn't rush him back. Let Purdy get to 100% and ride with Jones for a few more games. He can get the job done for another month.

Rams should go to Blake Corum in the red zone

Overreaction or reality: Reality

As good as Kyren Williams is as a No. 1 running back, the Rams may need to go to a tougher runner in Corum to get the job done. Corum has been electric as a No. 2 running back this season, having 24 carries for 133 yards and a touchdown (5.5 yards per carry).

Why should Corum be considered over Williams? Ball security, as Williams has seven lost fumbles since the start of the 2023 season -- the most in the NFL. Williams had six fumbles last season (including the postseason) and already has two fumbles this season. He also was stopped on the fourth-and-1 play at the 11-yard line, and the Rams could've used that extra leg strength Corum likely would have been able to give the Rams there.

Williams is a good running back, but his fumbles are costing the Rams. Perhaps going to Corum in the red zone will allow them to finish drives.

Sean McVay should have kicked a field goal instead of going for it on 4th-and-1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Hindsight is always 20-20, especially when the play fails. McVay wasn't going to give the 49ers the ball back for a third possession with 3:41 left in overtime when his team needed just one yard at the 49ers' 11-yard line. The Rams have Matthew Stafford at quarterback, and Puka Nacua and Davante Adams at wide receiver, yet they went for a short-yardage run with Kyren Williams.

The offensive line did not block for Williams and the Rams didn't get the yard, but perhaps McVay should have put the ball in Stafford's hands and rely on his arm to get the first down and win the game. Again, hindsight is 20-20.

Kicking a field goal would have extended the game, but the Rams likely wouldn't have had enough time to win the game if they did stop the 49ers a second time -- or the 49ers kick a field goal on their second possession and win it in overtime in the final seconds.

Going for it was the right decision. The issue is that McVay and the Rams offense just didn't execute.

49ers will end up as No. 1 seed in NFC

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

It's hard not to be impressed with the 49ers through five games, picking up three wins with a backup quarterback and starting 4-1 with all the injuries that they've had over the first month of the season. George Kittle. Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings will be back soon, so reinforcements are coming for an offense that hasn't really missed a beat in their absence.

There's a lot to like with the 49ers right now, but are they going to end up as the top seed in the NFC come January? The schedule certainly favors them as San Francisco plays just two teams currently over. 500 until its bye week in Week 14! The 49ers are going to be in the mix for the top seed, and they are already 3-0 in the division -- with wins at Seattle and Los Angeles!

While it's too early to crown the 49ers as the No. 1 seed through five weeks, the odds are shifting in their favor to getting that top seed with their schedule and how they've been playing. If the 49ers can get healthy -- and not lose Christian McCaffrey to injury -- they have just a good a chance as any team in the NFC to get that top seed.

San Francisco is in the mix.