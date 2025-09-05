PHILADELPHIA -- In what was one of the weirdest NFL openers to date, the Philadelphia Eagles will certainly remember all that transpired in their season-opening victory over the Dallas Cowboys. From a world championship banner raising to a weather delay that lasted more than an hour, Thursday night's NFL Kickoff Game had plenty of bizarre incidents.

Jalen Carter was ejected for spitting on Dak Prescott, and the Cowboys quarterback may have partaken in more than just chatter (pending on the viewpoint). The Eagles and Cowboys each scored on their first four possessions, then the stormy weather came and neither team scored at all. CeeDee Lamb had some uncharacteristic drops while A.J. Brown didn't have a target until 1:51 left in the game.

This was one of the wildest NFL openers to date, fitting since this was the Eagles and Cowboys. Here are some overreactions from the Eagles' season-opening win, including which ones have merit and which ones are reality.

Jalen Carter should be suspended for spitting on Dak Prescott

Overreaction or reality: Reality

There shouldn't be a debate here. Carter literally spit on another individual, the lowest form of respect toward another person there is. This wasn't just a heinous act, but also disgusting and juvenile. What could Carter possibly have been thinking in that moment that would possess him to do this?

Here's the thing regarding Carter, from someone who has talked to him over the last three years and has covered him. Carter is a nice guy and there's more to his story than a prior controversy at Georgia that seemingly disappeared in the national eye until he spit on Prescott last night. All of a sudden Carter's past crept up thanks to one lapse in judgment.

The Eagles shouldn't suspend Carter. That's for the NFL to decide, and the league has made it a point of emphasis on unsportsmanlike conduct this season. There was a reason for one strike and you're out regarding Carter.

Carter may only get a one-game suspension, but it would be deserved. The league won't tolerate this behavior.

Dak Prescott should be disciplined for his role in the incident

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Let's just make this point clear before people go up in arms. What Carter did to Prescott should never be condoned, and is just a disgusting act. But what did Prescott really do that possessed Carter to do that?

Let's also make this point clear, there's nothing wrong with Prescott spitting on the ground either.

Again, what Carter did was wrong. We heard Prescott's side of the story, and it's clear he spit prior to Carter's transgression. Did Prescott really need to walk in Carter's direction and provoke him, no matter what Carter allegedly said to get him to head over toward the Eagles defense? The officials didn't see what Prescott did prior to catching Carter, but there certainly will be a review of Prescott's actions.

Prescott didn't receive a penalty on Thursday night. He may receive a fine for what happened when the NFL reaches a verdict, and that's fine. The Cowboys quarterback certainly wasn't in the clear. That's all the discipline Prescott should get, if anything.

A.J. Brown getting one target is going to linger throughout the year

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Brown had zero targets for the majority of the game, absolutely fascinating considering he is one of the top receivers in football -- coming off three consecutive All-Pro seasons to boot. The ball didn't come Brown's way until 1:51 left in the game, an 8-yard catch on a quick out from Jalen Hurts with the game on the line.

Credit to the Cowboys defense for taking away Brown, who showed no sign of frustration after the game involving the lack of targets. Brown handled it professionally, saying he can "control only what he can control" while controlling his effort when the ball comes his way.

Receivers want the football, but that was a very professional answer from Brown. Hurts also diluted any Brown frustration by saying his catch was the biggest play of the game, which set Hurts up for the third-down scramble that sealed the victory.

The Eagles once had DeVonta Smith go off the stat sheet in Week 1 with zero catches, and he ended up with a 1,000-yard season. They'll make sure Brown gets the ball going forward and incorporate him into the offense. This is more of what Dallas did to contain Brown than anything else.

Eagles need to trade for another cornerback

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The CB2 job was visibly frustrating throughout the night, as the expectations for Adoree' Jackson weren't high. Jackson was the best of an uninspiring competition in training camp, one that saw Kelee Ringo struggle and Jakorian Bennett still learning the defense.

The Cowboys picked on Jackson throughout the night, as he allowed five catches for 103 yards while being targeted seven times. Lamb had three catches for 73 yards when going up against Jackson, a matchup the Cowboys were actively searching for.

The Eagles did bench Jackson for Bennett late in the first half, but Bennett clearly showed he wasn't ready. Bennett allowed three catches for 20 yards on three targets on his one drive before Eagles defensive coordinator Vic Fangio went back to Jackson.

Jackson was better in the second half, having a crucial pass breakup late in the game, as the Eagles defense allowed zero points. He allowed just two completes for 29 yards, better than early in the contest.

Regardless, the Eagles have problems at CB2 and don't seem to have an internal replacement. Fangio seems content to keep Cooper DeJean in the slot, so CB2 will be a weakness unless Jackson or Bennett figure it out. This is a position to watch out for over the next few weeks.

Landon Dickerson back injury will recur throughout the season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There is a reason to be concerned regarding Dickerson's back injury, which may have stemmed from his meniscus surgery earlier this summer. Knee issues can make other areas weaker, especially when playing on the offensive line. Dickerson surprisingly appeared on the injury report with a back injury that kept him out of practice earlier this week, but healed enough to be a full go for the opener.

Perhaps the Eagles need to be cautious with Dickerson and protect one of the best left guards in the game from himself. While it's awesome Dickerson plays his way through anything, it wouldn't hurt for Dickerson to pull back a bit (which isn't going to happen given how he works).

The back injury will linger if the Eagles and Dickerson aren't cautious. Dickerson will likely get himself ready to play the Chiefs in 10 days, but both parties need to make sure this doesn't become a recurring theme all year. The Eagles need Dickerson to win a Super Bowl.