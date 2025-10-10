The NFL is a funny league, especially when the unpredictable happens. There's a reason why we all tune in every single week, not knowing what's going to happen despite the oddsmakers telling you what to expect. The New York Giants had no chance to beat the Philadelphia Eagles, right?

Not only did New York beat Philadelphia, the Giants stomped the Eagles. The Giants were the more physical team for all four quarters in a 34-17 victory, destroying the defending Super Bowl champions. The Eagles are far from that right now, as they have lost two games in five days after a 4-0 start.

The Giants just lost to the New Orleans Saints five days ago, sandwiched in between knocking off the Los Angeles Chargers and Eagles at home over this 11-day stretch. New York is clearly a different team with Jaxson Dart at quarterback, as the Giants went from a laughing stock to a tough out.

There is plenty to take away from the Giants blowout of the Eagles, a party for overreactions. Which overreactions from this game are actually overreactions and which are reality?

Howie Roseman is responsible for this Eagles disaster

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Roseman set the stage for this team by signing players to one-year deals in an effort to save future cash for his young players. The result was letting Josh Sweat, Milton Williams, Darius Slay, Isaiah Rodgers, C.J. Gardner-Johnson, and Mekhi Becton walk in free agency or trade -- and not adequately replacing the majority of these players.

The Eagles have just 1.5 sacks from their edge rushers this season, and all are by Za'Darius Smith -- who was not on the team in Week 1! Jalyx Hunt has been a non-factor, same with Josh Uche. Azeez Ojulari couldn't get on the field the first four games.

The CB2 situation is a disaster, as neither Adoree' Jackson and Kelee Ringo have stepped up to replace Slay. The Eagles traded for Jakorian Bennett, but he's injured at the moment. Meanwhile, Rodgers is one of the best defensive players in the league with the Minnesota Vikings. At right guard, Steen has been fine -- but not as dominant as Becton was last year.

This team is still very talented, but there are glaring weaknesses that affect the Eagles week-to-week. That is on Roseman, as this Eagles team isn't as dominant as last year (which was expected). Roseman got what he paid for with the one-year signings, as the replacements -- and draft picks the Eagles are relying on -- just aren't very good.

The Eagles need reinforcements at pass rusher and CB2. They may be very busy this month.

Jaxson Dart will save Brian Daboll's job

Overreaction or reality: Reality

If Daboll is on the hot seat, Dart is getting him off. Dart has been excellent in his three games as the Giants starting quarterback, completing 65.9% of his passes for 508 yards with four touchdowns to two interceptions (87.8 rating) while rushing for 167 yards and two touchdowns -- and the Giants are 2-1 in those three games. Yes, the Giants.

Dart was great against the Eagles, making all the winning plays needed. He was 17 of 25 for 195 yards with a touchdown (104.6 rating), while rushing for 58 yards and a score. Dart was 7 of 9 for 99 yards on third and fourth downs with a 112.5 passer rating and was 4 of 8 for 117 yards with a touchdown on throws of 10+ air yards (135.4 rating).

Dart is proving to be a winning player, bringing life into a dormant Giants franchise. He's also saving Daboll's job in the process.

Kevin Patullo won't last the season as Eagles OC

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Eagles still have time to get things right under Patullo, but the inconsistency of this offense is maddening. These numbers every single week describe how poor the offense can perform through large stretches of the game.

This happens far too frequently in Philadelphia, a product of not being able to run the ball at all this season and trying to pass the ball too much to get the run game going. The offensive line isn't as dominant as in years past, and the running lanes have been taken away from Jalen Hurts as a plus-one.

The play calling isn't too creative either once the flow of the game is established, something Patullo is still learning six games into his tenure as the offensive coordinator. Can Patullo figure it out? He'll get the whole year to try, but Patullo will be under the microscope these next few weeks.

Cam Skattebo and Jaxson Dart have changed tide in Eagles-Giants rivalry

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Dart and Skattebo certainly put the Eagles on notice with their performances on Thursday. The Giants set to prove they can match the Eagles' physicality, led by Skattebo and his bruising running style. Skattebo rushed for 98 yards and three touchdowns, wearing down the Eagles defense with his punishing runs and his willingness to get the extra yard.

Dart even got in on the punishing runs, lowering his shoulder on a few runs and making sure he got extra yards after contact. The result was a Giants win over the Eagles, but has the rivalry changed?

Let's pump the brakes on that one. Dart and Skattebo have the Giants trending upward and giving New York something to believe in, but they also caught the Eagles in an identity crisis on offense while the defense was missing Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell. This can be revisited when the Eagles play the Giants in Week 8.

One thing that needs to be said: The Giants aren't pushovers nor are they the laughing stock of the league anymore.

Eagles will have a collapse similar to 2023

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Two losses in a row for the first time since 2023 doesn't mean the Eagles are collapsing. The Eagles have been outgained in every game this season -- and none of those teams that have been outgained in each of their first six games of the year have won a playoff game. But this team is too talented to just fall off the rails.

Landon Dickerson and Cam Jurgens will get healthy. Same with Jalen Carter and Quinyon Mitchell. The Eagles are going to likely add a pass rusher or a cornerback by the trade deadline, having a bunch of draft picks in 2026 to get a starting-caliber player. Saquon Barkley and the offensive line also have to get going at some point.

However ... if the collapse does happen, it'll be due to mediocre offensive line play and a pass rush that's nonexistent at edge rusher. Let's not get to that stage yet with the Eagles after a two-game losing streak, especially that we're only in Week 6.

This was the worst day in Philadelphia sports history

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Phillies lost in 11 innings to get eliminated by the Dodgers in the NLDS -- in the worst possible way to end a season. The Eagles got beaten up by a Giants team that lost to the Saints four days ago, and the Flayers lost their season opener to the Panthers.

This wasn't a great day to be a Philadelphia sports fan. The Phillies' season is over and the Eagles actually are losing games. This was an emotional day for Philadelphia sports, especially since it looks like the Phillies run with their current core group of players could be over. The Eagles look like an uninspired team that can't figure things out either.

Believe it or not, Philadelphia has had worse sports days. This is a city that once had their stadium closed down by the Buccaneers in the NFC Championship Game and a baseball team that had a 6.5-game lead with 12 to play in 1964 -- and lost the pennant. Ben Simmons also passed up a dunk once to give the Sixers the lead late in a Game 7 at home.

Things will be okay Philadelphia. There have been worse sports days.