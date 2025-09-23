The Detroit Lions made a statement against the Baltimore Ravens in a dominating 38-30 victory Monday night, which ended up being just the third loss for Lamar Jackson against an NFC opponent. Detroit certainly erased the Week 1 loss against the Green Bay Packers, having two convincing victories and remerging as a Super Bowl contender.

For the Ravens, that Super Bowl conversation is on hold after a 1-2 start. Baltimore is nearly unbeatable in prime-time games, but Detroit dominated the trenches on both sides of the ball in pinning the Ravens in a hole through three games.

In a battle of two of the best teams in the NFL, there were plenty of overreactions to go around. Which ones are overreactions and which are reality from this "Monday Night Football" showdown?

Dan Campbell's fourth-down decisions will win the Lions a title

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The stones Campbell has to go for it on fourth down knows no bounds. Doesn't matter the situation, nor the score. Campbell is going to go for it, and live with his decision.

The fourth-down decisions arguably cost Campbell and the Lions a conference title two years ago, but has won his team games more often than not. The Lions were 3 of 3 on fourth down in Monday's win over the Ravens, none bigger than the decision to go for it on fourth-and-2 with 1:56 left in a 31-24 game. Jared Goff threw a 20-yard pass into the bucket for Amon-Ra St. Brown for the first down, and essentially the win.

The decision was brilliant, and the execution was excellent. To beat good teams like the Ravens, coaches have to take risks. Campbell did, and his team is 2-1 because of it. Don't be surprised if the Lions get to a Super Bowl, a decision like this will come around again -- and lead the Lions to a win.

Lions still have a great offense without Ben Johnson

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The first game was a mirage when it comes to the Lions offense. The communication issues seem all but settled and the Lions offense has been rolling ever since. Detroit has scored 90 points over its last two games (an average of 45.0 points per game) and 937 yards (an average of 468.5 yards per game).

The offensive line is still elite and the playmakers are still there. Yes the offense is even creative, evidenced by the Amon-Ra St. Brown handoff and later pitch to Jahmyr Gibbs for the touchdown to put Detroit up 28-21 early in the fourth quarter.

Week 1 was an aberration. This offense is still incredibly good.

Ravens are a Super Bowl contender despite losses to Lions and Bills

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Ravens are still a good football team, but a fourth-quarter collapse to the Bills and a defensive meltdown to the Lions isn't a good sign for a team with Super Bowl aspirations. This defense isn't Super Bowl caliber, allowing 41 points to the Bills and 38 points to the Lions -- an average of 39.5 points per game allowed against two of the NFL's best teams.

The crazy part about all the points the Ravens have allowed? The offense has 111 points through three games, an average of 37.0 points per game. This is with an offensive line that is struggling to protect Lamar Jackson (allowed seven sacks against the Lions) and getting bullied on the line of scrimmage both offensively and defensively.

This is unlike the Ravens teams we've seen in the past, a team that appears to be all flash and little substance. Hard to call the Ravens a Super Bowl contender with how poor their defense is (especially at stopping the run) and the inability to beat the elite teams through three games.

Baltimore still has a chance to change this narrative. Kanas City is next week.

Lamar Jackson will have to carry Ravens to AFC title

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Stating the obvious here. Jackson is still an elite quarterback and has little reason why the Ravens sit at 1-2 through three games.

Jackson was 21 of 27 for 288 yards and three touchdowns and a 148.1 rating against the Lions defense -- and lost. The Ravens have scored 30+ points in all three games, and Jackson has a 141.8 passer rating to start the year! He has nine touchdown passes to zero interceptions, while completing an astonishing 72% of his passes. This is with 118 rushing yards and a touchdown.

The Ravens offensive line has failed Jackson, along with a defense that can't get off the field. Baltimore is fortunate Jackson is playing this well, or its season may be on the brink of disaster.

The Ravens will always have a chance with Jackson playing this well, but he's going to have to carry them to victories this year. Baltimore just doesn't have the elite defense as in years past, needing to outscore opponents to win. Jackson can do that if needed.

Derrick Henry is finally past his prime at 31

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Two fumbles lost in the first three games is uncharacteristic for Henry, and both have come at the most inopportune time. Monday's fumble helped propel the Ravens to a loss, as Baltimore got the ball back trailing 28-24 with 8:21 left. On Henry's first carry of the possession, he fumbled and the Lions got the ball back -- leading to a field goal for a 31-24 lead.

Henry has three fumbles through two games, uncharacteristic for him since he has three fumbles and only one fumble lost in the two previous seasons combined. He has two fumbles lost on rushing plays in the fourth quarter this season, which matches his total from the first 136 games combined.

Is Henry done? Or does he just have a case of fumblitis? The latter is more likely, as Henry is just going through issues with ball security. Both fumbles have played a crucial role in the Ravens losing games.

Henry still has 41 carries for 242 yards and three touchdowns through three games, an average of 5.9 yards per carry. He's still on pace for 1,371 yards rushing, so running the ball isn't the issue.

If Henry takes care of the football, he'll be fine. He's not past his prime yet.