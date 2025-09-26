What looked to be a runaway in Thursday Night Football turned into a thriller at State Farm Stadium. The Seattle Seahawks had a 14-point lead with 9:33 left before the Arizona Cardinals' furious late-game rally tied the NFC West battle with 28 seconds left.

Seattle avoided a major collapse once Jason Myers drilled a 52-yard field goal with no time left in regulation to escape the desert with a 23-20 victory, moving to 3-1 on the season and staying in position to compete for the division title. Despite the late rally, the Cardinals fall to 2-2 after winning their first two games to start the year.

The Seahawks' win over the Cardinals ended up being one of the better finishes of the season, despite the slow start in the NFC West clash. Which overreaction from Seattle's victory over Arizona are too strong? Which ones have merit?

Penalty for not getting kickoff into landing zone is too severe

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Seahawks game-winning drive in the final seconds doesn't happen without the new kickoff rules coming into effect. After the Cardinals tied the game at 20, Arizona kicker Chad Ryland failed to kick the ball into the landing zone on the ensuing kickoff. The penalty of not getting the kick into the landing zone -- the area between the goal line and 20-yard line -- is treated like a kickoff that goes out of bounds.

Seattle got the ball at its own 40-yard line, needing just three plays to get into Jason Myers' range and set up the win. The penalty for not getting the kickoff into the landing zone significantly hurt the Cardinals, as the NFL is really trying to get the kickoff back into the game, wanting kicks to land in that designated landing zone.

Kickoff return rates are up from 32.8% to 77.3% because of the dynamic kickoff and the severe penalties for not kicking the ball into the landing zone. The penalty isn't too severe at all, as kickers have had to adapt and direct their kickoffs to between the goal line and 20-yard line.

Ryland was just short and the Cardinals paid the price. This is a part of the game and the league is better for it with the kickoff back into play, even if the dynamic kickoff looks awkward.

Cardinals comeback will turn Marvin Harrison's season around

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The spotlight was on Harrison heading into Thursday night, as the son of Hall of Fame receiver Marvin Harrison Sr. immensely struggled through the first two games with dropped passes and a failure to get separation in an offensive scheme that didn't appear to suit his play.

Through the majority of the Cardinals' loss to the Seahawks, Harrison appeared to be at the point of no return. He had one catch for 8 yards in the first half, with a crucial drop that led to a Kyler Murray interception. Harrison wasn't living up to the hype as a top-5 draft pick last season.

Then he turned into another gear during the Cardinals' comeback. Harrison had four catches for 42 yards and a touchdown on the final two possessions, catching all four of his targets and was Murray's go-to wideout on third down -- catching an 18-yard touchdown on third down to tie the game with 28 seconds left.

Harrison had six catches for 66 yards and a touchdown, but showed that potential of being a No. 1 wide receiver in the final minutes of the game. The next step for Harrison? Eliminate the drops and play at that level for four quarters.

Seahawks defense is a top-5 unit in the NFL

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Seattle has a good football team, but the Seahawks are carried by a strong defense that doesn't appear to have a weakness. The Seahawks didn't allow over 17 points in a game until Thursday, and it took a defensive breakdown in the fourth quarter for the Cardinals to even get 20 points on Thursday.

The Seahawks have a swarming defense, as shown by how frustrating they were making life for Kyler Murray, who was 18 of 29 for 116 yards and two interceptions after three quarters -- averaging 4.0 yards per attempt and having a passer rating of 41.7. Murray was sacked four times and couldn't get the ball downfield, as Seattle had an answer for him every time they sent an extra rusher to take away his running lanes.

This defense has made life tough for Brock Purdy, Aaron Rodgers and Murray through four games, holding opposing offenses to 4.5 yards per play (sixth in NFL) and opposing quarterbacks to a 76.4 passer rating (fifth in NFL). The Seahawks have allowed 16.8 points per game (fourth in NFL) and hold opponents to 3.6 yards per carry (fourth in NFL).

This defense is a top-five unit, and it will be the main reason Seattle is postseason bound.

Cardinals have peaked with Kyler Murray at quarterback

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

What's frustrating with watching Murray play the position is his limitation in seeing the ball downfield. Because of his height -- he's listed at 5-10 -- Murray has to leave the pocket right away. While Murray isn't one of the top-10 quarterbacks in the game, offensive coordinator Drew Petzing does him little favors.

Take a look at the flea flicker the Cardinals tried to convert on a blitz when Seattle clearly showed extra attackers on the line. Murray couldn't adjust, but neither did Petzing as he allowed his quarterback to fail before the play even developed.

The Cardinals wide receivers can't get any separation, and the big plays just seem to be a struggle in an offense with Marvin Harrison and Trey McBride at tight end. Don't let the Cardinals comeback distract anyone from the fact Murray had 116 passing yards and averaged 4.0 yards per attempt through three quarters. Murray was also 2 of 9 for 33 yards with two interceptions and a 2.8 passer rating on throws of 10+ air yards in that span.

Sure Murray has his limitations, but Petzing's scheme and play calling a bigger problem. The Cardinals offense shouldn't be this inconsistent. There's more to Murray than what the Cardinals are giving him.

Sam Darnold will win a playoff game with Seattle

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Darnold appears to have picked up where he left off in Minnesota last season with Seattle, showcasing what he can do with enough time to throw the ball. Darnold was 18 of 26 for 242 yards with two touchdowns and a 111.4 passer rating in Thursday's win, but the more impressive numbers were on throws of 10+ air yards. He was 7 of 11 for 144 yards with a touchdown and a 137.5 rating on those throws.

The Seahawks looked to improve the quarterback position by going from Geno Smith to Darnold and the proof is in the pudding. Seattle has a downfield passing game thanks to Darnold, as he has completed 65.1% of his passes of 10+ air yards, having four touchdowns to one interception with a 129.7 passer rating. Those numbers in the early going are worth the $100 million contract.

With Seattle's elite defense and Darnold's ability for explosive passing plays, the Seahawks have a formula to win playoff games. The offensive line is better, which is the key for Darnold to win in Seattle. This signing is looking to be one of the smart moves from the offseason, as the Seahawks are clearly better for it.