There's always an awesome feeling in the air when Week 1 of the NFL season hits. Everyone is 0-0, and all 32 teams believe they has a shot to do something special. Then the games kick off, and certain clubs are dealt the harsh realization that they aren't as good as initially thought.

On the flip side, some bad teams don't know they are bad in Week 1. There are some upsets in the opening week that may lead to some surprises down the road. Look at what the Indianapolis Colts did to the Miami Dolphins on Sunday, or how the Las Vegas Raiders took care of the New England Patriots in the early slate of games.

From a player perspective, Aaron Rodgers to the Pittsburgh Steelers may work after all. The same can be said with Justin Fields and the New York Jets. Russell Wilson with the New York Giants? Not so much.

There are always a good dose of overreactions after Week 1, but which are overreactions and which aren't? How far are we willing to go with our Week 1 claims?

Dolphins are the worst team in the NFL

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

What an embarrassing display for the Dolphins in their season opener against the Colts. This was supposed to be a game where Dolphins could start the season on the right foot against a Colts team that appeared to be a sinking ship themselves.

Turns out, the Titanic may be in Miami. The Dolphins offense was abysmal, recording only three first downs while committing two turnovers in the first half. Tyreek Hill looked visibly frustrated after not getting the ball early and often (he only had four catches from 40 yards), while Tua Tagovailoa played like a quarterback who has been affected by too many injuries over the years. This offense has too many players to be held without a point until 6:21 remaining in the game.

Mike McDaniel may be the first head coach fired at this rate, and the leash was already short to begin with heading into the season. He just doesn't seem to have any control over this team.

Regardless, the Dolphins aren't the worst team in the NFL (yet). They played like it in Week 1, but changes could be coming if this unit doesn't get its act together. They also can't afford to have Tagovailoa turning the ball over three times in his first four possessions, either.

Aaron Rodgers will throw for 40 touchdowns this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

For anyone doubting Rodgers heading into this season, those thoughts have to be revisited. Rodgers looked like the Pro Football Hall of Fame quarterback who led the Packers deep into January in his first game with the Steelers, throwing for four touchdowns in the Steelers' victory over the Jets.

Even more impressive from Rodgers? The four touchdown passes were to four different receivers. Rodgers carried a nonexistent Steelers running game and led Pittsburgh back from multiple deficits in the shootout win. He was 7 of 9 passing for 38 yards and a pair of scores in the fourth quarter.

The last Steelers quarterback not named Ben Roethlisberger to throw four touchdown passes in a game was Tommy Maddox in 2002, so Rodgers is already rewriting history. He's on pace to throw for 68 touchdowns in 2025 -- which obviously won't happen -- but can he get to 40?

That will be a tall task for Rodgers -- and appears unrealistic. Rodgers still should be in line for a big year. If he gets 30 touchdown passes, the Steelers will take it. They look like a threat in the AFC North with Rodgers playing this well.

Russell Wilson should not start for the Giants in Week 2

Overreaction or reality: Reality

At this point, does it really matter? The Giants offense looked lifeless under Brian Daboll (again), not having the personnel to compete with an aging Commanders defense. With no Andrew Thomas at offensive tackle, the offensive line was putrid once again -- allowing eight quarterback hits and having players start up front who aren't NFL-caliber starters.

Even so, Wilson has to be better as a quarterback with a Hall of Fame resume. Wilson threw for just 168 yards and averaged 4.5 yards per attempt (59.3 rating). When facing pressure, Wilson was 2 of 7 for 26 yards and sacked twice (42.6 rating). The Giants scored a total of six points on nine possessions and had 142 yards after three quarters.

The Giants should just go to Jameis Winston or Jaxson Dart at this point, but the real problem seems to be Daboll with how inept this offense always is.

Brian Daboll non-committal on Russell Wilson as Week 2 starter after Giants' season opening dud Steven Taranto

Colts will win the AFC South with Daniel Jones

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Jones played the best game he's ever had as an NFL quarterback, which was surprising considering he's on his third team in less than a year and flamed out with the New York Giants. But Jones won the Colts starting quarterback job over Anthony Richardson this summer, and his first impression was as strong as it could have been. Jones led the Colts to scores on every possession -- the first team this century to score on every drive.

In the Colts' 33-8 win, Jones threw for 272 yards and a touchdown while rushing for two scores -- becoming the fourth player in franchise history to throw for 250 yards with a pass touchdown and two-plus rushing touchdowns in a game. Jones made Tyler Warren look like one of the best tight ends in football in his NFL debut and injected new life into Michael Pittman Jr. Indianapolis looked like a rejuvenated team with Jones under center.

Colts' Daniel Jones quiets critics by scoring on every drive of season opener vs. Dolphins Jordan Dajani

Jones has played well in the past, especially in the wild card playoff victory with the Giants three seasons ago. He's good enough to put up games like the one he had against the Dolphins on Sunday, but can he put up good performances week in and week out?

This is why it's a stretch to claim the Colts can win the division now, even if the AFC South isn't strong. Jones will have to play at a high level every week with this roster, but Indianapolis may not be as bad as initially thought.

Let's see how the year unfolds, or if Jones can play well in Week 2.