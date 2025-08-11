Week 1 of the preseason is in the books. For the first weekend of the exhibition slate, there were plenty of discussion points around the league.

Safety was at the forefront, as the Lions and Falcons game was suspended following the devastating injury to Detroit safety Morice Norris (who is recovering at the Lions facility after a scary collision with an Atlanta player). Quarterback competitions became even more intriguing with Shedeur Sanders having a strong preseason opener or the Browns and Jaxson Dart performing well for the Giants. The altered kickoff rules also did what they intended -- provided more kickoffs!

Cam Little hit a 70-yard field goal and Travis Hunter played both ways, and thrived in his limited defensive snaps. Overall, it was an intriguing weekend of football for Week 1 of the exhibition slate.

There were plenty of overreactions to go around. Which are actually overreactions and which will hold firm?

Jaxson Dart will be Giants' passing leader this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Dart had a strong performance in his preseason debut, completing 12 of 19 passes for 154 yards and a touchdown -- which included a 29-yard strike to Lil'Jordan Humphrey that was a throw veteran quarterbacks make with ease. Dart didn't look like a rookie quarterback this weekend, and may have entered himself in a battle with Russell Wilson and Jameis Winston for playing time earlier in the season.

Wilson is the starting quarterback for Week 1, but how soon will the Giants hand the keys over to Dart? The Giants early portion of the schedule is brutal, and it would be wise not to destroy Dart's confidence -- no matter how good he is. Dart may not get his opportunity until December (when the Giants bye week is), but could enter the starting role in November if the season really goes off the rails.

If Dart plays earlier than expected, he'll lead the Giants in passing yards this year. Let's bank on the Giants being patient with Dart, as head coach Brian Daboll and general manager Joe Schoen's jobs are on the line.

Shedeur Sanders preseason debut opens up QB competition

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The belief is Joe Flacco will start for the Browns in Week 1 of the regular season, but Sanders' performance in the preseason opener gives Cleveland something to think about. Sanders went 14 of 23 for 138 yards and two touchdowns in his Browns' debut, starting with camp injuries to Flacco, Kenny Pickett, and Dillon Gabriel.

He took advantage of the opportunity, having a few throws that good NFL quarterbacks make -- and perhaps showcasing his draft fall was a bit premature. This doesn't mean Sanders will start the season opener, but he certainly improved his stock in the competition.

Sanders' performance puts pressure on Pickett and Gabriel to perform when they return, as the joint practices with the Eagles this week will be a tell tale sign. How Sanders plays in those sessions this week will be his biggest test.

Then, it may not be as far fetched to claim Sanders will start a game this season.

Anthony Richardson lost the Colts' starting quarterback job

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The injury bug can't seem to escape Richardson, who left the preseason opener in the first quarter with a dislocated right pinkie after being sacked by David Ojabo. The Colts didn't hesitate to pull Richardson, giving the reins to Daniel Jones as he finished out the first half.

Richardson did return to practice this weekend with tape on his finger, but his timing and accuracy were off as his finger continues to heal. The injury is "day-to-day," yet there seems to be more to the Richardson injury than meets the eye.

Having trouble staying on the field, Richardson needs all the reps he can get this preseason in order for the Colts to have enough confidence in him to start Week 1. The leader in the clubhouse for the starting job this camp, the finger injury -- albeit minor -- was a setback for Richardson.

Fortunately for Richardson, Daniel Jones didn't do anything to seize the moment with Richardson on the bench (10 of 21 for 144 yards). The Colts, in reality, don't have a quarterback they are confident with.

They'll go with Richardson because they have to. This is the "put up or shut up" year for Richardson.

Chiefs have their left tackle problem fixed

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Chiefs failed in their quest for a Super Bowl three-peat because of how bad their left tackle situation was. Wanya Morris and Kingsley Suamataia failed to lock down the job during the season, forcing the Chiefs to move All-Pro guard Joe Thuney over to left tackle in December an January.

That all came to a head in Super Bowl LIX, when the left side of the offensive line was pulverized in a 40-22 blowout loss to the Eagles. The Chiefs moved on from Thuney this offseason, but were proactive in drafting Josh Simmons with their first-round pick (No. 32 overall) -- giving him an opportunity to win the left tackle job.

Simmons fell in the draft because he was coming off a knee injury and wasn't expected to progress this quickly. Not only has Simmons progressed, he's thrived in training camp. In Week 1 of the preseason, Simmons didn't allow a pressure in seven pass-blocking snaps -- easily taking care of experienced pass rushers.

The Chiefs appear to have their left tackle problem fixed, thanks to a potential franchise cornerstone in Simmons.

TreVeyon Henderson wil have 1,000 rushing yards this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Henderson made quite the impression in his Patriots debut, returning the opening kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown -- showcasing his big play ability. He had just one carry (for 18 yards), but caught multiple passes out of the backfield.

The Patriots have a dual-threat back in Henderson, who could open the season with equal snaps as Rhamondre Stevenson if he continues to impress in camp. Stevenson is projected to open the season as the starter, but that could soon change if Henderson's big-play ability continues to show in these preseason games.

The Patriots are still in a rebuild, and have been wise in their offseason decision making and their faith in Drake Maye at quarterback. Giving Henderson more touches and allowing him to make plays early in the season will allow him to put up huge numbers in year one.

The sooner Henderson gets more snaps, the better he'll be. He has a good shot at 1,000 rushing yards in this young offense if he plays.

Jalen Milroe will start a game this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There's a lot to like about Milroe, as the third-round pick was impressive in his preseason debut for the Seahawks. Milroe made plays with his arm and his legs, having a 27-yard carry on a zone-read while finishing 6 of 10 for 61 yards. He played five possessions, but demonstrated why he'll be active on game days as a change-of-pace quarterback for Sam Darnold.

While Milroe has looked impressive in camp, he still is the No. 3 quarterback behind Darnold and Drew Lock. The Seahawks view Milroe's rookie year as a development year, and signed Darnold to a massive contract this offseason. Milroe will be active and get in games, but won't be getting starting quarterback reps unless Darnold and Lock are injured and have to miss time.

If Milroe does start a game, it's because the Seahawks will be out of playoff contention in December. Looking at Seattle's roster, will be hard to envision that being the case.