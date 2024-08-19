The week before the final preseason games used to be the dress rehearsal for the starters. In a three-week NFL preseason, that has become a mixed bag.

Some teams do play their starters in Week 2 of the preseason, while others don't play any of their first-team players. Joint practices took over the NFL this week, making the preseason games nearly obsolete as teams are looking to figure out the bottom third of their roster.

The quarterbacks who didn't play took over the overreactions for this week. Some may have been better off not playing based on how they fared in Week 2 of the preseason. Which of the Week 2 performances warranted overreactions and which of them are reality?

Daniel Jones will not be the Giants' starter come Week 1

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Jones played in his first game since tearing his ACL last November and the results didn't go well. He almost threw an interception on his first throw back from the injury -- and did throw two interceptions on his first three drives. Jones really looked bad trying to avoid a safety that resulted in an interception returned for a touchdown, but settled in to finish 11 of 18 for 138 yards in his half of action.

Drew Lock is injured and Tommy DeVito is the third-string quarterback. Jones' job shouldn't be in jeopardy in the slightest, no matter how bad he performs this preseason. Jones will start the season, but will be finish it?

The Giants do have to be concerned how poor Jones looked in his preseason debut.

The Falcons made a dumb decision sitting Michael Penix Jr.

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Since Penix likely isn't going to play this season, it was a bold by the Falcons to not play him in a preseason game where Penix will earn valuable snaps. Coach Raheem Morris claimed he saw enough from Penix in his quarter of action last week that Penix was worthy of sitting against another defense.

Not playing against a different defense doesn't help Penix's development, especially since the Falcons did not have a joint practice this week. The J.J. McCarthy season-ending injury probably freaked out the Falcons, but it's still important for Penix to see live game reps.

What NFL teams do with players in the preseason is getting out of hand.

The Panthers are making a massive mistake sitting Bryce Young

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Another baffling decision by an NFC South team this preseason. Young was arguably the worst quarterback in football last season and had one of the worst rookie seasons in history. One would think the preseason under a new coach and new offense would benefit a young quarterback who needs a fresh start like Young.

How is Young supposed to get any confidence if he's not playing in preseason games against different defenses? The Panthers did have a joint practice with the New York Jets this past week, so the starters sitting isn't much of a surprise. Would it hurt Carolina to give Young a few series and have him get some live game reps in?

Young wasn't ready in his rookie year. How can he be ready if the Panthers don't allow him to play?

It doesn't matter who the Steelers quarterback is

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Russell Wilson nor Justin Fields were impressive Saturday night, as the Steelers could only muster three points between the two quarterbacks. In Willson's five possessions, the Steelers punted on the first four series and missed a field goal on the fifth. The Steelers at least moved the ball with Fields, but three of those possessions ended on downs.

The biggest concern with Pittsburgh is the offensive line. With Troy Fautanu injured, Broderick Jones struggled at right tackle, allowing two sacks and three pressures in 20 pass-blocking snaps. Isaac Seumalo struggled as well, giving up a sack in 11 pass-blocking snaps and projected starting center Nate Herbig could be lost for the season.

If the Steelers are going to be poor in pass protection, Field may have to be the quarterback because of his ability to create plays outside the pocket. Wilson just doesn't have that elusiveness at this stage of his career.

So yes, it does matter who the quarterback is for Pittsburgh with this offensive line.

Kadarius Toney will be cut by the Chiefs

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Sometimes it's easy to forget Toney is on the Chiefs. When Toney does make a play, it typically isn't a good one.

Toney played 17 snaps in Saturday's preseason game for the Chiefs, the same amount of snaps as Skyy Moore (who is buried on the depth chart). Toney's highlight was a double penalty on a first-and-10 play in the second quarter, as he committed an illegal formation and a holding penalty on a running play.

Toney was targeted twice and caught just one pass for -4 yards, while also having the Chiefs' worst punt return on the day (7 yards). This was an opportunity for Toney to prove he had some value on the Chiefs' roster, and he failed miserably.

The Chiefs have enough at wide receiver to cut bait with Toney. The reclamation project failed.