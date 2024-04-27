The second night of the NFL Draft was abundant with offensive linemen, as a record 25 were taken in the first three rounds (that's 25% of the first 100 picks). Plenty of defensive players were also taken after the first 14 picks were offensive players in Round 1, making Day 2 a free-for-all with defensive talent.

No quarterbacks were taken in Round 2 and a running back wasn't taken until pick 46, demonstrating how this draft was made for wide receivers and the trenches. Which of the picks were worth the slot they are in and which teams benefited?

For the overreactions and reality checks on Day 2 of the NFL Draft, let's take a look at the notable picks and trends from Rounds 2-3:

Payton Wilson will be a Pro Bowler with the Steelers

Overreaction or reality: Reality

How did Wilson fall all the way to No. 98 in the first place? Reports came out just prior to the Steelers taking Wilson that one of his knees doesn't have an ACL. Wilson was still able to rack up tackles and never missed a game, showing a presence all over the field.

Wilson should thrive in Teryl Austin's defense as an immediate starter in Pittsburgh. He ran a 4.4 40-yard dash despite having no ACL and is an athletic freak. If Wilson stays healthy, he's a Pro Bowler at the very least.

Bills got their next WR1 in Keon Coleman

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Bills took Coleman to kick off Day 2 of the draft after trading back twice in the first round -- and passing on a receiver. Trading back ended up working for them with Coleman still on the board, as Buffalo jumped on him right away.

A two-sport athlete at Michigan State, Coleman concentrated on just football at Florida State and had 11 touchdowns in his lone season with the Seminoles. He makes incredible catches and can win at the catch point against any defender.

Coleman's game is built for the NFL level and he'll thrive with Josh Allen throwing him the ball. He'll be WR1 in his rookie year.

Cooper DeJean should play outside cornerback with Eagles

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

If the Eagles were wise, they would just have DeJean play safety. DeJean can play all three positions in the secondary (outside cornerback, slot corner, and safety) and the Eagles will certainly give him some reps at outside corner.

With someone who makes plays on the ball like DeJean, having a ball-hawking safety who can line up in the box is better for what the Eagles can use in the secondary. DeJean can get some reps in the slot, but the Eagles secondary is significantly better with him lining up with C.J. Gardner-Johnson at safety.

The Eagles have enough cornerbacks to sort out anyway.

Panthers drafted Jonathan Brooks too early

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Brooks was the best running back in the draft and would have been drafted higher if he didn't tear his ACL in November. His talent warranted being taken late in the first or early in the second, but concerns regarding his ACL recovery made his draft fate uncertain.

Dave Canales said at the owners meeting he liked his running back group of Miles Sanders and Chuba Hubbard, but not enough to pass on Brooks. This was a weak running back class at the top of the draft, but getting Brooks at No. 46 was more than ideal.

The Panthers couldn't afford to pass on him.

No quarterback was worth taking on Day 2

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Six quarterbacks were taken in Round 1, all within the first 12 picks. None were taken on Day 2, leaving just six quarterbacks taken in the first 100 picks. Spencer Rattler and Michael Pratt were worth being selected in the third round, but this draft was loaded with offensive linemen and too many good defensive players were on the board in Rounds 2 and 3 to pass up.

Teams aren't spending a premium pick for a backup when other areas need to be addressed. Rattler and Pratt should go early on Day 3.

Adonai Mitchell will be a future 1,000-yard receiver with Colts

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Why did Mitchell fall to No. 52 again -- and as the 11th wide receiver taken in this draft? Mitchell certainly had the talent to go in Round 1, but reported character concerns was the reason for the slide. Mitchell has every right to be upset for the fall, which ended up being the Colts gain.

Now he'll get to catch passes from Anthony Richardson and line up with Michael Pittman, making the Colts passing game even better. He's a deep-ball threat in an offense that can use one, allowing Richardson to use his massive arm to his advantage.

A motivated Mitchell can do some serious damage in the NFL. He has the talent to get 1,000 yards in Indianapolis, especially with his speed and his ability to get first downs and touchdowns (81.8% was best in FBS). This could be a massive steal at No. 52.