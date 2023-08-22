Thanks to the NFL dropping the preseason to three weeks, Week 2 of the exhibition schedule became the dress rehearsal for the regular season (for some teams anyway). Chiefs coach Andy Reid played Patrick Mahomes for a quarter while Mike Tomlin kept the Pittsburgh Steelers offense in for a few series.

Bryce Young and C.J. Stroud played longer than in their preseason openers, while Anthony Richardson didn't play at all. The Philadelphia Eagles and Cleveland Browns didn't play the majority of their starters as most of the work was accomplished in their joint practices.

Twenty teams had joint practices in Week 2, which affected how much work the starters received in the actual game. Regardless, there was enough to decipher a few developments from the exhibition slate. Which of those are overreactions and which ones are reality?

Marcus Mariota should be replaced as Eagles' No. 2 QB

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Mariota has not been good in his two preseason games, showcasing an overthrow of receivers and questionable footwork that has led to poor quarterback play. Sandwich that in between rookie Tanner McKee's strong preseason and Mariota's inconsistency during training camp -- adding to discussion whether the Eagles should replace Mariota for McKee as the No. 2 quarterback on the Eagles.

Philadelphia has five million reasons (Mariota's salary for 2023) why that's not happening. The Eagles signed Mariota as the No. 2 quarterback so they wouldn't have to alter the offense if Jalen Hurts has to miss time. Mariota also should be better with the Eagles' first-team players (especially the offensive line) as opposed to the second team.

Mariota has to be better, but his job isn't in jeopardy.

Steelers will have a top 10 offense in the NFL this season

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Steelers offense has been quite impressive in two preseason games, specifically Kenny Pickett (9 of 11, 113 yards, 2 TD, 149.0 rating). This unit has plenty of talent to supplement Pickett, starting with George Pickens and Diontae Johnson at wide receiver (Allen Robinson and Calvin Austin III backing them up). Pat Freiermuth is emerging into a very good tight end and Najee Harris is their starting running back with a highly productive No. 2 in Jaylen Warren.

The offensive line is significantly better with the additions of Isaac Seumalo and Broderick Jones (who isn't a starter yet). If Pickett keeps showing his progression consistently, this offense is going to significantly complement the defense.

Of course it's preseason, but the Steelers' first-team offense has the potential to be very good.

Jonathan Taylor won't play a down for the Colts in 2023

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Even though Taylor and the Colts are at a standoff regarding his contract situation (and his trade request reportedly still stands), there's still hope he will play for Indianapolis this year. Taylor is still continuing his rehab from offseason ankle surgery and doesn't appear ready to take the field, adding even more drama to the contract soap opera.

The Colts aren't going to make Taylor the highest-paid running back in football and don't appear set to give him an extension right now. Perhaps if Taylor gets on the field, he'll get the contract he desires or can showcase himself to teams in hopes of a trade prior to the deadline.

Whether Taylor wants to or not, his best bet is to take the field and start for the Colts in 2023. There's a chance he could get traded prior to the start of the season, but Taylor has to show up and prove he's healthy first.

Kyle Trask is out of running for Buccaneers' starting QB job

Overreaction or reality: Reality

While Todd Bowles won't name a starting quarterback yet, Trask may have played his way out of the starting quarterback job in Week 2 of the preseason. Trask's numbers were good (20 of 28, 218 yards, TD, 109.0 rating), but most of those stats were padded late when John Wolford had to exit the game with a neck injury.

Baker Mayfield didn't enter the game to take snaps, Trask did. Mayfield didn't play at all, along with a few of the prominent Buccaneers starters on both sides of the ball.

Trask could have made the case he deserved the starting job with better play in the first half, but Saturday's preseason game appeared to tell who the starting quarterback of the Buccaneers really is.

Will Levis should be Tannehill's backup, not Malik Willis

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Willis played the whole preseason game for the Titans this weekend, yet didn't do much to "earn" the No. 2 quarterback job. He finished 10 of 17 for 85 yards with a touchdown, interception and a 67.0 passer rating. He missed a third-down pass in the end zone while the yards per attempt was just 5.0.

Willis still has struggled throwing the ball, but he does add an extra dimension to the running game (11 carries, 91 yards). Even with a year of experience, Willis hasn't showcased why he should be the No. 2 quarterback over Levis.

The Titans don't have a choice right now with Levis nursing a lower body injury, so Willis is the No. 2 quarterback. Levis needs to get more than 30 snaps and just throw the football consistently in order to unseat Willis. The Titans did draft him early in the second round for a reason.

Jaxon Smith-Njigba will win Offensive Rookie of the Year

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

There's no denying how impressive Smith-Njigba has been in the preseason, specifically what he's going to add to the Seahawks offense. Smith-Njigba had a 48-yard reception on a catch and run that was a yard away from a touchdown (Seattle scored on the next play), with not much separation from Eric Scott on the reception.

Smith-Njigba is going to be dangerous in the NFL in Year 1, yet it will be difficult to put up consistent numbers with Tyler Lockett and DK Metcalf with him at wide receiver. This rookie class also has Bryce Young, Anthony Richardson, C.J. Stroud, and Bijan Robinson -- all expected to play significant snaps and put up numbers for their teams. Jordan Addison and Zay Flowers also exist in this class.

Is Smith-Njigba a darkhorse for the award? Absolutely, but it will be difficult for him to win it.

Daniel Jones will throw for 4,000 yards this season

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

Jones certainly has a better collection of weapons on the New York Giants this season, as evidenced in this past week's preseason game. He finished 8 of 9 for 89 yards and a touchdown (a 4-yard pass to Daniel Bellinger), yet it was what his pass-catchers were able to do that showcased Jones will be able to be more aggressive in 2023.

Darren Waller is a massive upgrade at tight end, while Jalin Hyatt showed his the downfield threat the wide receiver group lacked last year. Parris Campbell is reliable in the slot and Isaiah Hodgins remains consistent. Darius Slayton is still a solid receiver while Jamison Crowder and Sterling Shepard provide excellent depth. Wan'Dale Robinson is also a promising wideout from last season returning from injury.

Why can't Jones throw for 4,000 yards? Last year was arguably his best season and Jones only averaged 200.3 passing yards per game on a career-high 6.8 yards per attempt. Unless Brian Daboll makes significant changes to his offense to favor Jones, the quarterback likely won't be putting up those numbers.

Jones would also have to play all 17 games and average 235.3 pass yards per game to accomplish the feat, the latter he's never done (Jones would have played all 17 games if the Giants didn't clinch a playoff berth prior to the final week). This all comes down to how Daboll uses Saquon Barkley, but 4,000 passing yards is a stretch for Jones until his head coach proves otherwise.

Not turning the football over and winning games is more important anyway.