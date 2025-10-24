The Thursday games were too good to be true, as the NFL was bound to get a clunker sooner or later.

The league can thank the Minnesota Vikings for that one, as they were blown out by the Los Angeles Chargers is a game that appeared to be a bigger blowout than the 37-10 final score indicated. The Chargers had 419 yards of offense while the Vikings ended up with just 164. Los Angeles averaged 6.0 yards per play while Minnesota averaged 3.9.

This wasn't a game to remember for the Vikings, who fall to 3-4 for the seaosn. The Chargers got back on the right track, advancing to 5-3 after losing three of the previous four games. Los Angeles needed a "get right" game and Minnesota provided that.

While a blowout victory doesn't have a lot of storylines, there's always room for overreactions to a matchup. Which overreactions are farfetched and which are reality?

Vikings made a mistake not re-signing Sam Darnold

Overreaction or reality: Reality

The Vikings made two mistakes this offseason, as the organization had Darnold and Daniel Jones on their roster last year. They let both go in favor of J.J. McCarthy -- who has been more time on the injury report than he has playing football games. Outside of one quarter, McCarthy has not been very good playing quarterback either.

The Vikings sidelined McCarthy with an ankle injury, going with Carson Wentz as the starting quarterback. Wentz hasn't been great, but he immensely struggled on Thursday -- going 15 of 27 for 144 yards with a touchdown and an interception (67.5 rating). The Vikings No. 2 quarterback was also sacked five times and looked lost as the game went on.

McCarthy was supposed to be back by now right? Why are the Vikings holding him out so long with this ankle injury? Is Minnesota afraid to admit McCarthy is a massive failure, just one year after taking him No. 10 overall in the draft?

Meanwhile in Seattle, Darnold is fourth in the NFL in passer rating (109.2), first in yards per attempt (9.1), and fourth in touchdown rate (6.3%). He's also one of the best deep-ball throwers in the NFL, which Minnesota sorely lacks at the quarterback position.

The Vikings certainly downgraded letting Darnold walk in free agency after a career season and allowing Jones to go to the Colts for one year -- all because they picked McCarthy at No. 10 overall. Not only has McCarthy had a poor start, but he's been injured. Wentz hasn't been a good backup either, and probably made one start too many.

Perhaps the Vikings are afraid McCarthy will stink when he returns, and then they'll have to admit their mistake. McCarthy will have the opportunity to prove he's a good quarterback soon right?

Chargers last two draft classes will lead them to AFC West title

Overreaction or reality: Overreaction

The Chargers had two strong draft classes under general manager Joe Hortiz, finding some key pieces and franchise cornerstones. Offensive tackle Joe Alt, wide receiver Ladd McConkey, defensive lineman Justin Eboigbe, defensive back Tarheeb Still, and running back Kimani Vidal were in the 2024 class. Running back Omarion Hampton, defensive tackle Jamaree Caldwell, and tight end Oronde Gadsden II were in the 2025 class.

All of these players have played significant role in the Chargers' 5-3 start. This is with the core of Justin Herbert, Quentin Johnston, Tuli Tuipulotu, Khalil Mack, Rashawn Slater, Derwin James, and Zion Johnson in place. This is a team that finished 10-7 and made the playoffs last season, the first year under Jim Harbaugh.

So can the Chargers win the AFC West this season with these two draft classes playing a major role? Absolutely, but also remember that the Chiefs and Broncos still exist. Kansas City is hitting its stride and Denver refuses to go down without a fight -- literally.

This core appears destined to win the AFC West at some point, but it's a stretch to believe it will be this season. Hortiz deserves credit for these last two draft classes, as the Chargers are contenders in the AFC as a result.

Justin Herbert's mobility will win Chargers a playoff game this year

Overreaction or reality: Reality

One of the biggest assets of Herbert's game is his ability to extend the play with his legs and create more time in the pocket to make a throw. This was demonstrated on Herbert's touchdown pass to Tre Harris, who was another pick from those 2024-2025 draft classes. Herbert rolled to his right and stood up in the pocket, looking like he was going to run. Instead, he extended the play and found Harris for the touchdown.

This was one of the most impressive plays of the night for Herbert, who finished 18 of 25 for 227 yards and three touchdowns with one interception (122.8 rating). Herbert also used his legs to make plays, rushing seven times for 62 yards.

Herbert has 248 rushing yards through eight games, and is on pace for a career-high 527 rushing yards. He's always been a good runner, but hasn't utilized that part of his game as much unless forced to -- usually when team is trailing. The Chargers would benefit if Herbert were to make that another feature in his toolkit, which, in turn, would open up even more opportunities in the passing game.

If Herbert runs the ball more, the Chargers offense would be one of the best in the NFL. This may also get Los Angeles a playoff win or two as well.

Kevin O'Connell management of Carson Wentz is coaching malpractice

Overreaction or reality: Reality

Wentz immensely struggled in what was likely his last start for the Vikings. Minnesota couldn't move the ball at all on offense, as the Vikings had 135 yards on the nine possessions Wentz was in the game. Wentz couldn't get the ball downfield, as he went 4 of 8 for 56 yards and an interception (33.3) on throws of 10+ air yards. He has sacked five times, beaten and battered, while showing frustration around his teammates on the sidelines.

Wentz continued to struggle, take hit after hit, and lose his confidence with each play -- yet Vikings head coach Kevin O'Connell didn't take him out until 1:56 left in the fourth quarter. Wentz was left in the game as a sitting duck for the Chargers pass rush, just taking hit after hit as the Vikings were getting blown out.

Could Max Brosmer possibly be worse? Was Wentz just taking hit after hit because O'Connell didn't have anyone else? (You'll recall that J.J. McCarthy was the emergency third quarterback.) Wentz is in severe pain yet O'Connell kept him in the game. Was he supposed to take one for the team there? Wentz looked miserable out on the field, as he's been a quarterback that's suffered his fair share of injuries and hard luck in his decade in the NFL.

O'Connell could have pulled Wentz earlier and gotten a longer look at Brosmer. Guess the Vikings offensive line was so bad it didn't matter who was out there, but it was unfair to Wentz to take that sort of beating late in a 20-point blowout.