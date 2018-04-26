Owner Shad Khan explains why he offered to buy Wembley Stadium and what it means for the Jaguars
The Jags have played a home game in London every year since 2013
Jaguars owner Shad Khan also owns English Championship side Fulham F.C., and his NFL team has been a regular fixture in the International series, where many of the games are played at Wembley Stadium in London.
On Thursday, Khan confirmed that he made an offer to buy Wembley Stadium and in a statement released through the Jags' official site he explained why.
"If you've had the occasion to join us for one of our Jaguars home games in London, you know that Wembley Stadium is a very special place," Khan's statement read in part. "Our commitment to the [Football Association] is we will own and operate Wembley with the care and respect it deserves, always being mindful that it is –- and will continue to be –- the home of England's national teams as well as the ultimate destination for the world's top entertainment and sports event, including Jaguars and NFL games. And today's announcement is additional evidence that we are committed to create and enhance new revenue streams to boost the Jaguars, such as the incredibly successful Daily's Place and the project we revealed last week with The Cordish Companies on the proposed development around EverBank Field.
"Today's news changes none of what we envision for the long-term promise for the Jaguars here in Jax, and it changes nothing as to the goals we have for your downtown. If anything, today's news is the embodiment of the ethos we adopted several years ago of being proud, bold and committed. ...
"It [the purchase of Wembley] would deliver another –- and very significant –- asset and local revenue source that would further strengthen our investment in London, which as everyone knows is crucial to the Jaguars' continued sustainability in Jacksonville."
The Jaguars have played one home game in London every year since 2013. In 2018, the Jags will host the Eagles on Oct. 28 at -- you guessed it -- Wembley.
