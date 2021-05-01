The Green Bay Packers made one of the more controversial picks of the 2020 NFL Draft a season ago when they brought in quarterback Jordan Love with the No. 26 overall selection. This year, the quarterback position continued to loom large over Green Bay, however, that was due to the dissolving relationship between Aaron Rodgers and the organization.

As for the draft itself, the Packers were able to bring in nine players that they hope will be able to push them over the hump in 2021, so long as the situation with Rodgers gets sorted out. While we wait to watch that sage unfold, here's a look at who Green Bay brought aboard during the 2021 NFL Draft:

First round (29th overall) - CB Eric Stokes, Georgia

CB Eric Stokes, Georgia Second round (62nd overall) - OL Josh Meyers, Ohio State

- OL Josh Meyers, Ohio State Third round (85th overall) - WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson

- WR Amari Rodgers, Clemson Fourth round (142nd overall) - OG Royce Newman, Ole Miss

- OG Royce Newman, Ole Miss Fifth round (173rd overall) - DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida

- DT Tedarrell Slaton, Florida Fifth round (178th overall) - CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State

- CB Shemar Jean-Charles, Appalachian State Sixth round (214th overall) - G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin

- G Cole Van Lanen, Wisconsin Sixth round (220th overall) - ILB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College



- ILB Isaiah McDuffie, Boston College Seventh round (256th overall) - RB Kylin Hill, Mississippi State

Be sure to check out our entire offseason hub for the Packers below. There, you'll find every piece of information you'll need to stay caught up with the club's comings and goings including the latest rumors and news along with some dates that you'll want to circle on your calendar.

Key upcoming dates

April 29 - May 1: 2021 NFL Draft (Cleveland)

*All dates and times are tentative and subject to change.

2021 regular-season opponents

Home:

Away:

*The actual 2021 schedule will be released later this offseason.

Pending in-house free agents



Restricted free agents:

S Raven Greene

CB Parry Nickerson

TE Robert Tonyan (second-round restricted tender)

Green Bay has placed a second-round tender on tight end Robert Tonyan. That ensures that either the club has the ability to match any offer sheet that comes Tonyan's way and if they elect to not do so they'll get a second-round pick as compensation. If Tonyan plays on the tender, he'll earn $3.384 million.

Unrestricted free agents:

Free agent scorecard

Free agents the Packers retained:

Free agents the Packers signed from another team:

LS Joe Fortunato

Free agents the Packers lost to another team:

Players the Packers signed who were cut by another team:

TBD

*It's important to differentiate between the players signed as unrestricted free agents and those signed after being cut by another team. This is true because players who are signed after being released by another team do not count in the compensatory draft-pick formula for the team that signs them.

Rumors, reports, updates

May 1: While attending the Kentucky Derby, NBC's Mike Tirico noted that he ran into Rodgers. The Packers quarterback did not want to speak about his situation on camera at the time, but Tirico did relay their quick interaction.

"I bumped into one of the VIPs here who just happens to be the biggest news name in sports right now. That's Aaron Rodgers. He didn't want to talk on camera," Tirico said. "I can tell you, I can characterize Aaron as disappointed that news has come out on this rift with the Packers. He expressed a couple of times how much he loves Green Bay, loves the fans, loves the franchise."

May 1: Packers president Mark Murphy has now acknowledged there is an issue between Aaron Rodgers and the organization. While addressing fans on the team's official website, Murphy noted that they "are very much aware of Aaron's concerns."

"The first day of the NFL Draft is typically a very busy day for all NFL teams, with plenty of newsworthy events," Murphy wrote. "For the Packers, though, Thursday was definitely a day filled with more intrigue than usual. The day started with the report that Aaron Rodgers is upset with the Packers and doesn't want to return to the team. When a report like that involves the reigning MVP, it is obviously a huge story, and it dominated the sports news for most of the day. This is an issue that we have been working on for several months.

"(General manager) Brian Gutekunst, (coach) Matt LaFleur and I have flown out on a number of occasions to meet with Aaron," Murphy continued. "We are very much aware of Aaron's concerns and have been working with him (and his agent Dave Dunn) to resolve them. We remain committed to Aaron in 2021 and beyond. He is not only a tremendously talented player, but has developed into a true leader for us. The relationship that Aaron has forged with Matt and the other offensive coaches has propelled us to the brink of the Super Bowl in two straight years. We look forward to competing for another Super Bowl championship with Aaron as our leader."

April 30: As his relationship with the Packers continues to go nuclear, Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network reports that Aaron Rodgers could opt to retire from the NFL altogether. Under that circumstance, Rodgers could elect to host "Jeopardy" in his post-NFL career.

April 29: In the aftermath of the news getting out that Aaron Rodgers told the Green Bay Packers that he does not want to return to the team, we're starting to get a clearer picture of where he may end up. According to Mike Florio of Pro Football Talk, Rodgers' wish list consists of the San Francisco 49ers, Denver Broncos and Las Vegas Raiders. No formal trade offers have reportedly been made to try and acquire him, however, despite clubs inquiring.

April 29: Aaron Rodgers has pressed the nuclear button on his time with the Packers. According to multiple reports, the reigning MVP has told Green Bay that he does not want to return. Rodgers is said to be unhappy with his situation within the organization and the contract negotiations that have gone on this offseason. So much so that this may spell the end to his time with the club, which would mark the first time in the history of the NFL that a reigning MVP would be traded directly after the season in which he won the award.

April 26: During his pre-draft press conference with reporters on Monday, Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was asked about the future under center for Green Bay, specifically as it relates to Aaron Rodgers as rumors continue to swirl about a looming divorce.

"Aaron's our guy," said Gutekunst. "He's going to be our quarterback for the foreseeable future."

Gutekunst added that the club is still "working through" things with Rodgers as it relates to his contract.

April 5: Aaron Rodgers continues to keep his future in Green Bay up in the air. The reigning league MVP appeared on the Pat McAfee Show on Monday and reiterated that his future with the team is "quite uncertain."

"My future, really, a lot of it's out of my control," he told McAfee. "That's why I use a phrase like 'beautiful mystery.' Because it is quite uncertain which directions that things are going to go. All I can do is play my best, and I feel like last year I did do that, and may have thrown a wrench into some timelines that have been thought about or desired."

Of course, Green Bay drafting quarterback Jordan Love in the first round of the 2020 draft, and his eventual ascension is something that looms over the Packers and Rodgers.

March 23: According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the Packers have re-signed corner Kevin King to a one-year, $6 million deal. The 25-year-old played in 11 regular season games for Green Bay in 2020 and defended five passes while opposing quarterbacks totaled a combined 96.2 passer rating when targeting King.

March 22: As Michael Silver of the NFL Network reports, the Packers are working to restructure Aaron Rodgers' contract to free up some additional cap space this offseason. The reigning MVP accounts for approximately $37.5 million against Green Bay's salary cap for the 2021 season. Meanwhile, the Packers only have around $3.8 million in space. Silver does add that it will be interesting to see how a potential revamped contract is structured as it could tip the franchise's hand at how long they view the Rodgers window.

March 17: According to Field Yates of ESPN, the Packers have restructured edge rusher Za'Darius Smith's contract that creates $7.38 million space for the franchise.

March 17: Running back Jamaal Williams isn't returning to the Packers but is remaining in the NFC North, signing a two-year deal with the Detroit Lions. According to Tom Pelissero of the NFL Network, the deal is worth $7.5 million and Williams will now join a backfield with rising second-year runner D'Andre Swift.

March 16: The Packers have placed a second-round tender on restricted free agent tight end Robert Tonyan. This sets the organization up rather nicely as they'll either get Tonyan on a one-year deal that'll pay him just $3.384 million or the club will get a second-round pick if he signs an offer sheet with another team and the Packers elect not to match it. Green Bay also tendered defensive back Chandon Sullivan with the right of first refusal level. That'll simply give the Packers the ability to match any offer that Sullivan may sign. If he plays on the tender, it'll pay him a $2.133 million salary.

March 16: The Packers extended tenders on all four of their exclusive rights free agents. That means receivers Allen Lazard and Malik Taylor, offensive tackle Yosh Nijman and outside linebacker Randy Ramsey will all return in 2021 on one-year tenders. Of course, Lazard is the heavy-hitter in this group after becoming a key piece in Green Bay's passing attack.

March 15: Star center Corey Linsley's tenure in Green Bay has officially come to a close on Monday as he has inked a five-year deal with the Los Angeles Chargers. With a $62.5 million deal, Linsley becomes the NFL's highest-paid player at his position and will now block for Justin Herbert.

March 15: Free agent running back Jamaal Williams announced on his social media channels that he will not be re-signing with the Packers. This fate was assumed once Aaron Jones re-signed with Green Bay prior to the start of the legal tampering period and now Williams will look for a new home.

March 14: According to Adam Schefter of ESPN, the Packers have come to terms with Aaron Jones on a four-year, $48 million contract that includes a $13 million signing bonus.

"Aaron would have signed for more in free agency but wanted to stay in Green Bay," Jones' agent, Drew Rosenhaus, said of his client. The Packers declined to franchise tag Jones but were able to sign him to a new deal before the start of free agency.

March 9: The Packers elected to not use the franchise tag on star running back Aaron Jones. This means the 2020 Pro Bowl back will be able to enter unrestricted free agency and be free to sign with whichever team will have him. One of those teams could be the Dolphin as Michael Giardi of the NFL Network says he expected Miami to be heavily involved in Jones once the new league year begins.

March 9: According to Ian Rapoport of the NFL Network, wide receiver Devin Funchess took roughly a $750K pay cut to remain with the Packers after opting out last season.

March 2: GM Brian Gutekunst has essentially admitted that it will be extremely difficult for the Packers to retain All-Pro center Corey Linsley, who is set to hit unrestricted free agency this offseason.

"There's a lot of pieces to this puzzle we're trying to put together," Gutekunst said. "Finding a way to bring him back would be ideal, but at the level of compensation he's at, he's earned that."

March 2: With the franchise-tag deadline looming, the clock is ticking for the Packers on whether or not they'll be placing it on running back Aaron Jones. While speaking to reporters via videoconference, Gutekunst said that the team "certainly could" tag Jones and it's "something we're working through."

"I do think there's usually better ways to go about it, but if that becomes what is in the best interest of the Packers, I think we'll do that," he said.

The franchise-tag deadline is March 9.