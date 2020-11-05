As cases of COVID-19 continue to rise around the country, the NFL is also dealing with the exact same issue. For the past few weeks, things have been relatively quiet on the COVID-19 front for the league, but that has change heading into Week 9.

It's not even Friday yet and more than one-third of the league's 32 teams are dealing with at least one case. As of Thursday afternoon, there have been 11 teams that have either had to place a player on the reserve/COVID-19 list or had to shut down their facility due to a COVID scare.

Two of the teams feeling the most impact will be the two teams that play on Thursday night in the Packers and 49ers. Each team had to put at least three players on their COVID list this week, and none of those players will be eligible to play Thursday night.

As for the other players around the league who have tested positive or have been placed on the reserve/COVID-19 list because they're viewed as a high-risk close contact, they could potentially still play on Sunday if they record five straight days of negative tests. (This only applies to players who were placed on the list on Monday or Tuesday. Any player who is placed on the list after that will have to sit out Week 9.)

Here are the teams that have been impacted by COVID-19 this week.

As for the NFL schedule, it's unlikely the league will make any changes for Week 9, but if things get any crazier, who knows what will happen.